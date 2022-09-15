Read full article on original website
Lamb of God Debut Pounding New Song ‘Grayscale’
Now that we're less than a month away from the release of Omens, the latest album from Lamb of God, the band has dropped another hard-hitting single, "Grayscale." It's the third track to be released from the successor to 2020's self-titled record and continues in the same vein as its predecessors, bearing burly rhythms and neck-snapping grooves alongside lead guitar bursts that are a bit reminiscent of early '90s Carcass.
Stephen Pearcy Wants Ratt to Reunite But ‘It’s Not Gonna Happen’
Over the last couple of years, there have been quite a lot of high profile reunions in rock and metal, but if you're holding on to hopes of ever seeing the classic members of Ratt get back together, now might be a good time to start letting go. Singer Stephen Pearcy, who has publicly doubted the possibility of getting the band back together before, tells Sirius XM's Eddie Trunk that "it's not gonna happen."
Firstborne, Featuring Chris Adler + James LoMenzo, Release 2 New Songs
Firstborne, the metal group featuring drummer Chris Adler (ex-Lamb of God, ex-Megadeth) and bassist James LoMenzo (Megadeth, ex-White Lion), released two new songs this week — "Bad Things" and "One of a Kind." They're the first tunes this year from the two musicians' joint act, and there's plenty more...
Metal Legends Hang Out With Post Malone During Iron Maiden’s Rock in Rio Set
You gotta love festivals. Lord knows a good portion of the acts do, as it is their chance to catch up with the rest of the music world and hang out and make new friends with some of the other acts on hand. And that's what appears to have happened at the Rock in Rio Festival this weekend as Post Malone was spotted catching Iron Maiden's set with some of metal's top players.
Dave Mustaine Says New Megadeth Album Is ‘One of Many to Come’
Megadeth's Dave Mustaine was the latest guest on Full Metal Jackie's weekend radio program, discussing the thrash legends' new album, The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead!' which is out now. It's "one of many to come," according to the frontman, who seems to be rejuvenated after a lengthy delay in putting out the successor to 2016's Dystopia.
Scott Ian Names the Metal Band That Was His Son’s ‘Gateway’ to Heavy Music
Anthrax guitar icon Scott Ian recently sat down with Loudwire to discuss all things rock and metal, and talk soon turned to his son, the 11-year-old Revel Ian. The chat also covered musical gear, with Ian introducing a new electric guitar, the Jackson American Series Soloist SL3. (Keep reading to see and hear the instrument.)
Lars Ulrich + Brian Johnson Rock Electrifying AC/DC Set at Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
It's one big performance after another at the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert going on at London's Wembley Stadium. The audience just got an electrifying dose of rock with AC/DC's Brian Johnson joining the Foo Fighters with special guest drummer Lars Ulrich sitting in behind the kit. The two song set...
Ghost’s Tobias Forge – ‘I Want to Be What Metallica Was in the ’80s’
Ghost mastermind Tobias Forge has never been shy about his love for Metallica. (Even the group’s cover of “Enter Sandman” – from 2021’s The Metallica Blacklist tribute album – is affectionately imaginative.) During a recent chat with AL.com, Forge admitted that he admires the iconic thrash quartet not only creatively but also commercially, especially during their initial decade.
Trivium’s Matt Heafy Names His Favorite Video Games of All Time
This year at Gamescom 2022, Trivium’s Matt Heafy joined an all-star lineup to perform original music from Metal: Hellsinger. Before the show, we caught up with Heafy to talk about his Hellsinger track, "This Devastation," and the Trivium frontman’s favorite video games of all time. “We were always...
Opeth Announce New Drummer as Replacement for Martin Axenrot
There's been a shakeup in the metal world over the past week and it involves a couple of veteran metal bands. Earlier this week, drummer Waltteri Väyrynen exited his longtime spot behind the kit in Paradise Lost, but he was only without a job publicly for a couple of days as Opeth have just announced him as their new drummer.
What Alice in Chains’ ‘Dirt’ Taught Slipknot’s Corey Taylor About Songwriting
While many love Slipknot, you can argue that without Alice in Chains before them that things might sound a little different. Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor recently sang the band's praises, and more particularly that of the album Dirt, for Alice in Chains' upcoming 30th anniversary of Dirt deluxe box set.
How Dave Mustaine’s Oncologist Received a Co-Writing Credit on New Megadeth Album
Megadeth's The Sick, The Dying ... and the Dead! album is out now, and fans skimming the credits might notice an unfamiliar co-writer for one of the tracks. So who Tony Cmelak, who co-wrote "Dogs of Chernobyl" with Dave Mustaine? That would be the Megadeth leader's oncologist, who treated him for throat cancer.
David Ellefson Compares Megadeth Firing to Being ‘Kicked Out of Hell’
Former Megadeth bassist David Ellefson has further commented on his ousting from the prominent metal band. He explained that songwriting collaboration between him and Megadeth bandleader Dave Mustaine had come to a standstill several years ago. In 2021, Ellefson was let go from Megadeth amid a sex scandal. Bassist James...
Mudvayne Have Been Working on New Music – ‘Everything’s on the Table Right Now’
Last year, a reunited Mudvayne played their first show in 12 years and have continued to perform live throughout 2022 as well. As exciting as that has been, fans have also wondered if the comeback will yield new music and both singer Chad Gray and drummer Matt McDonough have confirmed with Revolver that the band has indeed been working on new material and that "everything's on the table" right now.
Maylene and the Sons of Disaster Release First New Song in Over 10 years
Welcome back, Maylene and the Sons of Disaster! The moment many fans have been waiting for is upon us, as the group has released their first new music since 2011 with the track "Burn the Witches" marking their triumphant return. The band's career took a significant detour in 2016 when...
Dave Mustaine Asserts Why He Was the ‘Alpha Male’ During His Time in Metallica
Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine didn't mince words while discussing the personality dynamics in his old band Metallica, saying that he was "clearly the alpha male" in the group. Mustaine fired that off while talking about Megadeth's latest album The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead! in an interview with Classic Rock magazine.
Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine Wants to Mentor Young Bands With Help From ‘Big 4’
Megadeth's Dave Mustaine wants to mentor young bands, with some help from The Big Four. He revealed that he sometimes thinks "how much better things would have been if we would've all tried a little bit more within The Big Four." In Mustaine's interview with Guitar World, he shares what...
Zakk Wylde Names His Top 5 Albums of All Time
Guitar legend Zakk Wylde has named his top five favorite albums of all time and a new episode of AXS TV's Stranded video series, which challenges artists to pick just a handful of records they would take with them if stranded on a desert island. The first up from Wylde,...
Trivium’s Matt Heafy – My Dream Is to Soundtrack the Next DOOM Game
Trivium frontman Matt Heafy has a longtime dream — one that even predates his aspirations of playing in a band. That dream is to create the soundtrack for a new DOOM game. “That’s been the dream before even playing the stage,” Heafy told us at Gamescom 2022. “When I played the first DOOM at 8- or 9-years-old, I was like, ‘I wanna make this kind of stuff.’ That’s a dream that’s sat there before Trivium.”
Mustaine Says He Texted Hetfield About the Metallica Singer’s Onstage Insecurity
Megadeth bandleader Dave Mustaine said he recently texted James Hetfield after the Metallica singer-guitarist admitted to insecurity onstage this spring. At a Metallica concert in May, Hetfield got emotional before playing the metal band's "Sad But True." And he shared his fears with the audience. "I wasn't feeling very good...
