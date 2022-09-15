Read full article on original website
KUOW
The end of a Northwest news era. Our ‘guy in Olympia’ is moving on
It would be nearly impossible to count the number of times KUOW and Northwest News Network listeners have heard this sign-off:. Sadly, we can’t expect to hear those words again in the near future. Journalist Austin Jenkins has left the public radio fold. He accepted a staff writer position with a Washington, D.C.-based start-up, Pluribus News.
Washington’s Largest Homeless Camp Isn’t Where You Think
In the last decade or more, Seattle's reputation has diminished a bit because of homeless camps called "Tent Cities." The Tent Cities may move, but they never go away. Maybe you've spoken to a relative from a surrounding suburb who has warned you about visiting the Emerald City as a result of the homeless being "everywhere." And while it is a very real problem, it has also been sensationalized by some in Seattle media. And of course, it has been politicized.
secretseattle.co
Visit Some Of The Best Seattle Museums For Free This Weekend
The annual Smithsonian Magazine Museum Day is back this weekend and some of the best Seattle museums are participating. In the mood to enrich your life with some art and culture this weekend? This Saturday, September 17, 2022 you can get one free admissions ticket of your choice from several museums in Seattle and the surrounding area. The ticket is good for one person plus their guest. Tickets must be purchased online ahead of time.
What Remarkable Items Were Found in Washington’s Deepest Lake & How Deep is it?
Lake Chelan is the deepest. The state is home to over 8,00 lakes. According to reports, Lake Chelan is the 3rd deepest lake in the country, and it's the 26th deepest in the world. The beautiful lake is the largest natural lake in Washington. Located in Chelan County, fishing is...
9 Scenic Drives to See Autumn’s Amazing Colors
Autumn’s vibrant colors are the perfect excuse to hit the road with the kids. The days are getting shorter and there is a refreshing nip in the air. Welcome to fall! It’s time for everyone’s favorite season in the PNW—complete with cider and apple picking, pumpkin patches, Seahawks’ wins, a Mariners pennant chase (we can hope), and the glorious colors of autumn. Locals know Washington state rivals New England for fall foliage fireworks, with eruptions of bright red, orange, and gold from the Olympics to the Cascades. Here are nine dazzling drives to see fall colors near Seattle that will mesmerize the family, along with delightful detours for your little ones.
Popular World Class Space Needle Restaurant Reopens in Seattle
Have you ever been to The Loupe Lounge restaurant inside the Space Needle in Seattle? This restaurant has been closed for a long time so disappointed tourists and Washington natives alike are now rejoicing! The lounge at The Loupe is a special place to celebrate a special occasion, whether it's an anniversary, impressive first date, or even your birthday. The meal is prix fixe, so you pay one set fee for the entire meal and beverages.
KXLY
A nice Sunday, but a storm or two could sneak into the Inland Northwest – Matt
SPOKANE, Wash.– We’ve had a beautiful weekend so far, let’s see what’s coming up for Sunday. Low pressure off the West Coast is sending clouds and moisture our way, which could mean a few thunderstorms overnight and on Sunday in parts of the region. Expect Central Washington to *hopefully* get a little bit of rain Saturday evening and late night along with some rumbles of thunder.
This Seemingly Easy Word Is the Most Misspelled in Washington State
What Is The Commonly Most Misspelled Word In Washington State?. A recent Google Trends discovered the most misspelled words in all 50 states and some of the words will have you shaking your head. You'll be surprised that even the most common words can easily be misspelled and Washington State's...
The Stranger
Slog PM: HelloFresh Connected to Seven E. Coli Cases in WA, the Toxicity of Non-profits, and Sen. Murray Finally Sets Dates
Welcome back West Seattle drivers: After a 30-month closure, the West Seattle Bridge passed a load test and the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) green-lighted the bridge to open Sunday. I’d tell you what time, but according to KIRO 7, SDOT isn’t releasing the exact time in order to prevent all you infrastructure heads from lining up for your inaugural drive.
5 Crazy Unique Places in Seattle We Really Want to Eat at
We have been searching for new things to do in Seattle, Washington. Our tummies are rumbling and we are hungry and get frustrated trying to find some new place to explore to eat at in Seattle, so we found these five very interesting and unique restaurants in Seattle that we really want to eat and try out their food! Which ones of these five crazy places in Seattle have you eaten at?
5 Horrifying movies you didn’t know were based in Washington
The spooky time of year is finally upon us, Halloween is quickly coming up, kids are picking out costumes, adults are getting ready to decorate their homes, and stores are finally putting out their goblin and ghoul decorations. This means it's time for you to get into the holiday spirit, with some of the scariest movies, Washington has to offer.
secretseattle.co
A Week Without Driving Is Coming to Seattle
Would you be able to get around Seattle for a week without driving?. This is the question being posed by the Disability Mobility Initiative at Disability Rights Washington. This past summer, Washington Governor Jay Inslee issued a proclamation declaring September 19-25, 2022 the Week Without Driving. If you think you...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Noodles In Seattle
Yelp has the scoop on which restaurant serves the best noodles in the area.
The Stranger
Slog PM: Bertha Woes Will Be With Us Forever, Black Mermaids Do Not Exist, White Mermaids Do Not Exist
Road infrastructure woes have this as their essence (and source of profits) that makes them all one: they never end. Seattle Times transportation reporter Mike Lindblom writes, "[i]nsurance companies don’t have to reimburse Washington state for the two years drivers couldn’t use the new Highway 99 tunnel, as a result of the boring machine Bertha’s breakdown during construction, the Washington State Supreme Court has ruled." And so the question is: Who pays for the piece of transportation nonsense? You know who. If you don't, where you have been?
nbcrightnow.com
Cougar sightings continue, WDFW says no cougar found
YAKIMA, Wash. - Over the last two weeks, cougar sightings have continued to be reported in the Yakima area. Since the original cougar sighting reported on September 5 at Randall Park, more reports have been made in the same location and in Terrace Heights. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) said during the investigations into the reports, no cougar was found.
Rescuers called to car submerged in Lake Washington
SEATTLE — Dive teams with the Seattle Fire Department were called to Lake Washington for a car that was submerged in the water on Wednesday afternoon. Crews responded before 3 p.m. to the 7400 block of Sandpoint Way Northeast near Magnuson Park. Rescuers searched the car that was under...
‘Go around the lake’: Upcoming I-90 closures to create headaches for drivers
A major closure of Interstate 90 at Mercer Island will cause some headaches for drivers trying to get to Seattle next week, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. Crews plan to replace a critical expansion joint and have released a staggered closure schedule:. From 10 a.m. on Sept....
Best Haunted Guide List 2022 for Central and Southwest Washington
We are looking for your upcoming HALLOWEEN and FALL FESTIVAL activities to add to this list below! We are adding to this list weekly and sorting the list by date to make it easy for you to find something you would like to go to! Ah, the convenience!. WHERE TO...
kpq.com
The Department of Fish and Wildlife Pushes to put the Cascade Red Fox on the Threatened Species List
The Department of Fish and Wildlife is pushing to add the Cascade Red Fox on the threatened species list. Wildlife Diversity Division Conservation Assessment Section Manager Taylor Cotten explained how putting the Cascade Red Fox on the threatened species list would help prioritize the protection and preservation of these foxes.
Security line at Sea-Tac International Airport 2.5 hours long, wrapping inside parking garage
Travelers leaving for Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Sunday may want to leave several hours earlier Sunday, as security lines are into the parking garage, double-backing several times. According to tweets from travelers, the wait is about 2.5 hours. The official @flySEA account said wait times are at “challenging levels,” with...
