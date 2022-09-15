Read full article on original website
Related
technewstoday.com
How to Find Archived Emails in Gmail?
The Archive option on Gmail allows you to ignore emails temporarily by removing them from your inbox. However, archived emails do not have a single location where they are bundled and stored. So, it can be hard to locate these archived emails when you need them. Luckily, this article will...
Business Insider
How to do a Control-F search on your iPhone to find specific words or phrases
You can do a Control-F search on your iPhone and iPad in an internet browser or Messages. Control-F is a computer shortcut that locates specific words or phrases on a webpage or document. You can search for specific words or phrases in Safari, Google Chrome, and Messages. Control-F is a...
How to delete Google forever
So, you have finally decided to delete your Google account. While it might seem impossible to leave Google as we use its services daily, the company has made the process simple and easy to follow. You can either delete everything linked to your Google account or choose to delete specific Google services, like Gmail or Google Drive, and keep other services and your Google account intact.
How to use Google Keep
Google Keep is a straightforward note-taking app from Google that incorporates plenty of useful features to manage your notes. It's available on the Google Play Store, App Store, and web browsers. Many of the best Android phones also come with it preinstalled. Since the app is part of the Google ecosystem, seamless integration with Google Drive is a given. Notes are automatically backed up and count toward your 15GB of storage space. It's a great app if you're always jotting something down.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Phone Arena
Google outs new and animated Android emojis for the first time
Google just previewed the new round of Unicode 15.0 emojis that are coming to your Android handset via system updates in December. Of course, the Google Pixel phones will get them sooner, as they will be integrated into the stock AOSP Android in the next few weeks. The new Unicode...
TechCrunch
Snapchat rolls out iOS 16 Lock Screen Widgets with latest app update
The company announced today that it’s releasing an app update to include support for iOS 16 and Lock Screen widgets. There are two Snapchat Lock Screen Widgets that you can choose from. The first Lock Screen widget option is a small square that opens directly to the Snapchat camera. The second option is a larger rectangle that opens to a conversation with a friend or group. The widget will also display your streak with this friend, alongside the other emojis that are shown next to that specific chat in the app.
10 Chrome Extensions to Transform Your SEO Game
Every few years, we change browsers, and our web usage evolves, sometimes for the better, sometimes for the worse. The most recent switch to Google Chrome has had the greatest impact on daily web usage, owing to the incredible array of extensions. The browser is also light and stylish, with a variety of cool themes. Let’s take a look at some SEO chrome extensions. Google SEO Chrome Extensions, like Android Apps, are full of garbage with a few gold nuggets hidden amongst them.
cryptoglobe.com
$BTC: ZEBDEE Partners With Slice To Allow You To Earn Bitcoin While Browsing the Web
Recently, FinTech startup ZEBDEE announced that “with the integration of ZEBEDEE into Slice, a browser extension that pays you for seeing ads, your time on the Internet is now worth actual value.”. London-based AdTech startup Slice offers a browser extension (available for Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox and Brave) that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
technewstoday.com
How to Disable in Google Docs
If you frequently write on Google Docs, the Autocorrect feature is convenient most times. In this way, you can avoid unintentional typing errors in your text. However, these changes do not always pan out in your favor. There are times when Docs changes irregular vocabulary and unusual words that give no context to your document. Fortunately, you can disable Autocorrect to present your writing more clearly.
Cult of Mac
BookFusion iOS app: A better way to read and manage your ebooks
This post about ebook reader and management apps is presented by BookFusion. If you love reading, BookFusion may be the ideal app for you. It allows you to have your entire ebook collection at your fingertips on any device you own. You can easily upload, organize, sync, read and share ebooks across all your devices.
Google's Billion-Dollar Headache Isn't Going Anywhere
Large corporations have often been the target of antitrust suits, and Google is no exception. For over a decade, the search giant has been accused of abusing its dominant position in the tech industry to suppress competition. The scope of antitrust suits against Google in the European Union alone has spanned several of its product lines ranging from its advertising platform Google AdSense to Android, its mobile OS. As of 2022, Google has been found guilty in several antitrust cases in the European Union and has been fined in excess of €8 billion (via CNN).
How to block, report, and delete spam on WhatsApp
With more than two billion monthly active users (MAU) and growing popularity among small businesses, it's common to receive spam messages and calls on WhatsApp. Before you know it, spammers can jam the chat menu with promotional offers and advertisements. The only thing anyone needs is your phone number to contact you on WhatsApp.
ZDNet
How to use Google Keep as your virtual to-do list maker (and why you should)
Whether you're a student, a working professional, a parent, a combination of the three, or just a busy person, you more than likely have a to-do list -- or multiple. That to-do list, either mental or physical, can get overwhelming. As someone who likes to compartmentalize my tasks, I've recently...
55 Money Making Apps and Websites
Everybody could use a little extra money now and then, even those making a decent salary. Maybe it’s to go on a dream vacation, pay down debt, or shore up...
Social Media Marketing: How to leverage Pinterest to generate passive income.
The use of client analytics in the article has been explicitly approved by my client. As social media marketing becomes increasingly important for businesses of all sizes, many are wondering what content marketing is, how it works and what platform to use. In this article, we will provide a comprehensive definition of content marketing, illustrate its importance with examples from across different industries and explain how you can start using content marketing to boost your business. Whether you're a small business looking for new ways to market and sell your products, or an established business looking to take your marketing efforts to the next level, content marketing is an essential strategy that you should consider. Read on to learn more!
TechCrunch
This Week in Apps: iOS 16 takes off, TikTok clones BeReal, social cos go to Congress
Global app spending reached $65 billion in the first half of 2022, up only slightly from the $64.4 billion during the same period in 2021, as hypergrowth fueled by the pandemic has decreased. But overall, the app economy is continuing to grow, having produced a record number of downloads and consumer spending across both the iOS and Google Play stores combined in 2021, according to the latest year-end reports. Global spending across iOS and Google Play last year was $133 billion, and consumers downloaded 143.6 billion apps.
How to set up two-factor authentication on your Facebook account
Facebook may be declining in popularity, but it's still a good idea to keep your social media accounts secure from hackers. Two-factor authentication, also known as 2FA, helps you make sure that only you can access your account, even if someone steals your password. It does this by sending a one-time password to your Android phone, email address, or specialized app every time somebody tries to log in. This adds an extra step to the login process that is difficult for unauthorized users to overcome.
Comments / 0