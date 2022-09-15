ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Lamb of God Debut Pounding New Song ‘Grayscale’

Now that we're less than a month away from the release of Omens, the latest album from Lamb of God, the band has dropped another hard-hitting single, "Grayscale." It's the third track to be released from the successor to 2020's self-titled record and continues in the same vein as its predecessors, bearing burly rhythms and neck-snapping grooves alongside lead guitar bursts that are a bit reminiscent of early '90s Carcass.
Stephen Pearcy Wants Ratt to Reunite But ‘It’s Not Gonna Happen’

Over the last couple of years, there have been quite a lot of high profile reunions in rock and metal, but if you're holding on to hopes of ever seeing the classic members of Ratt get back together, now might be a good time to start letting go. Singer Stephen Pearcy, who has publicly doubted the possibility of getting the band back together before, tells Sirius XM's Eddie Trunk that "it's not gonna happen."
Metal Legends Hang Out With Post Malone During Iron Maiden’s Rock in Rio Set

You gotta love festivals. Lord knows a good portion of the acts do, as it is their chance to catch up with the rest of the music world and hang out and make new friends with some of the other acts on hand. And that's what appears to have happened at the Rock in Rio Festival this weekend as Post Malone was spotted catching Iron Maiden's set with some of metal's top players.
Randy Blythe
Dave Mustaine Says New Megadeth Album Is ‘One of Many to Come’

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine was the latest guest on Full Metal Jackie's weekend radio program, discussing the thrash legends' new album, The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead!' which is out now. It's "one of many to come," according to the frontman, who seems to be rejuvenated after a lengthy delay in putting out the successor to 2016's Dystopia.
Ghost’s Tobias Forge – ‘I Want to Be What Metallica Was in the ’80s’

Ghost mastermind Tobias Forge has never been shy about his love for Metallica. (Even the group’s cover of “Enter Sandman” – from 2021’s The Metallica Blacklist tribute album – is affectionately imaginative.) During a recent chat with AL.com, Forge admitted that he admires the iconic thrash quartet not only creatively but also commercially, especially during their initial decade.
Opeth Announce New Drummer as Replacement for Martin Axenrot

There's been a shakeup in the metal world over the past week and it involves a couple of veteran metal bands. Earlier this week, drummer Waltteri Väyrynen exited his longtime spot behind the kit in Paradise Lost, but he was only without a job publicly for a couple of days as Opeth have just announced him as their new drummer.
Mudvayne Have Been Working on New Music – ‘Everything’s on the Table Right Now’

Last year, a reunited Mudvayne played their first show in 12 years and have continued to perform live throughout 2022 as well. As exciting as that has been, fans have also wondered if the comeback will yield new music and both singer Chad Gray and drummer Matt McDonough have confirmed with Revolver that the band has indeed been working on new material and that "everything's on the table" right now.
Zakk Wylde Names His Top 5 Albums of All Time

Guitar legend Zakk Wylde has named his top five favorite albums of all time and a new episode of AXS TV's Stranded video series, which challenges artists to pick just a handful of records they would take with them if stranded on a desert island. The first up from Wylde,...
Trivium’s Matt Heafy – My Dream Is to Soundtrack the Next DOOM Game

Trivium frontman Matt Heafy has a longtime dream — one that even predates his aspirations of playing in a band. That dream is to create the soundtrack for a new DOOM game. “That’s been the dream before even playing the stage,” Heafy told us at Gamescom 2022. “When I played the first DOOM at 8- or 9-years-old, I was like, ‘I wanna make this kind of stuff.’ That’s a dream that’s sat there before Trivium.”
From metal to rock, weve got the latest music videos, songs and exclusive interviews with hard rock, classic rock and metal bands.

