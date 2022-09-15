For the last eight years. Danville resident Brittany Slade has been providing the Southside community with massage services through her business, Crown to Soul. In a recent interview with the Star-Tribune, Slade explained that Crown to Soul is currently expanding to provide residents with significantly more options, including doula services for pregnant women, along with new wellness offerings, such as guided meditation. Crown to Soul also offers a wide range of wellness products, including scented candles.

DANVILLE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO