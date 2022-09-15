Read full article on original website
Related
blockworks.co
Latest in Crypto Hiring: Fund Admin Firm Adds Execs To Expand Digital Asset Services
Meta’s director of infrastructure becomes an advisor for lead developer of an open interoperability protocol. PolySign subsidiary MG Stover recently appointed several executives to meet the growing demand for its digital asset services. The fund administration firm services hedge funds, private equity funds and venture capital funds. The hires...
The UK's version of the SEC says FTX is targeting customers in the country without permission but the crypto exchange says its a scammer
The company said that the phone numbers used in the Financial Conduct Authority’s warning were linked to a crypto scam.
blockworks.co
Compound Is Marrying a CeFi Business Model With a DeFi Protocol
Compound Treasury is giving institutions the chance to borrow digital assets as collateral. Compound Treasury — powered by the algorithmic, autonomous interest rate protocol Compound Labs — launched a new feature that allows institutions to borrow via digital assets as collateral. Authorized institutions can use supported ERC-20 digital...
GO in the Know: How To Claim Missing Stimulus Money & Top Financial News for Sept. 19
It's Talk Like a Pirate Day, so arrrrrrrrrre you going to catch up on today's bounty of financial stories, matey? Your answer best be "aye, bucko" or you can walk the plank! The Big Lead: Missing...
Comments / 0