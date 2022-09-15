Read full article on original website
If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Dogecoin And Ethereum On Jan. 1, Here's How Much You Lost In 2022 So Far
Here’s a look at how three of the most popular cryptocurrencies have performed in 2022 and how much a hypothetical investment of $1,000 in each would be worth now. What Happened: After a strong 2021 for the cryptocurrency market, 2022 could go down as one of the darker periods for the sector.
Coinbase Unveils cbETH Wrapped Ethereum Staking Token
Coinbase launches a new token called Wrapped Ethereum Staking or cbETH. The token comes with a diverse set of use cases in the broader liquid staking ecosystem. Coinbase has unveiled its own liquid staking token dubbed cbETH ahead of the highly anticipated Ethereum merge. Coinbase Launches Its Own Liquidity Staking...
cryptonewsz.com
Ethereum Price Plummets Post-Merge; Will ETH Revive?
Ethereum price is down by around 10% after the successful Merge upgrade on the main net. Many experts think Merge was a ‘Sale the News’ event where investors entered the market to sell after this ‘Crypto Climax.’ In the last 24 hours, Bitcoin (runs on PoW consensus) has dropped only 2%, whereas Proof of Stake consensus-based Ethereum is down by around 10%, and DeFi Pulse Index (DPI) is down 6%.
cryptoglobe.com
Cardano ($ADA) Founder Says Ethereum ($ETH) ‘Is Becoming Hotel California of Crypto’
On Friday (September 16), Charles Hoskinson, who is Co-Founder and CEO of Input Output Global (“IOG”), the blockchain technology company behind Cardano’s R&D, expressed his disappointment with Ethereum’s staking model. It all started on Thursday (September 15), when one Cardano fan pointed out that Kraken has...
These 2 Cryptos Are Hidden Beneficiaries of Ethereum's Merge
While The Merge looks like good news for Ethereum investors, it's propelling the price of these cryptos upward even more.
CoinDesk
Ethereum Miners Are Quickly Dying Less Than 24 Hours After the Merge
Ethereum miners are finding it increasingly hard to make money after the Merge as too many of them are switching to alternative coins, crushing mining profitability. Earlier Thursday, Ethereum, which is the world’s second-largest blockchain network, switched its consensus algorithm to proof-of-stake from proof-of-work in order to boost efficiency and lower energy consumption. However, the software update – dubbed the Merge – also meant that miners were no longer needed to secure the network, and so rig operators moved their machines to other PoW blockchains.
Ethereum Whale Abruptly Moves Over $145M In ETH: What Does That Mean For The Crypto?
According to Whale Alert data, an Ethereum ETH/USD whale has transferred about 100,000 ETH worth about $145.62 million from one anonymous wallet to another. Whale Alert reports, that the tokens were moved on Sept. 16, one day after Ethereum transitioned to a proof-of-stake network. Recently, the market intelligence firm Santiment...
The Ethereum Merge: The biggest moment in crypto history as billions of dollars make the 'switch'
IE wrote earlier this month that the second biggest cryptocurrency in the world, Ethereum, is now choosing to go green. In a system switchover known as 'The Ethereum Merge'- or more simply known as 'The Merge'- the digital currency is about to use a new operating model that uses 99.9% less energy.
Bitcoin Whale Moves 1,000 BTC Off Coinbase
What happened: A Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just sent $22,323,287 worth of Bitcoin off Coinbase. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: 1Lr4fLrX4Ja7uz3JbfXMvNsVgU2dRmuu6S. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their...
cryptopotato.com
Bloomberg’s Mike McGlone Predicts When BTC Will Tap $100K and ETH $6K
It’s a matter of time before the two leading cryptocurrencies by market capitalization climb to new all-time highs, McGlone claimed. Mike McGlone – Senior Commodity Strategist at Bloomberg – argued that the crypto winter might last longer than previous market declines and the reason for it is the “Fed’s sledgehammer.” In the next few years, though, he expects the industry to emerge stronger than ever, with Bitcoin tapping $100,000 and Ethereum trading at $6,000 by 2025.
Ethereum Merge date announced for ‘biggest event in crypto history’
The developers of the Ethereum cryptocurrency have announced the dates for the highly anticipated ‘Merge’ event, which will vastly reduce its electricity consumption.The Ethereum Foundation revealed on Wednesday that the upgrade to its underlying technology will take place in two stages, with the first set to occur on 6 September, 2022. The second and final step will then be completed at some point between 10-20 September.The event will see Ethereum switch from a proof-of-work to a proof-of-stake protocol, meaning that it will no longer require vast amounts of computing power to mint new units of the cryptocurrency and verify transactions....
As Ethereum Merge Happens, Another Crypto Sees Unexpected 66% Rally: Vitalik Buterin Says 'Celsius' Converted To 'Fahrenheit'
The native token of the Celsius Network CEL/USD unexpectedly rallied 66% immediately after the Ethereum ETH/USD Merge, leaving many market participants confused. What Happened: CEL surged from around $1.9 to a high of $3 within 60 minutes of the Ethereum Merge on Sept. 15. Some traders reported that CEL reached...
kitco.com
Crypto SWOT: Ethereum completed a key revamp of its blockchain network
Of the cryptocurrencies tracked by CoinMarketCap, the best performer for the week was Celsius, rising 22.51%. Bitcoin extended a rally amid a brighter mood in global markets and as traders await U.S. inflation data and monitor a seminal upgrade of the Ethereum blockchain. Bitcoin jumped about 10% on September 9 and 3.9% on Monday, trading above $22,000. The move was encouraged by a weaker dollar and as investors awaited U.S. inflation numbers, writes Bloomberg.
NEWSBTC
Ethereum (ETH) Price Is Likely To Stop Bouncing Now, Analyst Says
In a tweet two days ago, Bluntz predicted that ETH is only a 10% drop away from stabilizing. The Crypto trader is famous for accurately predicting Bitcoin’s 2018 bear market. More popular as the “smart contracter,” the strategist explained that he had been closely tracking ETH price charts since August.
dailyhodl.com
Here’s What’s Next for Bitcoin, Cosmos, Polkadot and One Ethereum-Based Altcoin, According to Top Crypto Trader
A widely followed crypto analyst says he’s still waiting for a clear point of view after Bitcoin’s (BTC) recent price drop. Pseudonymous trader Altcoin Sherpa tells his 183,100 Twitter followers that BTC’s price action is up and down at the moment. “BTC: Price is fractal, we’re seeing...
bitcoinist.com
Dogecoin Grabs Spot As 2nd Biggest PoW Crypto Following Ethereum Merge
Dogecoin is making some noise now. When the Ethereum Merge finally concluded on September 15th, investors didn’t see the massive market shift they were anticipating. However, one significant outcome of this event was that meme-inspired cryptocurrency Dogecoin has now become the second-largest Proof-of-Work (PoW) consensus-based network, trailing only the Bitcoin network in terms of market value.
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Tumbles Below $20K but is Another Drop Imminent? (BTC Price Analysis)
Bitcoin’s bearish stage seems far from over as the second rebound from the $18K support level turned out into another bull trap. The price is currently attempting to break a critical support level. Technical Analysis. By Shayan. The Daily Chart. The cryptocurrency recovered from the $18K level earlier in...
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin is Heading to $14,000: Here’s Why According to DataDash
A veteran analyst claims Bitcoin has entered into “uncharted territory” after failing to rise above its 200 WMA. Nicholas Merten – a veteran cryptocurrency analyst and founder of DataDash – has called for Bitcoin to sink to $14,000 following its plunge below $19,000 over the weekend.
cryptopotato.com
Dubai 5-Star Hotel and Ukrainian Superstore Chain Embrace Crypto Payments
Both Palazzo Versace Dubai and Varus will use the Binance payment app to add a crypto payment facility. Five-star hotel Palazzo Versace Dubai has started accepting cryptocurrencies as payment for stay, dining, and spa services. Guests can use BTC, ETH, and BNB to pay their bills, which will be processed...
cryptopotato.com
ETH Loses 15% Since the Merge as Bears Take Control (Ethereum Price Analysis)
Ethereum finally migrated to a proof-of-stake consensus algorithm. The event triggered a wave of selling which was probably propelled by those who bought ETH to receive the ETHW airdrop. Because of this, the price has declined by some 15% in the past couple of days. Technical Analysis. By Grizzly. The...
