Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DPS increases digital affordability and literacyThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Residents protest changes to Raleigh’s zoning codeThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Durham Favorite Big C Waffles launching in Kernersville September 16thThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
NCCU prepares for another rival after big winThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Diverse coalition hosts series of Raleigh candidate forumsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Related
goduke.com
Blue Devils Take Second at Virginia Invitational
EARLYSVILLE, Va. – The Duke men's and women's cross country teams each posted second-place finishes at the Virginia Invitational Friday morning at Panorama Farms course. The Blue Devil men ended the 6K race with 39 points, while the women finished with 34 points on the 5K course. The Blue...
goduke.com
Blue Devils Solid on Opening Day of Duke Bonk Invitational
CARY, N.C. – Fall action officially got underway for the Blue Devils on Friday with the opening day of play at the Duke James Bonk Invitational. Members of the Duke squad combined for five victories – three in doubles and two in singles – to kick off the three-day tournament in strong fashion.
goduke.com
Duke Beats Carolina, 5-2, to Open Fall Season
CHAPEL HILL – The Duke softball team opened its fall exhibition schedule with a 5-2 victory over North Carolina on Friday night in Chapel Hill. Freshman Cassidy Curd was the winning pitcher and classmate Kairi Rodriguez was 3-for-3 at the plate. GAME NOTES. Curd gave the Blue Devils three...
goduke.com
Duke Travels to Washington for Husky Invitational
BREMERTON, Wash. – Duke men's golf travels to the West Coast this week for the 2022 Husky Invitational, which begins Monday at the Gold Mountain Golf Club in Bremerton, Wash. The event will be a homecoming for both Ian Siebers and Ethan Evans, as the two Blue Devils hail...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
goduke.com
Carter Selected to AFCA Good Works Team
DURHAM – Duke redshirt junior defensive tackle DeWayne Carter has been named to the 2022 Allstate American Football Coach Association (AFCA) Good Works Team®. Carter is one of just 22 student-athletes and one honorary coach nationwide selected to this prestigious team. The final roster was chosen from 114 nominees. These players stood out for their leadership in local communities and overall commitment to giving back.
goduke.com
Graham’s Late Goal Pushes No. 3 Duke Past Syracuse, 1-0, in ACC Opener
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Junior Maggie Graham headed in the game-winner in the 89th minute to send the third-ranked Duke women's soccer team to a 1-0 victory on the road in the ACC opener over Syracuse at SU Soccer Stadium in Syracuse, N.Y. A native of Atlanta, Ga., Graham scored...
goduke.com
No. 18 Duke Erupts for 10-1 Victory at Colgate
HAMILTON, N.Y. – Duke erupted for six goals in the first half en route to a convincing 10-1 win at Colgate in non-conference field hockey action at Tyler's Field Sunday. Seven different players scored goals for the 18th-ranked Blue Devils, with sophomore Logan Clouser leading the way with a hat trick.
goduke.com
No. 5 Duke Battles to 1-1 Tie Against North Carolina
DURHAM – A scrappy 90 minutes of play between fifth-ranked Duke (4-0-1, 1-0-1) and rival North Carolina (3-2-1, 0-1-1) ended with the teams tied at one, in front of 3,155 fans on Friday night. Amir Daley scored his first goal of the year, and seven Blue Devils played the full 90 minutes to help Duke remain undefeated in the 2022 season.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC12
168th State Fair of Virginia returns Sept. 23- Oct. 2
DOSWELL, Va. (WWBT) - The 168th State Fair of Virginia is back for annual fun for all Virginians!. The fair is a 10-day event kicking off Friday, Sept. 23 and runs until Sunday, Oct. 2, with live concerts, pig races, petting zoos, a big top circus and dozens of food vendors. There are also plenty of competitions with topics ranging from horticulture to culinary and creative arts.
Pizza Marketplace
Marco's Pizza expands in Virginia
Marco's Pizza has signed a seven- unit deal for Roanoke and Lynchburg, Virginia, over the next two and a half years. Franchisees Brandon Hudson and Damion Mason currently have eight other stores in development across the state, including one slated to open by the end of the year, according to a press release.
chathamstartribune.com
Crown to Soul provides a variety of wellness options
For the last eight years. Danville resident Brittany Slade has been providing the Southside community with massage services through her business, Crown to Soul. In a recent interview with the Star-Tribune, Slade explained that Crown to Soul is currently expanding to provide residents with significantly more options, including doula services for pregnant women, along with new wellness offerings, such as guided meditation. Crown to Soul also offers a wide range of wellness products, including scented candles.
americanmilitarynews.com
Durham police charge man with killing Navy veteran
Durham police have arrested a suspect in the shooting of 41-year-old Derek Sterling last month, authorities said. Frederick Johnson, 52, of Durham has been charged with first-degree murder in Sterling’s death. Lt. Quincey Tait, a spokesperson for Durham police, said officers were dispatched to Hillsborough Road on the evening...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
caswellmessenger.com
100 mile yard sale on US 29 to be held September 29-October 2
Yard sale lovers in search of great items at thrifty prices are gearing up for the fall version of the 100-mile yard sale held in Virginia twice a year in the spring and fall. This year’s event starts on Thursday, September 29 and runs through Sunday, October 2. The...
altavistajournal.com
AeroFarms now growing in Pittsylvania County
Debut of the world’s largest aeroponic smart farm. AeroFarms held a ribbon cutting on Monday to officially begin operations in a nearly 140,000 square-foot indoor farming facility. The state-of-the-art facility will employ more than 158 employees and supply flavorful, safe, indoor-grown lettuces and specialty leafy greens to major retailers throughout the Mid-Atlantic.
pagevalleynews.com
Collision, wreck on Shenandoah Valley Railroad
September 19, 1889 — Two freight trains on the Shenandoah Valley Railroad came in collision at Buena Vista station, last Thursday, making a bad wreck of two engines and a number of cars, killing instantly one of the firemen, James Callian, a young man of Roanoke. The northbound freight,...
alamancenews.com
Avoid Court Square in Graham in middle of Sat., Mon. nights
The milling and paving of the Main Street area in Graham is now concentrated around the Historic Court House and Court Square in downtown Graham. Cars will be detoured around the area where both NC 49 and NC 87 run through the area. Tonight beginning at 10:00 p.m. until 6:00...
wakg.com
Plane Involved in Fatal Crash Took Off Near Martinsville
A plane that left from Blue Ridge Regional Airport near Martinsville on Wednesday night was involved in a fatal single plane crash in Albemarle County. According to The Daily Progress, the plane was headed towards Washington D.C. when it crashed in a rural part of Albemarle County, killing the pilot, who was the lone occupant in the plane. At this time the identity of the pilot is still unknown.
Late-night rumbling noise overhead mystified Raleigh residents. Here’s the explanation.
Did you hear it? Some across the Triangle reported very loud aircraft overnight Wednesday.
cbs17
1 wounded in Saturday morning shooting at Durham mini mart
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police say they are investigating a shooting Saturday morning at the M&M Mini Mart on Angier Avenue. Shortly after 8:20 a.m., police say they responded to a shooting call and found that someone had been shot. The victim was taken to the hospital for...
cbs17
2 women taken to hospital after shooting in Durham neighborhood, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police said two women were wounded in a shooting Sunday evening. The shooting happened just before 7:40 p.m. in the 500 block of East Trinity Avenue, which is in a neighborhood just off Avondale Drive north of East Geer Street, according to Durham police.
Comments / 0