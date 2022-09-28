ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Where is the best fall foliage near Springfield?

By Tony Nguyen
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KQKk6_0hxCfB8d00

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – One of the most anticipated moments of the year is when we can see trees turning to those red, yellow and orange fall colors. Predicting the peak of fall color can be difficult, but the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) can help guide you if you are looking to see the best places the Ozarks has to offer for fall foliage.

Missouri is blessed with a variety of trees, shrubs, and vines, but their leaves turn at different times. Luckily, you can enjoy Missouri’s fall color almost anywhere.

When is peak fall foliage?

The MDC encourages people to enjoy fall foliage through camping, driving tours, hiking, or even floating.

If you are looking for specific areas, the MDC is now offering weekly online fall color updates from agency foresters all over the state at mdc.mo.gov/fallcolor .

The site shows a map of Missouri broken down into different regions and the statuses of their reported fall colors.

Must see events coming this fall season

As of September 15, 2022, there have not been enough reports of fall colors to declare any region beginning the color-changing process.

Fall officially begins on September 22.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KICK AM 1530

Watch a Fireball that Left a Trail of Smoke Over Missouri Friday

It was a rather active night for meteors over Missouri. A time-lapse video shows many fireballs that streaked across the sky. One even left a trail of smoke. Dan Bush of Missouri Skies YouTube channel just shared this video that was captured at approximately 2:52 am Friday, September 30, 2022. Note that there is one major fireball at the beginning that leaves a trail of smoke, then watch closely and you'll see at least a half dozen other space rocks streak across the sky.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springfield, MO
Springfield, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
KOLR10 News

27th Annual Art in the Park date announced

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Southwest Missouri Art and Craft Guild will be hosting their 27th Annual Art in the Park in early October. Art in the Park is a fine art show held at Sequiota Park in Springfield. It will be held from Oct. 8-9 from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. It is a family-friendly […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Missouri

If you happen to live in Missouri and you love to go out with your loved ones from time to time, and you are also looking for new restaurants to try, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Ne Springfield#Fall Foliage#Fall Color#Mdc#Nexstar Media Inc
Missourinet

Missouri S&T Student stumbles upon triceratops frill in Montana (LISTEN)

A Missouri college student found a dinosaur fossil during recent field schooling in Montana. The fossil dates back about sixty million years. Alisa Nelson talks to Emma Puetz, a junior in geology at Missouri University of Science and Technology, in Rolla, about the big find. (LISTEN 12:40)
ROLLA, MO
KFVS12

Mt. Vernon Fall Festival this weekend

If you're looking for something to do this weekend, you can check out the Mt. Vernon Fall Fest. 17th Annual Cape Comic Con to bring in thousands this weekend. Thousands are expected to attend the 17th Annual Cape Comic Con this weekend. Jackson native discusses past books, upcoming projects. Updated:...
MOUNT VERNON, MO
KYTV

Trash customers in the Ozarks seeing higher bills

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Many customers in Springfield are unhappy with the increases being seen for trash services. Some customers say they have seen an increase between $20-$60 in their bills since the beginning of the year. Many trash services have added fuel surcharges to bills with the fluctuating cost of gas. We contacted the media relations teams for both Republic Services and WCA Waste Corps Thursday for interviews but were unsuccessful.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
koamnewsnow.com

The Big 3: strange lights, Red Hot & Blue closes

BIG STORY #3: Sheriff Chris Jennings states Newton County escapee Michael Durison, 39, is back in police custody. After following several tips Newton County Detectives and the Joplin Police Department took Durison into custody in a travel trailer located at 1808 West 20th, near 20th and McCoy, in Joplin. Click here to read more about this story.
JOPLIN, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
KOLR10 News

Do you have these valuable houseplants in your home?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Robert Balek, a horticulture expert from the University of Missouri Extension Office, joined us in the studio today to talk about houseplants’ increasing popularity and which houseplants are the most sought after. According to the National Gardening Association, spending on houseplants grew by 30% in 2021. Last year, 38.1 million households took […]
CASSVILLE, MO
KYTV

Vandals target multiple neighborhoods around the Ozarks

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Vandals targeted neighborhoods around the Ozarks. Security video shows the culprits smashing pumpkins. Neighbors accuse the vandals of stealing decorations, damaging cars, and slashing inflatables. Homeowners in Ozark, Rogersville, and Springfield shared Ring camera footage on Facebook of teens in hoods smashing pumpkins. “They came all...
OZARK, MO
KOLR10 News

Best haunted houses and haunted corn mazes around Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Haunted house season is upon us! We’ve compiled a list of haunted houses and corn mazes around the Ozarks you can visit during the Halloween season. Hotel of Terror  The Hotel of Terror is Springfield’s longest-running haunted house — it opened in 1978! The haunted house features a four-story experience full of […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Six Springfield neighborhoods plan Lantern Walk for safety tips

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The City of Springfield’s SGF Yields pedestrian safety program is inviting families to light up some lanterns during October’s National Pedestrian Safety Month. Lantern Walks encourage neighbors, schools, and families to build their own lanterns and walk together along a designated route through the neighborhood beginning at sunset. The idea is to […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
kansascitymag.com

A new documentary will put Missouri wine in front of a national audience

When you think about wine, do you picture Missouri? If not, a new documentary by TasteMAKERS hopes to change your mind. “I fell in love with Missouri wine early on,” says Cat Neville, the Emmy-winning producer and host of TasteMAKERS who is best-known to KC foodies as the longtime publisher of Feast magazine. “Being so close to wine country is something that I’ve always really loved and seen as an asset.”
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy