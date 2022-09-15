Read full article on original website
Benzinga
Ouster Introduces 3D Industrial Sensor Suite for High-Volume Material Handling Applications
High-resolution industrial sensors for forklift, port equipment, and autonomous mobile robot (AMR) manufacturers automating production fleets. Ouster, Inc. OUST ("Ouster" or "the Company"), a leading provider of high-resolution digital lidar sensors, announced the release of a 3D industrial lidar sensor suite designed for high-volume material handling applications. The industrial line of high-resolution OS0 and OS1 sensors is configured to meet the unique requirements of forklift, port equipment, and autonomous mobile robot (AMR) manufacturers at price points that enable adoption on high-volume production fleets.
freightwaves.com
FMC seeks to limit ocean carriers’ leverage on container space
The Federal Maritime Commission is proposing a rule aimed at preventing ocean carriers from locking out customers from the carriers’ available vessel space. The notice of proposed rulemaking (NPRM), expected to be published this week in the Federal Register, will give the public 30 days to comment on a provision included in the Ocean Shipping Reform Act of 2022 that prohibits ocean carriers from unreasonably refusing to deal or negotiate with respect to vessel space accommodations.
freightwaves.com
GoBolt launches sustainable small parcel delivery in US, Canada
Toronto-based supply chain technology company GoBolt on Wednesday announced the launch of a sustainable small parcel delivery service in the U.S. and Canada. The service is powered by the company’s growing fleet of electric vehicles, as well as a partnership to offset carbon emissions through sustainability technology firm EcoCart.
freightwaves.com
Trimble to shut down TMS provider Kuebix
Just two years after acquiring Kuebix in a $200 million deal, Trimble said it will shut down the transportation management system provider. Kuebix will be entirely shuttered by the end of 2025 as Trimble pivots to Engage Lane, a recently launched transportation procurement platform, company officials said. “We are pivoting...
theevreport.com
Volvo Trucks Begins Heavy Electric Truck Production
As the first global truck manufacturer to do so, Volvo Trucks is now starting series production of heavy electric, 44-ton trucks. Volvo Trucks is beginning series production of the electric versions of the company’s most important product range, its heavy-duty trucks: Volvo FH, Volvo FM, and Volvo FMX. These trucks can operate at a total weight of 44 tons and the three models represent around two-thirds of the company’s sales.
nationalinterest.org
GE Completes Testing New, More Powerful F-35 Stealth Fighter Engine
Though retooling the F-35’s engines could offer advantages, it might leave the F-35B behind. In a press release, General Electric announced the conclusion of testing for their F-35 fighter jet engine replacement program. This initiative seeks to boost the F-35 stealth fighter’s performance by affording the warplane greater range, acceleration, and an increased combat radius.
Gap Inc. Supply Chain Exec Explains Clothing Giant’s Logistics Play
It took a little over 50 years, but the doors to Gap Inc.’s logistics network are now open. The multi-brand retailer—parent to its namesake, along with Old Navy, Banana Republic and Athleta—has soft launched what it’s calling GPS Platform Services by Gap Inc., opening up its omnichannel fulfillment, warehousing, parcel shipping and reverse logistics services to companies outside its portfolio. “We built a pretty robust automated supply chain that we think offers Gap Inc. a competitive advantage in the form of cost and service,” said Kevin Kuntz, Gap Inc. head of supply chain for fulfillment and procurement. “So, the thought of offering...
US defense agency is engineering a small military vertical-takeoff aircraft
The US Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) has begun a program called the AdvaNced airCraft Infrastructure-Less Launch And RecoverY X-Plane, nicknamed ANCILLARY, that aims to develop and flight demonstrate technologies required for the production of a vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL), low-weight, high-payload, and long-endurance aircraft. Minimizing personnel costs...
Dream Chaser space plane aims to deliver US military cargo within 3 hours
The agreement for point-to-point transportation adds to others Department of Defense want for military and humanitarian purposes.
GLORY Announces Next Generation Retail Cash Recycling Solutions
BASINGSTOKE, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- Glory [TYO: 6457], the global leader in cash technology solutions, today announces the launch of the next generation of their market-leading CASHINFINITY ™ range of retail cash recycling solutions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005561/en/ Glory CI-10X point of sale cash recycler (Graphic: Business Wire)
mrobusinesstoday.com
Air India launches Vihaan.AI to boost makeover Strategy
Air India with the new plan aims to draw out a blueprint to offer the absolute best in class customer service, MRO assistance, technology, product, reliability and hospitality. India’s first and longest-running airline, Air India has unveiled its comprehensive transformation plan, to re-establish itself, and affirm its position as a...
Retail AI, Inc. Announces Joint Project With Toshiba Tec
Retail AI, Inc., a Japanese retail-tech company based in Tokyo, and Toshiba Tec have launched a joint project aiming to “create a new era of shopping experience and revolutionizing retail operations.”. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005421/en/. Retail AI has been pioneering the Japanese...
CNBC
Cisco ex-CEO John Chambers is taking on his former company with new networking startup called Nile
Nile is being led by Cisco's former development chief Pankaj Patel and was co-founded by John Chambers, who spent two decades as Cisco's CEO. The startup promises to run networking infrastructure for wireless connections at offices, and can save companies up to 50% on their costs. Cisco is one of...
Intrepid Automation introduces “Valkyrie” systems for scalable production using patented modular DLP technology
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 17, 2022-- Intrepid Automation, a manufacturing technology company that develops custom, end-to-end solutions for large scale manufacturing customers using 3D print technology and materials, announced this week the launch of the “Valkyrie” system: a large-format, industrial-grade, modular tool for manufacturing customers to quickly scale production of printed patterns, molds, and parts. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220917005018/en/ The Valkyrie system, with a build area of 660mm by 760mm by 560mm, has customer-validated print speeds of up to 44mm/hour using IntrepidCast LF resins, allowing customers to produce end-use parts up to 10x faster than legacy SLA processes. (Photo: Business Wire)
mrobusinesstoday.com
Lufthansa Group and OMV sign MoU for supply of Sustainable Aviation Fuel
The agreement was signed for the supply of more than 800,000 tons of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) for the years 2023 to 2030. The Lufthansa Group announced that the company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with OMV, the global energy and chemicals group. The agreement was signed for the supply of more than 800,000 tons of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) for the years 2023 to 2030. With the new MoU, the two companies intend to expand their existing partnership by adding new locations for SAF production and offtake as well as new technologies. OMV has already been supplying SAF to the Lufthansa Group airline Austrian Airlines at Vienna International Airport since March 2022.
ship-technology.com
Move proceeds with order for methanol-powered Ro-Ro vessel
Move provides multi-modal supply chain solutions to customers by sea, air, rail and road. New Zealand-listed Move Logistics Group is proceeding with the order for a new coastal roll-on, roll-off (Ro-Ro) vessel that will be capable of operating with methanol as fuel. Earlier this year, the company was able to...
Taqtile Announces $5M Equity Raise Supporting Global Deployment of Manifest, the Leading AR-Enabled Work Instruction Platform for Industry and Defense
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 16, 2022-- Taqtile, Inc., maker of Manifest®, the leading augmented reality (AR)-enabled work-instruction platform for deskless workers, announces completion of a $5 million preferred equity round. The Seattle-based company will utilize proceeds to increase sales and marketing efforts, reinforce engineering and development teams and increase its global footprint through its extensive partnership network. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220916005088/en/ Taqtile announces $5M equity raise supporting global deployment of Manifest, the leading AR-enabled work instruction platform that is fundamentally changing how companies support their employees with modern digital tools, and improve the overall safety and performance of their businesses. (Photo: Business Wire)
rigzone.com
Schlumberger And Cognite Form Strategic Data Solutions Partnership
Schlumberger has partnered with Cognite to enable the integration of respective data in a single platform. — Schlumberger and Cognite have inked a strategic partnership that would see the integration of Schlumberger’s Enterprise Data Solution for subsurface with Cognite Data Fusion. Through this partnership, customers can integrate data from reservoirs, wells, and facilities in a single, open platform, and leverage embedded AI and advanced analytics tools to optimize production, reduce costs and decrease operational footprint.
rigzone.com
API, OOC Sign Wind Energy MOU
Under the MOU, both parties will leverage their expertise and existing natural gas and oil industry standards to develop a safety management systems standard for offshore wind operations and assets. — The American Petroleum Institute (API) and Offshore Operators Committee (OOC) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to develop standards and guidance for offshore wind energy development, the API revealed this week.
mrobusinesstoday.com
Pratt & Whitney Canada awarded Type Certification for the PW800 engine program
Pratt & Whitney Canada’s PW812GA engine was selected to power the Gulfstream G400 business jet. The PW800 engine program by Pratt & Whitney Canada has reached a key phase of development after its PW812GA engine was awarded the Type Certification by Transport Canada Civil Aviation. Gulfstream Aerospace Corp had announced in October 2021 that Pratt & Whitney Canada’s PW812GA engine was selected to power the Gulfstream G400 business jet. Pratt & Whitney Canada is a business unit of Pratt & Whitney. The PW814GA-powered G500 entered into service in September 2018 followed by the PW815GA-powered G600 in August 2019.
