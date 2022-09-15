Read full article on original website
West Hollywood’s Liberation Is Bringing Back Cafe Society
At a time when many of the funky independent cafes are dwindling in West Hollywood and haven’t reopened since the pandemic, and big coffee chains are rethinking and redesigning their layouts geared more toward grab-and-go than stop and chat, Liberation Coffee House at the L.A. LGBT Center is determined to bring back cafe society.
Male Pedestrian Fatally Struck in Hit-and-Run on Sunset Boulevard [Hollywood, CA]
Suspect at Large after Fatal Pedestrian Accident near McCadden Place. The incident happened at around 8:45 p.m., near North McCadden Place. According to reports, the driver of a white 2018 Audi S5 approached North McCadden Place and struck a pedestrian. Upon impact, the westbound Audi then made a U-turn onto Sunset before exiting their vehicle and flagging down police officers. The driver then got back into their vehicle and fled the scene, heading eastbound on Sunset.
2 Killed, 1 Injured in Multi-Car Collision on Manchester Avenue [Los Angeles, CA]
LOS ANGELES, CA (September 16, 2022) – Early Friday morning, a four-vehicle collision at Manchester Avenue claimed two lives and injured another one. The accident happened around 4:14 a.m., on August 19th along South Broadway and South Main Street. According to California Highway Patrol, police were pursuing a vehicle...
Fernando Gonzalez Dies in Pedestrian Crash on Paramount Boulevard [Long Beach, CA]
64-Year-Old Man Killed in Pedestrian Accident near Coolidge Street. The accident occurred around 4:49 a.m., at the intersection of Coolidge Street and Paramount Boulevard on August 31st. Reports stated that Gonzalez was walking outside of a marked crosswalk when a southbound BMW struck him. Paramedics arrived and located Gonzalez laying...
April Fagan Fatally Injured in Semi-Truck Accident on Sierra Highway [Palmdale, CA]
59-Year-Old Woman Killed in Big-Rig Collision near East Avenue N. The incident occurred around 2:20 p.m., near East Avenue N. Dispatchers responded to the scene shortly after. Per reports, the 17-year-old male driver of a 2011 Ford Fusion was heading north in the left hand lane. Suddenly, he swerved to avoid another vehicle that was merging into his lane. As the Fusion veered right, it struck a semi-truck driven by a 35-year-old Lancaster man.
Douglas Castillo Killed in Construction Accident on West Frontage Road [South Gate, CA]
Construction Site Accident in South Gate Area Resulted in Fatality. Firefighters responded to the scene on September 14th, at around 11:20 a.m., at the 10000 block of West Frontage. According to reports, a worker was working in a ditch when a water line became severed and flooded the trench. Due...
Lanes Reopened after Motorcycle-Vehicle Crash near Curry Street [Carson, NV]
Motorcycle-Vehicle Crash near Koontz Lane, Injury Reported. The incident happened on September 2nd, just before 6:00 p.m. involving a motorcycle and a vehicle. According to initial reports, a motorcyclist was riding near the intersection of south Curry Street and Koontz Lane. The impact of the collision left the motorcyclist with severe road rash.
Driver Injured in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Avenue K [Lancaster, CA]
One Hospitalized after Two-Vehicle Collision near North 12th Street West. The accident happened around 9:00 a.m. near North 12th Street West, per Lancaster authorities. According to reports, officials responded to a report of a truck and car that collided under unknown circumstances. Responding emergency crews extricated the trapped driver from...
