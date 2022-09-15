ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 93

John
2d ago

Since you Democrats want to welcome them with open arms why don't you take them into your home that way some Americans that are forced to sleep on the streets can get into the shelters.

Reply(5)
80
Brenda Duncan
2d ago

new Yorker say it disgraceful how illegals are being sent there from Texas.Answer this why is it ok for Texas to have to deal with them and its terrible there sent to you.Dont you think it's disgraceful that biden TOLD them to come we will help youDon't blame Texas for what biden did.

Reply(9)
65
J.R. Parsons
1d ago

The finger points to no one but President Biden. The minute he became "King" his hatred for Trump drove him to undo everything that was working for our country. This country is suffering from an invasion, with direct and drastic results. Think about this when voting, it is our only chance and a slim one at that.

Reply(1)
42
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Ash Jurberg

Abbott starts sending migrants to a third Democrat state

First Texas bus of migrants has arrived in Chicago. Biden's inaction at our border puts Texans at risk & is overwhelming our communities. We'll continue bussing migrants to sanctuary cities like NYC, DC, & now Chicago until the federal gov't does its job & secures the border." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mexico, NY
City
New York City, NY
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
State
Arizona State
City
Florida, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Government
Fox News

NYC councilwoman kills plan to house migrants in her district: report

New York City councilwoman Vickie Paladino successfully killed a plan to house migrants inside a hotel in her district, according to reports. The City had planned to fill 115 rooms at the Hotel de Point in Queens, according to the New York Post. Paladino, a Republican, says she pushed for an end to the plan and suggested that city officials instead bus the migrants to Greenwich, Connecticut — a wealthy area.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Doug Ducey
Fox News

Texas sheriff sends message to Kamala Harris: 'The border is wide open'

A South Texas sheriff applauded Governor Greg Abbott's move to send busses of migrants from the southern border to liberal cities like Chicago, New York and Washington, D.C. Goliad County, Sheriff Roy Boyd joined "Fox & Friends" Tuesday to share what communities like his have experienced and why VP Kamala Harris' claims that the border is secure are inaccurate.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seeking Asylum#Volunteers#Deportation#Catholic Charities#U S Mexico
Daily Mail

Ex-NYPD cop is jailed for 10 years after beating an officer with metal flagpole as he tried to storm Capitol in January 6 riots: Thug, 56, is handed the longest sentence yet for MAGA protesters

A retired New York Police Department officer was sentenced on Thursday to a record-setting 10 years in prison for attacking the U.S. Capitol and using a metal flagpole to assault one of the police officers trying to hold off a mob of Donald Trump supporters. Thomas Webster's prison sentence is...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS Sacramento

FBI investigating after Border Patrol agents were caught on video in altercation with migrants in California

An altercation involving United States Border Patrol agents and two migrants on a Southern California beach was captured on video Sunday, prompting the FBI to investigate an alleged assault on federal officers.The incident comes amid a rise in migrant apprehensions in the San Diego region, where the confrontation took place.In a video originally posted on TikTok, one agent is seen kneeling next to a man who is face down on the beach with his hands behind his back while another agent is seen waving what appears to be a baton toward a man standing in a wetsuit, who at times, appears to...
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
Washington Examiner

'No access': Arizona completes shipping container border wall with Mexico

Mexican cartels and smugglers who funnel migrants and drugs over the border and into Yuma, Arizona, have begun moving outside of town to areas without a barrier following Gov. Doug Ducey's installation of a shipping container wall this month, according to Arizona officials. “We are definitely seeing a reduction in...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy