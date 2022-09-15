Suspect at Large after Fatal Pedestrian Accident near McCadden Place. The incident happened at around 8:45 p.m., near North McCadden Place. According to reports, the driver of a white 2018 Audi S5 approached North McCadden Place and struck a pedestrian. Upon impact, the westbound Audi then made a U-turn onto Sunset before exiting their vehicle and flagging down police officers. The driver then got back into their vehicle and fled the scene, heading eastbound on Sunset.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO