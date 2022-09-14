ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
invisiblepeople.tv

Sweeps and Criminalization Are Pushing Homeless People Into the Desert

Where the Weather, Wildlife, and Isolation Can All Be Deadly. With the increase of homelessness criminalization and encampment sweeps that have continued during the pandemic in defiance of CDC guidance, unhoused people are being left with fewer and fewer places where they’re allowed to simply exist without risking arrest.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Granada Hills homeowner sued by LA County for hoarding

Los Angeles County has filed a public nuisance complaint against a homeowner due to a hoarding issue that has plagued neighbors for years. CBS first reported on story back in November, which neighbors say helped with a temporary solution. But in a few month's time the trash seemed to reappear as if it had never left.Neighbors in the surrounding area have complained about the home for years, dating back to 2018, filing complaints and seeking court orders for the removal of the junk filling the yard of the home located in the 16500 block of Bircher Street. In November, the city of...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
culvercityobserver.com

Rain Barrel Giveaway Events Announced

West Basin Municipal Water District (West Basin) announced today that it will host five drive-through rain barrel pick-up events at locations throughout the service area to give away a total of 1500 barrels. The event series will begin on Saturday, September 24, 2022 and conclude on Saturday, November 19. Eligible program participants must register at http://www.westbasin.org/rain-barrels to reserve up to two free 50-gallon rain barrels valued at approximately $80 each.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
Santa Monica Daily Press

Search of Supervisor’s home generates more accusations of wrongdoing

The fallout from Wednesday’s search of Shelia Kuehl’s Santa Monica home by Sheriff’s deputies has both sides accusing the other of ethical violations. Kuehl’s home was searched along with the home of Patricia Giggans, the offices of the two women and Metro’s offices. The searches were connected to accusations that Kuehl influenced Metro to award a contract to Giggans’ nonprofit, Peace Over Violence, for operation of a sexual harassment hotline on Metro trains/buses.
SANTA MONICA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Inglewood continues censoring public dissent

The Inglewood city council convened for its weekly city council meeting Sept. 13 where residents called in and spoke in person regarding the continued denial of residents into council chambers to attend public meetings. One by one residents called in demanding for council chambers to be reopened to the public,...
INGLEWOOD, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nury Martinez
lagunabeachindy.com

Cracking Down on Loud Vehicle Noise Pollution

Across the country, noise pollution from loud vehicles has become a significant problem in local communities, including Laguna Beach. According to observations by law enforcement, custom-made or aftermarket equipment that modifies vehicle exhausts to exceed noise limits set by state law is often the root of the problem. Noise pollution...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
Key News Network

2 Shot Behind Google Headquarters in Venice

Venice, Los Angeles, CA: Two men were shot near the intersection of Rose Avenue and Hampton Drive in the Venice neighborhood of Los Angeles Wednesday, Sept. 14, at approximately 10:47 p.m. The shooting occurred behind Google Venice Headquarters located in the 300 block of Main Street. Los Angeles Police Department...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Clean#City Council#Vnnc Board#Diana Myrra
citywatchla.com

LA Has So Many Problems: Enough Is Enough

How much do we have to tolerate before the elected officials in our state, county and city begin to address and fix the many problems that are negatively impacting our daily lives as law - abiding tax-paying residents of California, L.A. County and the City of Los Angeles. I will...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Inglewood resident has safety concerns living in gated community next to SoFi Stadium

Inglewood residents living in the Renaissance, a residential gated community adjacent to SoFi Stadium continue to express their frustrations with the traffic and potential safety issues it brings. During the Sept. 13 city council meeting one of the residents came forward to speak on being “trapped” in the community on...
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID worker killed at LA area construction site

SOUTH GATE, Calif. – Authorities Thursday identified a worker who died after becoming trapped in a ditch at a construction site in South Gate. Firefighters were sent to the 10000 block of West Frontage Road at about 11:20 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Douglas...
SOUTH GATE, CA
Outsider.com

WATCH: LA Residents Stunned by Brutal Bear Brawl in Neighborhood Street

Residents in the Los Angeles County neighborhood earlier this week were stunned when a brutal bear brawl erupted in the street. According to Patch.com, the incident happened in Monrovia, California, which is supposedly known for animals from the San Gabriel Mountains stopping by to go through residents’ garbage. The bear brawl was caught by a security camera which showed the bears growling and swiping at one another in broad daylight. Eventually, one of the bears chased the other bear across the street and up a driveway.
MONROVIA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
citywatchla.com

The Fall of Los Angeles

But now, for the first time in its history, the population of Los Angeles is in decline, falling by 204,000 between July 2020 and July 2021. LA was once a magnet for investors. But recently many of the area’s corporate linchpins – including aerospace giant Northrop Grumman, Occidental Petroleum and Hilton Hotels – have left, taking with them high-paying jobs and philanthropic resources.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

Alvarez says city council's new agenda policy violates her rights

DOWNEY – The Downey City Council adopted an official policy on Tuesday regarding how council members may add items to its future meeting agendas. Council members will now be required to request a potential future agenda item publicly during meetings, and need to have the backing of at least one other member.
DOWNEY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy