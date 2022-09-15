Read full article on original website
alabamanews.net
Body of Missing Demopolis Man Found in Tombigee River
The body of a man found floating in part of the Tombigbee River in Demopolis last week — has now been identified. Police Chief Rex Flowers says the Department of Forensic Science has confirmed the body to be that of 48 year old Thomas Taylor of Demopolis. Taylor was...
18-year-old killed in shooting at Selma store
An overnight shooting in Selma left an 18-year-old dead. Selma Police Chief Kenta Fulford the deadly shooting happened about 9 p.m. Thursday at B&B Grocery on Water Avenue. Officers arrived at the store and pronounced the teen dead on the scene. The chief identified the victim as Sean Wiggins. No...
WTOK-TV
Child, 2 adults critically injured in accident
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A child and two adults are in critical condition following a head-on collision Thursday morning in Lauderdale County. It happened just after 9:00 a.m. on Aycock Rd. in the Zero Community. The two cars collided in the 800 block. A one-year-old child, his mother and the woman driving the other car were all airlifted to area hospitals and eventually to Jackson.
Alabama deputy arrested on domestic violence charges
HALE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Hale County deputy was arrested early Wednesday morning for domestic abuse. According to Capt. Jack Kennedy with the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, deputies arrived at the Taylor Wood area on calls of a domestic disturbance. A man and woman were found to have been in a physical altercation. Joseph […]
The West Alabama Watchman
Identity of body confirmed
The Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences has confirmed the identity of the body recovered from the water under the railroad trestle off West Jackson Street as Thomas Taylor, 48, of Demopolis. As of now, the cause of death has not been determined. Taylor was reported missing Aug. 29. His body...
WTOK-TV
City of Meridian Arrest Report September 15, 2022
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 14, 2022 at 6:00 AM to September 15, 2022 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. There were no commercial burglaries reported. Church Burglary. There were no church burglaries reported. Stolen Vehicles. At 5:11 PM on September 14,...
Tuscaloosa Police Charge Hale County Deputy with Felony Domestic Violence
Police in Tuscaloosa County have charged a West Alabama law enforcement officer with felony domestic violence after a Tuesday morning incident. Captain Jack Kennedy, the commander of the multi-agency Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, said in a release that Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's deputies were called to investigate a domestic disturbance in the Taylorwood area before dawn Wednesday morning.
WTOK-TV
No Good Morning Meridian Monday
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - ABC News coverage of the funeral for Queen Elizabeth II will preempt Good Morning Meridian Monday, Sept. 19. The network will be live from 4 a.m. Central to approximately 11 a.m. Unless preempted by ABC, News 11 Midday will air Monday.
West Alabama Police Rescue Tennessee Runaways After Car Breaks Down
Police in West Alabama rescued a group of runaways from Tennessee who found themselves stranded in Sumter County with car trouble Tuesday morning, according to a Facebook post from the Livingston Police Department. The law enforcement agency took to social media to say some of their officers were responded to...
37-year-old man killed in Selma shooting; witnesses sought
An overnight shooting in Selma left one man dead. Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson identified the victim as Kermanski Malone He was 37. Malone’s body was discovered near Veoglin Avenue and St. Phillip Street. He had been shot multiple times. Jackson said the deadly shooting happened between 11:30...
ABC 33/40 News
Concerns grow over illegal dumping, littering in Tuscaloosa County
Illegal dumping and littering is an issue we have been reporting on all across the state. Viewers have reached out to us with concerns in the area of Woodland Lake Road in Tuscaloosa County. Along the road there is trash such as bottles and cans. There are some spots where...
alabamanews.net
Police Finding Fentanyl in Dallas Co. More Frequently
The deadly drug Fentanyl is being found in the Selma-Dallas County area more frequently over the last few weeks. Now local law enforcement is warning the public about the dangers associated with the synthetic opioid. “We’re starting to see more and more of it,” said Sheriff Mike Granthum.
Student Who Threated Tuscaloosa Middle School Identified, Apprehended
Police and school officials have identified and apprehended the student they believe is responsible for a threatening phone call that sent two Tuscaloosa City schools into lockdown Tuesday afternoon. In a press release distributed Wednesday, a TCS spokeswoman said Eastwood Middle School and Paul W. Bryant High School were both...
alreporter.com
Incarcerated man dead at Bibb Correctional Facility
An incarcerated man at Bibb Correctional Facility died on Thursday, according to a spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections. Lavonte Tyreeke Jefferson, a 23-year-old incarcerated man at the Bibb Correctional facility, was found unresponsive on the ground at the facility on Friday, according to the ADOC spokesperson. In a...
Why the first words a paralyzed 15-year-old athlete said after being taken off a ventilator were ‘Roll Tide’
On November 13, 2013, Ethan Glynn and his family happened to catch the Iron Bowl on TV at their home in Minnesota.
Meteorologist James Spann Coming to Tuscaloosa For Book Signing Saturday
Alabama weatherman James Spann will be at Just Love Coffee cafe in downtown Tuscaloosa this Saturday for a book signing. Spann is the author of three books -- Weathering Life, All You Can Do Is Pray and Benny and Chipper: Prepared... Not Scared. In an interview with the Thread about...
State and Tuscaloosa Police Cite 70 Drivers in First Weekend Crackdown
State and local police worked together to issue 86 citations to 70 drivers during a two-day detail designed to reduce dangerous driving in the Tuscaloosa area. Stephanie Taylor, a spokeswoman for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, said the jointly conducted crackdown took place last weekend on September 2nd and 3rd and that more special details are expected in the next several months.
Tuscaloosa agency provides food pantry to feed families
COTTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa’s One Place is teaming up with Cottondale Elementary School to put food on the table for those in need. The family resource center hosted a food pantry event Friday to help folks feed their families. Dawn Stacey and her husband are from Moundville. They are among dozens who showed up […]
Tuscaloosa Police Arrest Man Who May Have Used Drill to Rob Same Store 5 Times
Police in Tuscaloosa have arrested a man they believe armed himself with a cordless drill and robbed the same area convenience store five times in 16 months. Stephanie Taylor, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, said officers have responded to armed robberies at the Family Dollar Store on 14th Street five times since last spring.
wbrc.com
‘A prank could ruin your life for the rest of your life’: Northport mayor won’t tolerate vandalism during Homecoming Week
NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - Northport’s mayor warned his city won’t tolerate any vandalism during Tuscaloosa County High School’s homecoming week. This comes after several reports of vandalism and pranks that went too far during this week last year. Northport Mayor Bobby Herndon remembers all too well what...
Tuscaloosa Thread
