Anne shows her softer side in Glasgow: Princess Royal tells well-wishers the floral tributes to her mother are 'really and truly out of this world' as she stops to speak to families

By Harriet Johnston, Jessica Green, Bev Lyons For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

The Princess Royal told well-wishers today that the floral tributes to the late Queen were 'really and truly out of this world' as she comforted grieving children in Glasgow upon her return to Scotland after accompanying her mother's body to London.

Princess Anne, 72, the late monarch's only daughter, has been leading the royal family in mourning the late Queen this week, having been by her bedside when she died last Thursday.

In an emotional journey through the country, she accompanied her mother's body from Balmoral, through the streets of Edinburgh and down to Buckingham Palace, where she laid in rest for the final time.

The mother-of-two then joined her siblings in a funeral procession through the streets of London, before an emotional service in front of the Queen's coffin, yesterday.

And today, Princess Anne, who has long been known as the hardest working royal, returned to Scotland where she greeted mourners who were grieving her mother and said the flower tribute outside Glasgow’s City Chambers was ‘really and truly out of this world’ as she thanked well-wishers.

She appeared to be in good spirits, offering comforting words to weeping royal fans and chatting with young children who were standing in the crowd. She said that she had been made to feel ‘very welcome’.

The Princess Royal comforted grieving children in Glasgow today as she was greeted by royal fans upon her return to Scotland after accompanying her mother's body to London
The Princess Royal told well-wishers today that the floral tributes (pictured) to the late Queen were 'really and truly out of this world'
Today, Princess Anne, who has long been known as the hardest working royal, returned to Scotland where she greeted mourners who were grieving her mother.

One well wisher, Andrena, 78, from Glassford in South Lanarkshire, spoke to Princess Anne as she admired the flowers on display and told her she had ‘written to the Queen during the diamond Jubilee’. Princess Anne told her: 'Glad you got the chance to do that.'

Despite the challenging circumstances of the engagement today, the Princess Royal's rapport with the children in the crowd was obviously.

It is perhaps a skill she has honed thanks to her close relationship with her grandchildren, Savannah and Isla Philips and Mia, Lena and Lucas Tindall.

At one stage, she could be seen leaning in affectionately to chat to one little girl, whose mother was cradling her in her arms.

Earlier this week, Princess Anne released an emotional statement telling how she was 'fortunate to share the last 24 hours of my dearest mother's life'.

She said the love and respect shown to the Queen on her journey from Balmoral to Edinburgh and onto London had been 'both humbling and uplifting'.

Despite the challenging circumstances of the engagement today, the Princess Royal's rapport with the children in the crowd was obviously. It is perhaps a skill she has honed thanks to her close relationship with her grandchildren, Savannah and Isla Philips and Mia, Lena and Lucas Tindall
At one stage, she could be seen leaning in affectionately to chat to one little girl, whose mother was cradling her in her arms (pictured) 

Anne also thanked the nation for the 'support and understanding offered to my dear brother Charles' as he takes on his duties as King.

Anne's full statement said: 'I was fortunate to share the last 24 hours of my dearest mother's life. It has been an honour and a privilege to accompany her on her final journeys.

'Witnessing the love and respect shown by so many on these journeys has been both humbling and uplifting.

'We will all share unique memories. I offer my thanks to each and every one who share our sense of loss.

'We may have been reminded how much of her presence and contribution to our national identity we took for granted.

Meanwhile the mother-of-two appeared to be studying different tributes shared by the crowd as she made her way through Glasgow's city centre today 
Dressed in mourning black, the Princess Royal smiled at the crowd as she spoke with members of the public during the visit to Glasgow 
The Princess Royal appeared in good spirits as she spoke with the crowd of royal fans who had gathered in Glasgow this afternoon 

'I am also so grateful for the support and understanding offered to my dear brother Charles as he accepts the added responsibilities of the monarch. To my mother, The Queen, thank you.'

She ended her statement with the words: 'To my mother, The Queen, thank you.'

Her tribute was shared to the Royal Family's Instagram account along with a photo of Anne and the Queen, which was first released to mark the late monarch's 90th birthday in 2016. The mother and daughter posed on a sofa in the White Drawing Room of Windsor Castle.

Born in 1950, Princess Anne was the Queen's second child and only daughter, and even went through a rebellious stage as a teenager, once telling photographers to 'naff off.' There were also flings, including a kiss and tell from her police bodyguard.

However the Princess Royal, who was renowned for being Prince Philip's favourite child, became closer to the Queen. The monarch is understood to have come to rely heavily on Anne before her death.

Anne, who describes herself as 'fuddy duddy', is regarded by many as the hardest-working member of the royal family, having completed more than 20,000 engagements.

The experts believe that the Queen had given her daughter more and more responsibility as she was someone she could trust. She was similar to her father in character, with one biographer previously writing: ‘She gets on with it – she never complains.'

The Princess Royal, dressed in mourning black, looked through floral tributes for her mother which had been laid outside the city chambers in Glasgow 
Crowds gathered outside City Chambers in Glasgow ahead of the arrival of Princess Anne this afternoon (pictured) 

Strong and opinionated, she has a waspish wit and is a staunch believer in ‘The Firm’, saying of her mother: ‘She is remarkable.’

In a rare interview for a BBC1 documentary to mark the jubilee, she said it was 'extraordinary' for anybody to claim her mother has ever not cared about her children.

Anne said her mother was never uncaring, although protocol demanded that her children and grandchildren have to bow or curtsey to her and she spent a lot of time apart from them.

In the interview, Anne explained: 'I simply don't believe there is any evidence whatsoever to suggest that she wasn't caring. It just beggars belief.'

She added: 'I don't believe any of us for a second thought that she didn't care for us in exactly the same way as any other mother did. I just think it extraordinary that anybody could construe that that might not be true.'

The princess said she does not understand people who ask her if she sees the Queen as her mother or as a monarch: 'She's my mother and the Queen.'

The princess was in Scotland when the Queen was taken ill, and stayed at her bedside at Balmoral Castle, as senior royals rushed to say their final farewells.

Elizabeth II - the nation's longest reigning monarch - died peacefully on Thursday September 8.

Anne was on the duty of accompanying her mother's body back to London, with the Queen leaving Scotland for the last time bound for RAF Northolt on Tuesday.

The Queen's oak coffin, accompanied by Anne and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, travelled to Buckingham Palace where King Charles III, the Queen Consort, the Prince and Princess of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex received it.

Also there were the Earl and Countess of Wessex, the Duke of York, Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank, Zara and Mike Tindall, Lady Louise Windsor and Viscount Severn, and Princess Margaret's children Lady Sarah Chatto and Earl Snowdon.

And earlier this week, Anne made history when she became the first royal woman to take part in the 'Vigil of Princes' - standing vigil by her mother's coffin alongside her brothers King Charles, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward.

During the 20-minute vigil at St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh, Princess Anne, who wore her navy ceremonial uniform, kept her eyes fixed towards the floor.

