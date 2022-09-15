FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Financial District
This mini sports bar chain has four locations around Manhattan, and the one in FiDi is in a huge space with plenty of TVs, but not so many that you'll get sensory overload. Stout is the perfect place if you want a more civilized sports viewing experience with personal space. The ceiling looks like it's about 20 feet tall, all the tables are situated pretty far apart, and the whole room is bathed in pleasant dim lighting. The focus here is on beers, but you can get unlimited Bloody Marys, rum punch, screwdrivers, or mimosas for three hours ($33) on the weekends until 4pm. It just so happens that a lot of football is played in this country on Saturdays and Sundays before 4pm.
Anthem
Walking down Rainey Street often feels like you’re in a pinball machine. There’s an element of chaos—you’re dodging people, hungry grackles, scooters, and spilled drinks, while you flit back and forth between different bars on opposite sides of the street, all set to the sound of 15 different DJs blasting music simultaneously at neighboring venues. Don’t get us wrong, we like pinball. But if we find ourselves on Rainey and need an escape from it all, we like to take shelter at Anthem, a tiki-ish bar and restaurant with some Texas twists.
Tao Hollywood
Even if you’ve never stepped foot in a clubstaurant in your life, chances are you’ve heard of Tao. The massive Asian-themed restaurant conglomerate has locations in NYC, Vegas, Chicago, and even central Connecticut, making its Hollywood opening in 2017 fairly inevitable. A night here is a totally serviceable experience, and if you’re looking for an epic Vegas-level restaurant space in LA, Tao delivers. But you’ll also eat food that’s slightly worse than you’d find at PF Chang’s, drink fruity cocktails with little to no alcohol in them, and stare out at a sea of diners who all have Starline bus tours booked for tomorrow. If none of that sounds appealing, please feel free to skip this place.
Hyde Sunset
The granddaddy of Hollywood club culture, this legendary spot has been around since the early 2000s, when the likes of Paris, Lindsay, and the cast of The Hills turned the Sunset Strip hideout into one of the world’s most exclusive clubs. Unfortunately, that was a long time ago, and Hyde Sunset today—in a new location down the street—is a hollowed out shell of its former self and barely even a club or a restaurant. Even after 10pm the room is empty, making dinner feel like those episodes of The Bachelor when contestants are forced to have dates inside rented out restaurants. We could deep dive into the food, but all you need to know is there’s a $42 chicken parm that comes out as sliced pizza. In the words of Kenny Rogers, “You gotta know when to hold ‘em, know when to fold ‘em,” and for Hyde, it’s time to fold.
Poc-Chuc Restaurant
If you like your panuchos with a side of flashing lights, artificial fog, and reggaeton playing at full blast, Poc-Chuc is the place to be. The casual restaurant in the Mission has karaoke four nights a week, a DJ, and a dance floor. On top of all that, the Yucatecan food is 100% worth all of the sensory overload. Get into a big spread of their titular poc chuc with citrusy grilled pork, zingy aguachile, and tender chicken drenched in sweet mole, all while making your way through a bucket of Modelos as music videos flash away on the projectors. Dinner at Poc Chuc is a flat-out party, and one you should get to immediately.
Textbook
An all-day cafe can be boring and utilitarian, or it can be the kind of effortlessly cool place you’re always making an excuse to visit. Textbook, a cafe on Dekalb Avenue in Fort Greene, is the latter. It’s casual enough for a solo lunch or a quick catch-up with a friend, but cute enough for a low-key date. In the morning, they serve great coffee, pastries, and a selection of inventive breakfast sandwiches. We particularly love The Persian, which is basically a salad inside of a pita. As the day wears on, coffee turns into refreshing pick-me-ups like draft watermelon juice and a solid wine and beer list. Breakfast sandwiches turn into lunch or dinner sandwiches. There’s ample sidewalk seating, and the exterior is covered in adorable black and white illustrations.
Apollo Bagels
One of the owners of Williamsburg pizzeria Leo has taken his sourdough skills from pizza to bagels with his roving bagel popup Apollo. With its fennel seeds and flaky salt, Apollo’s everything bagel is one of the best in the city. It’s got a light, chewy interior that feels so weightless it’s a wonder that it can hold smoked salmon and all the fixings without getting floppy. Check where the bagels will be next (from Brooklyn to Ibiza) on their IG, or get to Leo on the weekend before they stop serving them at 2pm.
Doheny Room
Doheny Room is a clubstaurant in West Hollywood, except for the fact that it’s not really a club or a restaurant. No one there is dancing, and if you show up for dinner, you’ll be treated to a snack menu where the most substantial dishes are edamame and shishito peppers. Doheny Room, in its current form, is a vacant mess that should be avoided at all costs—unless you’re there for a company buyout, which appears to be the only way this place makes money.
Pete's Pizza
Pete’s Pizza has been around since 1955, and though they have dishes like pasta and sandwiches, their name and sayings on the wall like “I want someone to look at me the way they look at pizza” make it clear why you’re here. This large, North Center spot has both wood-fired and tavern-style pies, and the dough is the best part of both. The wood-fired pizzas are pillowy soft, while the thin square-cut pies have fantastic crispiness. We wish the sauce had a little more flavor, but the melty cheese and wide variety of toppings like pepperoncini or housemade sausage save the pizzas from falling into a dark pit of blandness. This may not be our favorite pizza in Chicago, but we still like eating here, especially while drinking beer and watching the game with a bunch of friends.
The Hairy Lemon
The Hairy Lemon is the type of place for people who block off their entire Saturday during college football season. This bar has about 20 TVs, which take up almost every available inch of wall space, and you can order things like salmon tartare with sturgeon caviar and a nice bouillabaisse. Kidding, obviously. Get some wings, fries, and pints like everyone else and cheer on your favorite team (unless you're from Boston, in which case just stay home.)
The Dusty Knuckle Harringay
The Dusty Knuckle is probably the best bakery in north London and their Green Lanes location only affirms that. It’s big and airy, and full of their incomparably delicious morning buns. Come lunchtime, changing bits are put between two slices of their faultless focaccia or in the winter months, there are homely bowls of soup. It’s open on weekends for pizza nights and, if it was open through the early hours, we’d probably never leave.
Agami Contemporary Sushi
Agami in Uptown has a large, dark-colored space that feels like an interior designer’s sushi restaurant/cocktail lounge fever dream. The dining area is filled with a clear wine bottle wall, a mural reminiscent of Starry Night, a glowing alien-like tree sculpture, and a giant heart photo op that looks like it was stolen from Northside Prep’s Valentine’s Day dance.
Umut 2000
At the Harringay location of Umut 2000, you should be doing exactly what you do in their Dalston home, and that’s ordering an ginormous platter of lamb ribs. Fresh from the ocakbasi, fat sizzling and meat perfectly pink and tender, these ribs are one of London’s great go-tos. Best of all is that this restaurant is much roomier than its Dalston counterpart. Vast and just a little bit dark—made for big get-togethers and mixed grills all round.
Haringey Corbacisi
When London’s weather turns more bitter and spiteful it’s essential to know where to go for a meal that’s warm and buttery in both feeling and flavour. Haringey Corbacisi is one of those places. The no-menu restaurant specialises in soups and stews—just wander up to the counter and see what’s on offer. Sade paca—a lamb and yoghurt soup made up of tender meat, a paddling pool of butter, and enough minced garlic to slay a vampire via soliloquy—is a favourite. The space itself is also extremely comfortable, full of cushioned dining chairs and plenty of table paraphernalia for you to balance a phone on if you're head down in a nourishing solo soup.
Cheong Fun Cart
Every morning on the corner of Hester and Elizabeth, you’ll find a quick-moving line in front of a big silver box on wheels containing two friendly ladies. The ladies make simple, springy, and pleasantly chewy meat-filled rice rolls, and orders start at $1.50. Here’s what you need to know...
Candlelite Chicago
Candlelite Chicago is a Rogers Park staple with a giant neon sign that announces local birthdays, prom proposals, and breaking news like “James Got His License!” But even more iconic than its 70-year-old sign is Candlelite’s pizza. The pies at this large neighborhood sports bar are very thin with a great crackly crust, yet the undercarriage has a pleasant airiness and chew. The crust is the perfect foundation for standard topping combinations like the Deluxe, which has an ideal ratio of zesty tomato sauce to cheese, plus sausage, pepperoni, onions, peppers, and mushrooms. But they also have delicious creative options like a BBQ pizza topped with pulled pork from Hecky’s in Evanston. And if you can't decide what to get, pop in on Tuesdays when they have a BOGO pizza deal.
Second Generation
Casual spot Mini Mott in Logan Square used to be our go-to burger place whenever we couldn’t make the 7pm burger-ordering deadline at their sister restaurant Mott Street. Now, they’ve reconcepted into Second Generation, a warmly lit, sit-down restaurant serving a variety of Asian-inspired dishes. And before everyone freaks out, the burger is still on the menu—but there are also some exciting newcomers.
Thanal Indian Tavern
At Logan Square's Thanal Indian Tavern, their gunpowder shrimp tikka is served on a bed of cabbage, carrots, and greens, topped with lime and cilantro, and has an eye-catching orange color (reminiscent of Gritty’s fur). While the presentation is impressive, it’s the shrimp itself that is the standout. They’re cooked in a tandoor which makes them beautifully tender with a smoky flavor, marinated in curry and chili powder, and each bite is earthy, spicy, and sweet.
Delilah
Delilah is an upscale restaurant/lounge in West Hollywood that, since opening in 2016, has maintained an impressive air of exclusivity, despite the fact that it’s pretty easy to get a table. The crowd on any given night is a mix of agents, contract Wilhelmina models, and skeezy guys at the bar with one too many buttons undone. All that aside, dinner here is pleasant. The food—including what might be the best chicken tenders in the world—is solid, the waitstaff is genuine and attentive, and there’s a jazz singer crooning in the corner. It’s basically a dimly lit Lawry’s with sex appeal. After 10pm, things turn quickly, so if you don’t consider yourself part of the bottle service and extra-curriculars-in-the-bathroom crowd, it’s probably time to grab the check.
Tipsy Alchemist
Tipsy Alchemist is one of those cocktail bars that features lots of smoke and liquid nitrogen, and half of the drinks come served in quirky vessels like lightbulbs and disco balls. It’s gimmicky and fun, and if you’re willing to shell out a few dollars more than the average price of a cocktail on Rainey Street, you’ll end up with some pretty solid drinks and a good time. It’s also one of the few spots in town where you can sit on a second-story patio and look out over the street below.
