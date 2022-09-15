The agreement was signed for the supply of more than 800,000 tons of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) for the years 2023 to 2030. The Lufthansa Group announced that the company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with OMV, the global energy and chemicals group. The agreement was signed for the supply of more than 800,000 tons of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) for the years 2023 to 2030. With the new MoU, the two companies intend to expand their existing partnership by adding new locations for SAF production and offtake as well as new technologies. OMV has already been supplying SAF to the Lufthansa Group airline Austrian Airlines at Vienna International Airport since March 2022.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 3 DAYS AGO