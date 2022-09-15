Read full article on original website
Police: Mother stabbed teen son in neck
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Springfield mother was arrested on Friday night after police say she stabbed her 15-year-old son in the neck, according to the Springfield Police Department. The teen suffered from a non-life-threatening wound. Police say it happened in the 100 block of N 24th street. The...
Illinois girl dies after Maryland crash involving SUV, tractor trailer
ALLEGANY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police said an 8-year-old girl died after a driver lost control of an SUV that, then, was hit by a tractor trailer. Troopers with the Cumberland Barrack said it happened around 5:50 a.m. on eastbound Interstate 68, east of MV Smith Road in Flintstone, Allegany County. […]
Police: Thief steals credit cards, makes purchases
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Crime Stoppers needs help finding a theft suspect. Springfield Police say the thief is wanted for a theft and burglary to a motor vehicle. It happened September 7 at Ahh Yoga. That’s 2201 West White Oaks Drive. The victim says they had several items taken from their vehicle — including […]
2 local businesses broken into
Biscuit + Brunch and The Salted Lemon-Market & Creamy were broken into on Tuesday night. On a Facebook post Biscuit + Brunch said the only thing that went missing from their store was their safe and register. No staff was present at the time of the break-in. Both stores will...
Land of Lincoln Honor Flight preps for take off
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Land of Lincoln Honor Flight Mission #63 is preparing for take-off with 94 veterans on board. There will be two Korean-era Veterans and 92 Vietnam-era veterans will be on the flight from Springfield Abraham Lincoln Capitol Airport to Washington, DC. The veterans will spend the...
10 criminal charges for Bloomington arsonist
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington man Roman Kannaday, 23, is facing ten criminal charges after police said he knowingly caused an apartment fire early Monday morning. The apartment fire occurred on Keisha Drive some time before 12:45 a.m. Monday morning. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, but one person was injured and three people were displaced from their home.
Cross-Country Chase Rider’s organization contributes to the all-kids bike movement
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Local elementary school students are getting a chance to learn a new skill, thanks to a nationwide movement to promote riding bikes. The all-kids bike movement is focusing on teaching every child in America to ride a bike, now the movement is coming here to the capital city thanks to the Cross-Country Chase Rider’s organization.
Police needs help identifying Walmart thief
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Police Department (SPD) needs your help identifying the man below. Police say the man has been involved in retail thefts at Walmart. We're told he was recently involved in a theft of a customer's bicycle and fought with loss prevention. If you can...
Police need help identifying suspects
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The Macon County Sheriff's Office needs your help identifying the subjects pictured below. Police say that they are part of a theft investigation. If you have any information on them you're asked to contact Detective Jedlicka at 217-424-1334 with any information.
Heartland Continuum of Care has a new plan to end homelessness
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — A new plan to address homelessness in Springfield was recently released by the Heartland Continuum of Care. The Heartland Continuum of Care's goal is to reduce homelessness to a functional zero by 2028. The plan sets out to help the homeless issue by creating safe...
District 186 and the Springfield Education Association will hire a mediator for contracts
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — With the new school year now underway, District 186 and the Springfield Education Association (SEA) are going back to the bargaining table over their teacher contracts. District 186 and the SEA have been back and forth for months over the new teacher contracts. The district...
Railroad strike avoided
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The railroad Union and the U.S. Labor Department reached an agreement on Thursday. Earlier in September, a freight rail strike threatened to shut down railroads across the county, and a strike was planned for Friday. After more than 20 hours of negotiations, the Railroads Unions...
City Council wants to make changes to TIF rules
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — New changes coming up with TIF rules in the city council. Tuesday night, aldermen said they are looking change TIF rules in Springfield. The city has been looking for ways to help homeowners fix up the insides and outsides of their homes. Aldermen Shawn Gregory...
Man pleads guilty in deadly block party shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Decatur man has pleaded guilty to charges in connection with a deadly shooting. Damariyon Mills is accused of firing a gun on Leafland Avenue in July 2021. Detectives said a block party was taking place when arguments broke out, which led to fights, followed...
Circle K robbery suspect at large
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Decatur Police are searching for the person responsible for robbing a Circle K. It happened early Wednesday morning at the Circle K located on West First Drive. If you have any information on who the suspect may be, you're urged to call Crime Stoppers at...
