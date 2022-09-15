ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Maria, CA

Dan McCaslin: Soak Up Scenic Vistas Along Gaviota Peak’s Trespass Trail

At the tail end of August, the summer’s fiery heat dwindled as my hiking partner and I toiled up dusty Trespass Trail, which partially encircles 2,500-foot Gaviota Peak. We were just a few miles inland, past Gaviota State Park and the Gaviota Tunnel, and as my friend and I turned to peer ocean-ward, we faced the views you can see in the photos.
Santa Maria Driver’s Double-Murder Trial Delayed

The planned Sept. 19 start for the Santa Barbara County Superior Court trial of the man charged with murder for a Santa Maria traffic crash has been delayed. Javier Cortes, 31, of Santa Maria, was charged after the March 16, 2019 crash at the intersection of Donovan Road and Miller Street involving his Chrysler and a Jeep carrying four women.
Rain Expected in Santa Barbara County Starting Sunday

Santa Barbara County could see some rain and cooler temperatures early next week, with North County expecting to see about a half inch of rain. National Weather Service forecaster Ryan Kittell told Noozhawk that a storm system should be moving into California early next week, bringing rain to the area either Sunday night or Monday.
UCSB Women’s Cross Country Places 5th at Riverside Invitational

The UC Santa Barbara men’s and women’s cross country teams placed 10th and fifth, respectively, at the Riverside Invite on Saturday. The women beat out Cal Baptist, who received votes in the most recent USTFCCCA Coaches’ Poll, and Big West competitors UC Riverside, Long Beach State and UC Davis. The best performer for the Gauchos was Sarah Chaves. The senior from Sacramento finished in 28th of 265 runners with a 6-k time of 20:59.8.
SBCC Rides Dominant First Half to Beat West L.A. 37-20

Santa Barbara City College pounced early and jumped out to a 35-7 first-half lead over West Los Angeles College — and then held off a Wildcat second-half comeback to win 37-20 on the road Saturday. “They did a good job coming back,” SBCC coach Craig Craig Moropolous said of...
Santa Barbara’s Defense Steps Up in Crunch Time to Secure 29-22 Win Over Ventura

The four meetings between the Santa Barbara High and Ventura football teams could be dubbed the Drama Bowl, as the Dons won each game by eight points or less. The tension was back Friday night at Peabody Stadium. Clinging to a seven-point lead, Santa Barbara came up with two huge defensive plays in the last 4:45 and held off the Cougars for a 29-22 victory in Drama Bowl 5.
