Tennessee Titans vs. Buffalo Bills Week 2 injury report: Thursday
The Tennessee Titans and Buffalo Bills have released their first injury report of the week ahead of their Week 2 matchup at Highmark Stadium on “Monday Night Football.”
Players such as wide receiver Kyle Philips, defensive back Kristian Fulton and running back Dontrell Hilliard were not spotted during the open portion of practice on Thursday.
Meanwhile, center Ben Jones and left tackle Taylor Lewan worked on their own off to the side, and outside linebacker Ola Adeniyi and offensive lineman Dillon Radunz were sporting yellow non-contact jerseys.
For the Bills, a pair of defensive linemen did not practice, including Ed Oliver and Tim Settle. Oliver did not take part in practice on Thursday, either, so he trending in the wrong direction for Monday night.
Now, let’s take a look at the full injury reports for both teams and see what kind of injuries the aforementioned players are dealing with, as well as what level of participation they had on Thursday.
* DNP = Did not participate LP = Limited participation FP = Full participation NIR = Not injury related
Titans' injury report
Player Injury Thursday
CB Kristian Fulton Hamstring DNP
RB Dontrell Hilliard Hamstring DNP
WR Kyle Philips Shoulder DNP
OLB Ola Adeniyi Neck LP
C Ben Jones NIR LP
OL Jamarco Jones Elbow LP
LT Taylor Lewan Knee LP
DB Lonnie Johnson Groin FP
OL Dillon Radunz Neck LP
Bills' injury report
Player Injury Thursday
CB Dane Jackson Knee DNP
DT Ed Oliver Ankle DNP
DT Tim Settle Calf DNP
OL Tommy Doyle Foot FP
TE Quintin Morris Hamstring FP
Comments / 0