Where is the best fall foliage near Springfield?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – One of the most anticipated moments of the year is when we can see trees turning to those red, yellow and orange fall colors. Predicting the peak of fall color can be difficult, but the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) can help guide you if you are looking to see the best places the Ozarks has to offer for fall foliage.

Missouri is blessed with a variety of trees, shrubs, and vines, but their leaves turn at different times. Luckily, you can enjoy Missouri’s fall color almost anywhere.

The MDC encourages people to enjoy fall foliage through camping, driving tours, hiking, or even floating.

If you are looking for specific areas, the MDC is now offering weekly online fall color updates from agency foresters all over the state at mdc.mo.gov/fallcolor .

The site shows a map of Missouri broken down into different regions and the statuses of their reported fall colors.

As of September 15, 2022, there have not been enough reports of fall colors to declare any region beginning the color-changing process.

Fall officially begins on September 22.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.