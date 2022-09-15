Read full article on original website
Related
wdrb.com
Louisville celebrates LGBTQ+ community in return of Pride Festival
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bardstown Road was a celebration of love Saturday for the return of the Louisville Pride Festival. Hundreds of people showed up to support the LGBTQ+ community, the sixth year for the event that's put on by the Louisville Pride Foundation. The last two years were canceled...
wdrb.com
Kentucky Science Center announces name of newly installed World's Fair Triceratops
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Science Center's newest dinosaur finally has a name. On Saturday, during "Dino Day," the museum announced that the refurbished World's Fair Triceratops recently installed on top of the building will be named "Lottie." The name comes from the fact that the gigantic model dinosaur...
wdrb.com
Pearl Jam, Greta Van Fleet headline 3rd day of Bourbon & Beyond
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The third day of Bourbon & Beyond had people rockin' at the fairgrounds. Pearl Jam and Greta Van Fleet were the headliners Saturday night, and thousands of people started pouring into the Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Exposition Center around noon to listen to the live music all day.
wdrb.com
Bardstown Bourbon Festival kicks off 3 days of bourbon, music and food on Friday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Bourbon Capital of the World is preparing for the Kentucky Bourbon Festival. The festival starts this weekend in Bardstown. It will feature the popular bourbon tasting dinner, along with the usual favorites including bourbon, music and food. The festival also includes the World Championship Bourbon...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wdrb.com
Louisville man and girl broadcast all across Times Square to raise awareness for Down syndrome
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sing a verse with 3-year-old Mabelle Holmes and her family and you can't do anything but smile. Talk with 22-year-old Phil Mason for just five minutes and you've made an instant friend. Pictures of the two Louisvillians were broadcast Saturday all over Times Square to bring...
leoweekly.com
5 Things To Do This Weekend In Louisville (9/16)
You know it, and you probably love it — Bourbon and Beyond is back. This music and culinary festival will have performances by Pearl Jam, Chris Stapleton, Kings of Leon, Jack White and more. Also happening at the festival, Mayor Greg Fischer will also be announcing the winner of “The Louisville” cocktail competition.
wdrb.com
More than 100 area businesses make for fun weekend at Jeffersontown's Gaslight Festival
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jeffersontown is full of fun this weekend for the 53rd Annual Gaslight Festival. Events have been held all week leading up to the big celebration on Watterson Trail. What started as a small street party in 1969 is now one of the area's largest festivals. More...
Visit One of the Most Magical Fall Festivals in Kentucky
There is no better way to celebrate the arrival of the fall than attending a fall festival and Kentucky sure knows how to throw one. For 10 years the Bluegrass State has been host to one of the best and most beautiful fall festivals in all of the Midwest, keep reading to learn more.
RELATED PEOPLE
wdrb.com
Gaslight Festival brings together the community of Jeffersontown for another year
JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky (WDRB) -- Thousands of people will visit Jeffersontown during the Gaslight Festival. WDRB's Keith Kaiser learns about some of the upcoming events. Jeffersontown, Kentucky celebrates with the 53rd annual Gaslight Festival, September 11th through the 18th. What started as a small street party in 1969 has grown to...
wdrb.com
Kentucky Science Center to reveal new name of World's Fair Triceratops during Saturday's 'Dino Day'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Guests at the Kentucky Science Center will go back in time millions of years this weekend. Saturday, Sept. 17 is "Dino Day" at the museum from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. to honor the refurbished World's Fair Triceratops that just moved back to the center. Visitors...
wdrb.com
Nashville-based Waldo's Chicken to open first Kentucky location Tuesday in Norton Commons
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new restaurant is preparing to open in Norton Commons. Waldo's Chicken and Beer is set to open Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 10700 Meeting St. Known for its eight original sauces, the restaurant serves southern fried and slow-roasted chicken prepared four ways: on the bone, on a bun, in a bowl or in a basket.
wdrb.com
Kentucky cuisine in the spotlight for Bourbon & Beyond Sept. 15-18
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Food, bourbon and music are in the spotlight at this weekend's Bourbon & Beyond. The festival kicks of Thursday at the Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Expo Center in Louisville. More than 80 bands will take the stage over the four-day event include Pearl Jam,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wave 3
Thousands flock to Louisville for busy weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thousands of people are arriving in Louisville this weekend, and it’s not for the Derby. Several big events have local businesses filled to capacity. UofL football, Bourbon and Beyond and the September Meet at Churchill Downs are all on the same weekend. If you’ve gone...
Go to this local carwash this weekend to get your car washed for free
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — To celebrate the grand opening of the brand new Mike's Carwash location, they are holding a free carwash weekend!. The location is opening in Middletown, Kentucky on Shelbyville Road (near Thorton's and Chick-fil-A). The carwashes will be available from Sept. 16 through Sept. 18. Everyone who...
wdrb.com
Lunch on the Lawn held at Waterfront Park for annual Give for Good Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Lunch on the Lawn was held at Waterfront Park in honor of Give For Good Louisville. Give for Good Louisville is held by the Community Foundation of Louisville, and generates fundraising for local nonprofits. It's Louisville biggest day of community giving. The lunch was held near...
wdrb.com
Simmons College unveils new Ida B. Wells Hall, its transformation of old Central High School building
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Simmons College of Kentucky officially dedicated the old Central High School Building in Louisville's Limerick neighborhood on Thursday, which it purchased earlier this year. The building, which stands at 550 W. Kentucky St. and was the first Black public school in the state of Kentucky, will...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wdrb.com
First Down Friday Scores -- Week 5
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2022 high school football season is officially underway, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games on both sides of the river. Below are all the final scores for Week 5. To see highlights from Kentucky and Indiana, click here for...
wdrb.com
Schools in Louisville, Frankfort recognized among 7 National Blue Ribbon Schools in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Seven schools in Kentucky were recognized as National Blue Ribbons Schools in 2022. In a release Friday, U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona announced 297 schools were recognized for excellence. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement.
wdrb.com
'She was a spitfire' | Family helps unveil statue of famous relative, 'Rosie the Riveter,' in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A new statue of an iconic working woman from southern Indiana now sits along the Ohio River. A statue of "Rosie the Riveter" was unveiled in Ashland Park Friday afternoon by the Clarksville Historic Preservation Commission (HPC). The statue celebrates the town of Clarksville's connection to...
wdrb.com
Nelson County library holding free class on car maintenance
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Nelson County Public Library will hold a class later this year to teach people how to maintain their cars. A preventative maintenance class will be held from 6-8 p.m. Sept. 28. at the main branch. Teenagers are invited to come learn how to change a...
Comments / 0