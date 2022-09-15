Read full article on original website
Wissahickon Valley Trail bridges reopen after 18-month renovation project
Four bridges on Wissahickon Valley Trail that underwent a $1.2 million overhaul reopened Friday, allowing pedestrians and bicyclists to utilize the full trail for the first time in 18 months. The bridges connect the Lincoln Drive and Forbidden Drive sections of the trail. The route is popular among commuters and...
phillyyimby.com
Construction Complete at 628, 630, and 632 Master Street in Ludlow, Lower North Philadelphia
In September 2020, Philly YIMBY reported that permits have been filed for three single-family rowhouses at 628, 630, and 632 Master Street in Ludlow, Lower North Philadelphia. Today we look at the trio of three-story structures that have since been completed. According to permits, each building spans 1,363 square feet (or 2,045 square feet according to real estate listings, a figure that may be higher because of possible inclusion of a basement) and lists Universal Building & Construction as the contractor.
phillyvoice.com
WWII memories and South Philly’s Italian-American heritage explored in family memoir
An author with deep South Philadelphia roots explores grandfather’s experience fighting with the U.S. Army during World War II and her Italian-American heritage in a new book released this month. “The Time Left Between Us” by Alicia DeFonzo, an NPR contributor English professor at Old Dominion University in Norfolk,...
phillygrub.blog
Santucci’s Pizza Endures After 60+ Years
Santucci’s has been around since 1959 when it opened its original location on “O” Street in Juniata Park (North Philadelphia). More than 60 years later, the iconic Philadelphia pizza shop has eight locations, including three in South Jersey, with two more coming over the next year and even more to come after that!
Longtime Philly Pizza Shop Owner 'Heartbroken' After Building Collapse
The longtime owner of a Philadelphia pizza shop says she is heartbroken after a building collapse forced her to close the business and lay off her employees. Sharon Labens Garro has been the owner of Key Food Pizza in the Fishtown neighborhood for nearly three decades. "In the past 26...
mainlinetoday.com
Fayette Street Oyster House & Grill Wows in Conshohocken
Peter Dissin intends to end his career with the opening of his grande finale restaurant Fayette Street Oyster House & Grill in Conshohocken. Peter Dissin is eyeing retirement—and he has every intention of going out with a bang. After helming Pinefish in Philadelphia’s Washington Square for five years, the restaurateur and chef has packed up his concept and moved it to Conshohocken, rebranding it the Fayette Street Oyster House & Grill. “COVID restrictions were pretty devastating to many smaller restaurants in Philadelphia,” says Dissin. “I discovered this space and community, and I haven’t looked back,”
phillyvoice.com
Enter your dog into a fashion show during East Passyunk's pet-friendly festival
Dog lovers can head over to East Passyunk Avenue later this month for a charity event benefitting one of America's first animal refuge shelters that was founded in Philadelphia. Floofa PAWlooza will take place on Sunday, Sept. 25 from noon to 6 p.m. at the Singing Fountain near the intersection...
Malvern Bank House of the Week: Traditional in Haverford
A gorgeous traditional home from renowned Main Line architect Perc Kennedy on 2.09 stunning acres with six bedrooms and four full and two half bathrooms is available for sale in Haverford. This Perc Kennedy 1975 residence offers privacy and convenience in the beautiful and highly sought-after Merion Golf Neighborhood. The...
Philadelphia Parking Authority to install several new red light cameras in the city
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Heads up for drivers, Philadelphia is gearing up to add more red light cameras across the city. One of the most prominent locations is right outside the art museum.The light at Kelly Drive and Eakins Oval - right by the Rocky statue - will get a camera.The Philadelphia Parking Authority also plans to put new cameras at South 58th Street and Baltimore Avenue, North Front Street and Hunting Park Avenue, and North 20th Street and J.F.K. Boulevard.The P.P.A. is just waiting for the mayor to sign off on the locations.
aroundambler.com
Two fireworks shows are planned for September 23-24
There are two upcoming fireworks shows planned in Whitpain Township. The first is a private event on September 23rd at 9:00 p.m. at Bluestone Country Cub. The second is part of the Whitpain Community Festival at Montgomery County Community College on September 24th at 8:15 p.m.
thebeet.com
The 10 Best Places to Eat Vegan or Plant-Based in Philadelphia
Philadelphia is a great city for food. This historical destination is as beautiful as it is filled with incredible restaurants, featuring every cuisine to satisfy any craving. Plant-based and vegan diners don't need to miss out on any of the action, because fortunately, Philly is also great for vegan food, with plenty of spots dedicated to vegan cuisine, as well as many other vegan-friendly restaurants with a robust lineup of meatless and vegetarian menu options.
phillyvoice.com
Eat and drink your way down Frankford Avenue during Fishtown's fall festival
There is no shortage of ways to celebrate the beginning of fall in Philadelphia, as most neighborhoods host community festivals that let the whole family get in on the fun. The Fishtown Fall Feastivale is taking place on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 12 to 8 p.m. along Frankford Avenue. Guests can check out nearly 100 market vendors from Girard to Columbia Avenue, as well as tons of food and drink options.
After fatal rec center shooting, Philly lawmaker seeks to limit truck parking
Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. A resolution banning truck parking in the 4th District for blocks surrounding churches, recreation centers, and playgrounds is designed to eliminate hiding spaces for shooters.
Dredge project to begin soon on the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia to solve flooding problems
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Work will begin soon to dredge the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia to solve flooding problems near Boathouse Row.Congress has provided $8 million in funding to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for the project.That money is coming from the infrastructure bill.Congress also gave the Army Corps a $500,000 for the Army Corps' Delaware River, Philadelphia to the Sea Project.
Philly forensic science nonprofit opens doors for women, people of color
When Antionette Campbell started her career in forensic science — and even earlier, while studying chemistry at Temple — she didn’t find many people like her in the field. So she did something about it.
phillyvoice.com
Celebrate the new school year with free treats during a pajama party at Insomnia Cookies
A late-night dessert spot popular with college students is commemorating the start of a new school year with a celebration featuring giveaways and the unveiling of limited-time treats. Insomnia Cookies is hosting a PJ Party at over 225 of its bakeries on Tuesday, Sept. 20 from 9 p.m. until close....
PhillyBite
5 Best Happy Hour Spots in South Philly
Philadelphia, PA - If you are looking for a good happy hour in South Philadelphia, you've come to the right place. Below you'll find a list of places that offer happy hours throughout the city. These locations include the Southhouse, Barcelona Wine Bar, Lucky 13 Pub, and South Philadelphia Tap Room.
Check Out Philly’s Scariest New Halloween Bar…If You Dare
For those of you that like to combine apparitional spirits with the drinkable kind, you'll want to plan a trip to a scary new Halloween-themed Bar in Philadelphia. If you're brave enough to sip cocktails in the devil's living room, set your GPS for Nightmare Before Tinsel, located at 116 S. 12th Street in midtown Philly.
More red light cameras coming to Philly intersections
More Philadelphia intersections will soon get red light cameras designed to discourage drivers from going through red lights. A proposal from the Philadelphia Parking Authority calls for new cameras near the Rocky Statue on Eakins Oval at Kelly Drive, and three other places by January: 58th Street and Baltimore Avenue, North Front Street and Hunting Park Avenue, and North 20th Street and John F. Kennedy Boulevard.
