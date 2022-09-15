The UC Santa Barbara men’s and women’s cross country teams placed 10th and fifth, respectively, at the Riverside Invite on Saturday. The women beat out Cal Baptist, who received votes in the most recent USTFCCCA Coaches’ Poll, and Big West competitors UC Riverside, Long Beach State and UC Davis. The best performer for the Gauchos was Sarah Chaves. The senior from Sacramento finished in 28th of 265 runners with a 6-k time of 20:59.8.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO