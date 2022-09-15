ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

wdrb.com

Louisville celebrates LGBTQ+ community in return of Pride Festival

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bardstown Road was a celebration of love Saturday for the return of the Louisville Pride Festival. Hundreds of people showed up to support the LGBTQ+ community, the sixth year for the event that's put on by the Louisville Pride Foundation. The last two years were canceled...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Pearl Jam, Greta Van Fleet headline 3rd day of Bourbon & Beyond

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The third day of Bourbon & Beyond had people rockin' at the fairgrounds. Pearl Jam and Greta Van Fleet were the headliners Saturday night, and thousands of people started pouring into the Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Exposition Center around noon to listen to the live music all day.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville, KY
Louisville, KY
leoweekly.com

5 Things To Do This Weekend In Louisville (9/16)

You know it, and you probably love it — Bourbon and Beyond is back. This music and culinary festival will have performances by Pearl Jam, Chris Stapleton, Kings of Leon, Jack White and more. Also happening at the festival, Mayor Greg Fischer will also be announcing the winner of “The Louisville” cocktail competition.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Kentucky cuisine in the spotlight for Bourbon & Beyond Sept. 15-18

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Food, bourbon and music are in the spotlight at this weekend's Bourbon & Beyond. The festival kicks of Thursday at the Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Expo Center in Louisville. More than 80 bands will take the stage over the four-day event include Pearl Jam,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Thousands flock to Louisville for busy weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thousands of people are arriving in Louisville this weekend, and it’s not for the Derby. Several big events have local businesses filled to capacity. UofL football, Bourbon and Beyond and the September Meet at Churchill Downs are all on the same weekend. If you’ve gone...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

First Down Friday Scores -- Week 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2022 high school football season is officially underway, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games on both sides of the river. Below are all the final scores for Week 5. To see highlights from Kentucky and Indiana, click here for...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Nelson County library holding free class on car maintenance

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Nelson County Public Library will hold a class later this year to teach people how to maintain their cars. A preventative maintenance class will be held from 6-8 p.m. Sept. 28. at the main branch. Teenagers are invited to come learn how to change a...
NELSON COUNTY, KY

