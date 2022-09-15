Tennessee Titans vs. Buffalo Bills Week 2 injury report: Thursday

The Tennessee Titans and Buffalo Bills have released their first injury report of the week ahead of their Week 2 matchup at Highmark Stadium on “Monday Night Football.”

Players such as wide receiver Kyle Philips, defensive back Kristian Fulton and running back Dontrell Hilliard were not spotted during the open portion of practice on Thursday.

Meanwhile, center Ben Jones and left tackle Taylor Lewan worked on their own off to the side, and outside linebacker Ola Adeniyi and offensive lineman Dillon Radunz were sporting yellow non-contact jerseys.

For the Bills, a pair of defensive linemen did not practice, including Ed Oliver and Tim Settle. Oliver did not take part in practice on Thursday, either, so he trending in the wrong direction for Monday night.

Now, let’s take a look at the full injury reports for both teams and see what kind of injuries the aforementioned players are dealing with, as well as what level of participation they had on Thursday.

* DNP = Did not participate LP = Limited participation FP = Full participation NIR = Not injury related

Titans' injury report

AP Photo/Mark Zaleski

Player Injury Thursday

CB Kristian Fulton Hamstring DNP

RB Dontrell Hilliard Hamstring DNP

WR Kyle Philips Shoulder DNP

OLB Ola Adeniyi Neck LP

C Ben Jones NIR LP

OL Jamarco Jones Elbow LP

LT Taylor Lewan Knee LP

DB Lonnie Johnson Groin FP

OL Dillon Radunz Neck LP

Bills' injury report

AP Photo/Joshua Bessex

Player Injury Thursday

CB Dane Jackson Knee DNP

DT Ed Oliver Ankle DNP

DT Tim Settle Calf DNP

OL Tommy Doyle Foot FP

TE Quintin Morris Hamstring FP