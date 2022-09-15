ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Demopolis, AL

Body of Missing Demopolis Man Found in Tombigee River

The body of a man found floating in part of the Tombigbee River in Demopolis last week — has now been identified. Police Chief Rex Flowers says the Department of Forensic Science has confirmed the body to be that of 48 year old Thomas Taylor of Demopolis. Taylor was...
DEMOPOLIS, AL
AL.com

18-year-old killed in shooting at Selma store

An overnight shooting in Selma left an 18-year-old dead. Selma Police Chief Kenta Fulford the deadly shooting happened about 9 p.m. Thursday at B&B Grocery on Water Avenue. Officers arrived at the store and pronounced the teen dead on the scene. The chief identified the victim as Sean Wiggins. No...
SELMA, AL
WTOK-TV

Child, 2 adults critically injured in accident

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A child and two adults are in critical condition following a head-on collision Thursday morning in Lauderdale County. It happened just after 9:00 a.m. on Aycock Rd. in the Zero Community. The two cars collided in the 800 block. A one-year-old child, his mother and the woman driving the other car were all airlifted to area hospitals and eventually to Jackson.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, MS
WKRG News 5

Alabama deputy arrested on domestic violence charges

HALE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Hale County deputy was arrested early Wednesday morning for domestic abuse. According to Capt. Jack Kennedy with the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, deputies arrived at the Taylor Wood area on calls of a domestic disturbance. A man and woman were found to have been in a physical altercation. Joseph […]
HALE COUNTY, AL
The West Alabama Watchman

Identity of body confirmed

The Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences has confirmed the identity of the body recovered from the water under the railroad trestle off West Jackson Street as Thomas Taylor, 48, of Demopolis. As of now, the cause of death has not been determined. Taylor was reported missing Aug. 29. His body...
DEMOPOLIS, AL
WTOK-TV

City of Meridian Arrest Report September 15, 2022

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 14, 2022 at 6:00 AM to September 15, 2022 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. There were no commercial burglaries reported. Church Burglary. There were no church burglaries reported. Stolen Vehicles. At 5:11 PM on September 14,...
MERIDIAN, MS
92.9 WTUG

Tuscaloosa Police Charge Hale County Deputy with Felony Domestic Violence

Police in Tuscaloosa County have charged a West Alabama law enforcement officer with felony domestic violence after a Tuesday morning incident. Captain Jack Kennedy, the commander of the multi-agency Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, said in a release that Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's deputies were called to investigate a domestic disturbance in the Taylorwood area before dawn Wednesday morning.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
WTOK-TV

No Good Morning Meridian Monday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - ABC News coverage of the funeral for Queen Elizabeth II will preempt Good Morning Meridian Monday, Sept. 19. The network will be live from 4 a.m. Central to approximately 11 a.m. Unless preempted by ABC, News 11 Midday will air Monday.
MERIDIAN, MS
AL.com

37-year-old man killed in Selma shooting; witnesses sought

An overnight shooting in Selma left one man dead. Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson identified the victim as Kermanski Malone He was 37. Malone’s body was discovered near Veoglin Avenue and St. Phillip Street. He had been shot multiple times. Jackson said the deadly shooting happened between 11:30...
SELMA, AL
alabamanews.net

Police Finding Fentanyl in Dallas Co. More Frequently

The deadly drug Fentanyl is being found in the Selma-Dallas County area more frequently over the last few weeks. Now local law enforcement is warning the public about the dangers associated with the synthetic opioid. “We’re starting to see more and more of it,” said Sheriff Mike Granthum.
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
alreporter.com

Incarcerated man dead at Bibb Correctional Facility

An incarcerated man at Bibb Correctional Facility died on Thursday, according to a spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections. Lavonte Tyreeke Jefferson, a 23-year-old incarcerated man at the Bibb Correctional facility, was found unresponsive on the ground at the facility on Friday, according to the ADOC spokesperson. In a...
BIBB COUNTY, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

State and Tuscaloosa Police Cite 70 Drivers in First Weekend Crackdown

State and local police worked together to issue 86 citations to 70 drivers during a two-day detail designed to reduce dangerous driving in the Tuscaloosa area. Stephanie Taylor, a spokeswoman for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, said the jointly conducted crackdown took place last weekend on September 2nd and 3rd and that more special details are expected in the next several months.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

Tuscaloosa agency provides food pantry to feed families

COTTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa’s One Place is teaming up with Cottondale Elementary School to put food on the table for those in need. The family resource center hosted a food pantry event Friday to help folks feed their families. Dawn Stacey and her husband are from Moundville. They are among dozens who showed up […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
