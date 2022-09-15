Read full article on original website
WTVF
Four suspects arrested for home burglary, $200K worth of jewelry and cash taken
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Four men were arrested Thursday for a burglary in Forest Hills where more than $200,000 worth of jewelry and cash were reportedly stolen. The Brentwood Police Department and Metro Nashville Police Department's Violent Crimes Division were working a joint investigation into the theft prior to the arrests.
WSMV
Man arrested for critically injuring pedestrian and driving away Saturday night.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police tracked down a man who allegedly struck a pedestrian last week and fled the scene, twice. According to the arrest affidavit, 52-year-old Nathaniel Webb hit a woman with his vehicle on Friday, September 16, near the Piggly Wiggly market on Dickerson Pike in East Nashville.
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Charged With Damaging Hospital Door
A Hopkinsville man was charged with criminal mischief after an incident at Jennie Stuart Health Monday morning. Hopkinsville Police say 20-year-old Jaymare Peterson was in the hospital waiting room when he attempted to run out of the hospital and damaged a mechanical door causing around $2,000 in damage. He was...
WBKO
Authorities search for brother of victim shot in Warren County
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect accused of shooting his brother earlier today. Officials say the shooting happened in the 3000 block of Hunts Bend Road around 11:30 a.m. A relative drove the gunshot victim to River Place where first responders met them and then transported the victim to Skyline Hospital in Nashville.
Clerk stabbed during smoke shop robbery; suspect sought
Police in Clarksville are searching for a man who robbed a smoke shop, stabbing the clerk in the process.
WSMV
Man arrested after allegedly running from police with baby
CENTERVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man who wanted out of Dickson County was arrested Friday after driving from police with an infant. Hickman County Sheriff officials said they had received information that Matt Tidwell was staying at a residence on Primm Springs Road. Since Tidwell had an active warrant for his arrest, officers went to the address. However, before deputies could arrive, Tidwell fled from the home along with a baby.
Child found safe after father leads TN officers on multi-county chase
A baby is safe and sound and his father is in jail after a multi-county chase involving five law enforcement agencies in Middle Tennessee.
clarksvillenow.com
Clerk stabbed multiple times in smoke shop robbery in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A clerk was stabbed several times during a robbery on Riverside Drive Saturday night. At 7:40 p.m. Saturday, a man entered Rony’s Smoke Shop at 641 N. Riverside Drive, jumped over the counter, stabbed the clerk multiple times, took an unknown amount of money, and ran from the scene, according to Clarksville Police spokesman Scott Beaubien. The victim is in stable condition and expected to recover fully.
wnky.com
BGPD in search of individual in connection with package theft
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Bowling Green Police Department needs your help identifying a subject. If you know who this is or have additional video surveillance, please call 270-393-4000. BGPD says it’s possible additional cases are linked to this incident.
WSMV
Manhunt concludes in Montgomery Co.; suspect believed to have fled area
ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is on the run after allegedly stealing cap parts from a Montgomery County resident’s detached garage Sunday. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were looking for a man wanted for burglary in the area of the 1500 block of Oak Plains Road. The man allegedly ran from the scene once the resident caught him stealing car parts from the garage.
whvoradio.com
Clarksville Man And Woman Charged After Stolen Vehicle Investigation
A Clarksville man and woman were charged after a stolen vehicle was located on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville Saturday night. Hopkinsville Police say they located a stolen vehicle behind the Rodeway Inn after it was seen by city cameras and watched 43-year-old Jonathan Washington get into the vehicle. After...
Metro Police searching for driver involved in deadly hit-and-run crash in South Nashville
Metro Police are searching for the driver involved in an overnight hit-and-run crash that left a 62-year-old woman dead in South Nashville.
‘Brutal, vicious’: Clarksville community on alert after clerk stabbed at family business
Two minutes is all it took for a man to storm a Clarksville family-owned smoke shop, brutally stab the employee and make off with cash. That's what family members left cleaning up the aftermath Monday at Rony’s Smoke Shop told News 2.
WSMV
Manhunt underway in Montgomery County
ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is on the run after allegedly stealing cap parts from an Ashland City resident’s detached garage Sunday. The Montgomery Sheriff’s Department said they are looking for a man wanted for burglary in the area of the 1500 block of Oak Plains Road. The man allegedly ran from the scene once the resident caught him stealing car parts from the garage.
Utica theft draws attention to two unnamed suspects
UTICA, Ky. (WEHT) — With the advent of social media, police have been going more and more to the world wide web to help identify unknown suspects. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is doing just that in hopes of naming the unnamed individuals believed to be involved in a recent theft. The sheriff’s office posted […]
wnky.com
1 dead in car accident near Logan-Todd County line
LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. – One man is dead following an accident involving a single vehicle flipping several times. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched on Saturday around 10:35 p.m. to a single-vehicle accident on U.S. 68/80 West at the Logan and Todd County line. The sheriff’s office...
wkdzradio.com
Police Investigate Hopkinsville Robbery
A mailman was robbed at gunpoint on Apache Drive in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a masked man held a mailman up at gunpoint and took his keys. The mailman was not injured and the suspect fled the area getting into a vehicle a few streets away. Police say...
Woman critically injured in crash on Nolensville Pike
A woman was critically injured in a crash along Nolensville Pike in South Nashville late Sunday night.
Six Clarksville men convicted on charges of murder, racketeering conspiracy
Six Clarksville men were convicted on Friday for racketeering conspiracy as well as other charges including murder.
Hendersonville woman killed in head-on collision
A Hendersonville woman was killed Saturday morning in a head-on car crash on Bakertown Road in Antioch.
