newschannel20.com
Police: Mother stabbed teen son in neck
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Springfield mother was arrested on Friday night after police say she stabbed her 15-year-old son in the neck, according to the Springfield Police Department. The teen suffered from a non-life-threatening wound. Police say it happened in the 100 block of N 24th street. The...
Police need help identifying suspects
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The Macon County Sheriff's Office needs your help identifying the subjects pictured below. Police say that they are part of a theft investigation. If you have any information on them you're asked to contact Detective Jedlicka at 217-424-1334 with any information.
Springfield high schools went on soft lockdown
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Three District 186 high schools went on a soft lockdown on Tuesday following what turned out to be a fake threat. We're told the Springfield police received an anonymous call around 1:20 p.m. stating a shooting happened inside a room at Springfield High School. Police...
$150,000 in grants coming to Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield will be receiving $150,00 in grants to support downtown Springfield. The funding is to help the city and economic development organizations develop and create plans to foster relationships with businesses. “This funding will give the city additional support to maximize opportunities to invest in...
Cross-Country Chase Rider’s organization contributes to the all-kids bike movement
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Local elementary school students are getting a chance to learn a new skill, thanks to a nationwide movement to promote riding bikes. The all-kids bike movement is focusing on teaching every child in America to ride a bike, now the movement is coming here to the capital city thanks to the Cross-Country Chase Rider’s organization.
Heartland Continuum of Care has a new plan to end homelessness
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — A new plan to address homelessness in Springfield was recently released by the Heartland Continuum of Care. The Heartland Continuum of Care's goal is to reduce homelessness to a functional zero by 2028. The plan sets out to help the homeless issue by creating safe...
Railroad strike avoided
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The railroad Union and the U.S. Labor Department reached an agreement on Thursday. Earlier in September, a freight rail strike threatened to shut down railroads across the county, and a strike was planned for Friday. After more than 20 hours of negotiations, the Railroads Unions...
Land of Lincoln Honor Flight preps for take off
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Land of Lincoln Honor Flight Mission #63 is preparing for take-off with 94 veterans on board. There will be two Korean-era Veterans and 92 Vietnam-era veterans will be on the flight from Springfield Abraham Lincoln Capitol Airport to Washington, DC. The veterans will spend the...
District 186 and the Springfield Education Association will hire a mediator for contracts
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — With the new school year now underway, District 186 and the Springfield Education Association (SEA) are going back to the bargaining table over their teacher contracts. District 186 and the SEA have been back and forth for months over the new teacher contracts. The district...
City Council wants to make changes to TIF rules
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — New changes coming up with TIF rules in the city council. Tuesday night, aldermen said they are looking change TIF rules in Springfield. The city has been looking for ways to help homeowners fix up the insides and outsides of their homes. Aldermen Shawn Gregory...
Yoder's Kitchen recognized by American's Best Restaurants
ARTHUR, Ill. (WCCU) — A local destination restaurant in Arthur, Illinois has been nominated to be featured on America's Best Restaurants. Something the restaurant and regulars are proud of. "So we have a full buffet, salad bar, dessert bar, and people come from miles around to experience our food....
