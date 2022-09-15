ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Tennessee Titans vs. Buffalo Bills Week 2 injury report: Thursday

By Mike Moraitis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gz34m_0hxCWzZs00

The Tennessee Titans and Buffalo Bills have released their first injury report of the week ahead of their Week 2 matchup at Highmark Stadium on “Monday Night Football.”

Players such as wide receiver Kyle Philips, defensive back Kristian Fulton and running back Dontrell Hilliard were not spotted during the open portion of practice on Thursday.

Meanwhile, center Ben Jones and left tackle Taylor Lewan worked on their own off to the side, and outside linebacker Ola Adeniyi and offensive lineman Dillon Radunz were sporting yellow non-contact jerseys.

For the Bills, a pair of defensive linemen did not practice, including Ed Oliver and Tim Settle. Oliver did not take part in practice on Thursday, either, so he trending in the wrong direction for Monday night.

Now, let’s take a look at the full injury reports for both teams and see what kind of injuries the aforementioned players are dealing with, as well as what level of participation they had on Thursday.

* DNP = Did not participate LP = Limited participation FP = Full participation NIR = Not injury related

Titans' injury report

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uewZH_0hxCWzZs00
AP Photo/Mark Zaleski

Player Injury Thursday

CB Kristian Fulton Hamstring DNP

RB Dontrell Hilliard Hamstring DNP

WR Kyle Philips Shoulder DNP

OLB Ola Adeniyi Neck LP

C Ben Jones NIR LP

OL Jamarco Jones Elbow LP

LT Taylor Lewan Knee LP

DB Lonnie Johnson Groin FP

OL Dillon Radunz Neck LP

Bills' injury report

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aV1vp_0hxCWzZs00
AP Photo/Joshua Bessex

Player Injury Thursday

CB Dane Jackson Knee DNP

DT Ed Oliver Ankle DNP

DT Tim Settle Calf DNP

OL Tommy Doyle Foot FP

TE Quintin Morris Hamstring FP

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville, TN
Football
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Tennessee Sports
Buffalo, NY
Football
Buffalo, NY
Sports
City
Nashville, TN
City
Buffalo, NY
Nashville, TN
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts dealing with key injuries a week prior to match with Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs are done with Week 2 after defeating the Los Angeles Chargers on “Thursday Night Football.”. The Chiefs’ Week 3 opponent, the Indianapolis Colts, have yet to play their Week 2 game. They are scheduled to face the Jacksonville Jaguars at Noon CT on Sunday. Due to injury, they’ll be missing some key pieces on both sides of the ball in this upcoming game with a divisional rival.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Lonnie Johnson#American Football#Buffalo Bills Week 2#Dontrell#Dnp Wr
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tom Brady says Mike Evans' 1-game suspension is 'ridiculous'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans came to his quarterback’s defense Sunday, and he’ll be missing next week’s game because of it. Evans was suspended one game for his role in a fight that broke out during Sunday’s 20-10 win over the New Orleans Saints. The Pro Bowl wide receiver took issue with Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore, who had exchanged heated words with Tom Brady and shoved Leonard Fournette in the face.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Darius Slay picked Kirk Cousins off and promptly gifted the ball to James Harden on the sidelines

In every phase of the game, the Eagles looked dominant while tearing apart the Vikings (+3) on Monday Night Football. With his rocket arm and electric mobility, Jalen Hurts had the Philadelphia offense absolutely humming. A terrific effort stymied Kirk Cousins and one Justin Jefferson almost out of the game completely on defense. It was Darius Slay — primarily assigned to cover Jefferson — who not only shut down the superstar receiver but added a pair of picks as a cherry on top of a 24-7 Eagles win.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

152K+
Followers
201K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy