Latinos now 44.5% of LA County's unhoused population as experts continue to track trend
According to the latest data, homelessness among most racial or ethnic groups dropped, except among Latinos and those who identify as multiracial (Non-Hispanic/Latino.)
invisiblepeople.tv
Sweeps and Criminalization Are Pushing Homeless People Into the Desert
Where the Weather, Wildlife, and Isolation Can All Be Deadly. With the increase of homelessness criminalization and encampment sweeps that have continued during the pandemic in defiance of CDC guidance, unhoused people are being left with fewer and fewer places where they’re allowed to simply exist without risking arrest.
Granada Hills homeowner sued by LA County for hoarding
Los Angeles County has filed a public nuisance complaint against a homeowner due to a hoarding issue that has plagued neighbors for years. CBS first reported on story back in November, which neighbors say helped with a temporary solution. But in a few month's time the trash seemed to reappear as if it had never left.Neighbors in the surrounding area have complained about the home for years, dating back to 2018, filing complaints and seeking court orders for the removal of the junk filling the yard of the home located in the 16500 block of Bircher Street. In November, the city of...
culvercityobserver.com
Rain Barrel Giveaway Events Announced
West Basin Municipal Water District (West Basin) announced today that it will host five drive-through rain barrel pick-up events at locations throughout the service area to give away a total of 1500 barrels. The event series will begin on Saturday, September 24, 2022 and conclude on Saturday, November 19. Eligible program participants must register at http://www.westbasin.org/rain-barrels to reserve up to two free 50-gallon rain barrels valued at approximately $80 each.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Search of Supervisor’s home generates more accusations of wrongdoing
The fallout from Wednesday’s search of Shelia Kuehl’s Santa Monica home by Sheriff’s deputies has both sides accusing the other of ethical violations. Kuehl’s home was searched along with the home of Patricia Giggans, the offices of the two women and Metro’s offices. The searches were connected to accusations that Kuehl influenced Metro to award a contract to Giggans’ nonprofit, Peace Over Violence, for operation of a sexual harassment hotline on Metro trains/buses.
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood continues censoring public dissent
The Inglewood city council convened for its weekly city council meeting Sept. 13 where residents called in and spoke in person regarding the continued denial of residents into council chambers to attend public meetings. One by one residents called in demanding for council chambers to be reopened to the public,...
LA County Approves Plan To End COVID-19 Tenant Protections At End Of Year
After Dec. 31, many renters in L.A. County will no longer be protected from eviction for non-payment of rent.
foxla.com
Supervisor Kuehl investigation: LASD says lawyer was fired on same day warrant was challenged
LOS ANGELES - The counsel to the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisor’s Office has reportedly terminated the sheriff's department's lawyer two days after a search warrant was served at the home of Supervisor Shelia Kuehl. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department served a search warrant Wednesday morning at...
lagunabeachindy.com
Cracking Down on Loud Vehicle Noise Pollution
Across the country, noise pollution from loud vehicles has become a significant problem in local communities, including Laguna Beach. According to observations by law enforcement, custom-made or aftermarket equipment that modifies vehicle exhausts to exceed noise limits set by state law is often the root of the problem. Noise pollution...
2 Shot Behind Google Headquarters in Venice
Venice, Los Angeles, CA: Two men were shot near the intersection of Rose Avenue and Hampton Drive in the Venice neighborhood of Los Angeles Wednesday, Sept. 14, at approximately 10:47 p.m. The shooting occurred behind Google Venice Headquarters located in the 300 block of Main Street. Los Angeles Police Department...
New LADWP program offers $225 rebate on energy-efficient AC units for low-income residents
The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power introduced a new program called Cool LA, which increases rebates from $75 to $225 for energy-efficient AC units for low-income customers.
Tacos Don Cuco Opening Third Location in La Verne
Owners expect to open the new restaurant by the end of October
citywatchla.com
LA Has So Many Problems: Enough Is Enough
How much do we have to tolerate before the elected officials in our state, county and city begin to address and fix the many problems that are negatively impacting our daily lives as law - abiding tax-paying residents of California, L.A. County and the City of Los Angeles. I will...
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood resident has safety concerns living in gated community next to SoFi Stadium
Inglewood residents living in the Renaissance, a residential gated community adjacent to SoFi Stadium continue to express their frustrations with the traffic and potential safety issues it brings. During the Sept. 13 city council meeting one of the residents came forward to speak on being “trapped” in the community on...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID worker killed at LA area construction site
SOUTH GATE, Calif. – Authorities Thursday identified a worker who died after becoming trapped in a ditch at a construction site in South Gate. Firefighters were sent to the 10000 block of West Frontage Road at about 11:20 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Douglas...
WATCH: LA Residents Stunned by Brutal Bear Brawl in Neighborhood Street
Residents in the Los Angeles County neighborhood earlier this week were stunned when a brutal bear brawl erupted in the street. According to Patch.com, the incident happened in Monrovia, California, which is supposedly known for animals from the San Gabriel Mountains stopping by to go through residents’ garbage. The bear brawl was caught by a security camera which showed the bears growling and swiping at one another in broad daylight. Eventually, one of the bears chased the other bear across the street and up a driveway.
citywatchla.com
The Fall of Los Angeles
But now, for the first time in its history, the population of Los Angeles is in decline, falling by 204,000 between July 2020 and July 2021. LA was once a magnet for investors. But recently many of the area’s corporate linchpins – including aerospace giant Northrop Grumman, Occidental Petroleum and Hilton Hotels – have left, taking with them high-paying jobs and philanthropic resources.
Santa Clarita Radio
A Nightmare Experience With A Santa Clarita Homeowner’s Association (HOA)
Homeowner’s Associations, better known as HOA’s are prevalent throughout the Santa Clarita Valley. While there are many benefits to an HOA, the potential exists for extreme challenges. This is the story of one such challenge. KHTS was approached by Steve Goodman, who resides in the North Park Community...
moorparkreporter.com
Expected downpour turns into a heavy let down for Ventura County residents
This past weekend, Southern California faced winds and rain brought on by Tropical Storm Kay following a severe 10-day heat wave. For many Ventura County residents, the storm did not live up to its expectations. The highly anticipated Tropical Storm Kay was expected to bring heavy winds, rain and flooding...
thedowneypatriot.com
Alvarez says city council's new agenda policy violates her rights
DOWNEY – The Downey City Council adopted an official policy on Tuesday regarding how council members may add items to its future meeting agendas. Council members will now be required to request a potential future agenda item publicly during meetings, and need to have the backing of at least one other member.
