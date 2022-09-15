ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkinsville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whvoradio.com

Hopkinsville Man Charged With Damaging Hospital Door

A Hopkinsville man was charged with criminal mischief after an incident at Jennie Stuart Health Monday morning. Hopkinsville Police say 20-year-old Jaymare Peterson was in the hospital waiting room when he attempted to run out of the hospital and damaged a mechanical door causing around $2,000 in damage. He was...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WBKO

Authorities search for brother of victim shot in Warren County

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect accused of shooting his brother earlier today. Officials say the shooting happened in the 3000 block of Hunts Bend Road around 11:30 a.m. A relative drove the gunshot victim to River Place where first responders met them and then transported the victim to Skyline Hospital in Nashville.
WARREN COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hopkinsville, KY
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Oak Grove, KY
Crime & Safety
City
Clay, KY
City
Oak Grove, KY
Hopkinsville, KY
Crime & Safety
WSMV

Man arrested after allegedly running from police with baby

CENTERVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man who wanted out of Dickson County was arrested Friday after driving from police with an infant. Hickman County Sheriff officials said they had received information that Matt Tidwell was staying at a residence on Primm Springs Road. Since Tidwell had an active warrant for his arrest, officers went to the address. However, before deputies could arrive, Tidwell fled from the home along with a baby.
DICKSON COUNTY, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Clerk stabbed multiple times in smoke shop robbery in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A clerk was stabbed several times during a robbery on Riverside Drive Saturday night. At 7:40 p.m. Saturday, a man entered Rony’s Smoke Shop at 641 N. Riverside Drive, jumped over the counter, stabbed the clerk multiple times, took an unknown amount of money, and ran from the scene, according to Clarksville Police spokesman Scott Beaubien. The victim is in stable condition and expected to recover fully.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stolen Car#Property Crime#Hyundai#Clay Street
WSMV

Manhunt concludes in Montgomery Co.; suspect believed to have fled area

ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is on the run after allegedly stealing cap parts from a Montgomery County resident’s detached garage Sunday. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were looking for a man wanted for burglary in the area of the 1500 block of Oak Plains Road. The man allegedly ran from the scene once the resident caught him stealing car parts from the garage.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
whvoradio.com

Clarksville Man And Woman Charged After Stolen Vehicle Investigation

A Clarksville man and woman were charged after a stolen vehicle was located on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville Saturday night. Hopkinsville Police say they located a stolen vehicle behind the Rodeway Inn after it was seen by city cameras and watched 43-year-old Jonathan Washington get into the vehicle. After...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSMV

Manhunt underway in Montgomery County

ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is on the run after allegedly stealing cap parts from an Ashland City resident’s detached garage Sunday. The Montgomery Sheriff’s Department said they are looking for a man wanted for burglary in the area of the 1500 block of Oak Plains Road. The man allegedly ran from the scene once the resident caught him stealing car parts from the garage.
ASHLAND CITY, TN
WEHT/WTVW

Utica theft draws attention to two unnamed suspects

UTICA, Ky. (WEHT) — With the advent of social media, police have been going more and more to the world wide web to help identify unknown suspects. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is doing just that in hopes of naming the unnamed individuals believed to be involved in a recent theft. The sheriff’s office posted […]
UTICA, KY
wnky.com

1 dead in car accident near Logan-Todd County line

LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. – One man is dead following an accident involving a single vehicle flipping several times. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched on Saturday around 10:35 p.m. to a single-vehicle accident on U.S. 68/80 West at the Logan and Todd County line. The sheriff’s office...
LOGAN COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Police Investigate Hopkinsville Robbery

A mailman was robbed at gunpoint on Apache Drive in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a masked man held a mailman up at gunpoint and took his keys. The mailman was not injured and the suspect fled the area getting into a vehicle a few streets away. Police say...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy