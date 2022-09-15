Pete’s Pizza has been around since 1955, and though they have dishes like pasta and sandwiches, their name and sayings on the wall like “I want someone to look at me the way they look at pizza” make it clear why you’re here. This large, North Center spot has both wood-fired and tavern-style pies, and the dough is the best part of both. The wood-fired pizzas are pillowy soft, while the thin square-cut pies have fantastic crispiness. We wish the sauce had a little more flavor, but the melty cheese and wide variety of toppings like pepperoncini or housemade sausage save the pizzas from falling into a dark pit of blandness. This may not be our favorite pizza in Chicago, but we still like eating here, especially while drinking beer and watching the game with a bunch of friends.

