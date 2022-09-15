Is there a cheating scandal in the big leagues of international chess? Hans Niemann, a 19-year-old player known for his livestreams on Twitch, defeated the grandmaster and current world champion, Magnus Carlsen, earlier this month. The next day, Mr. Carlsen pulled out of the Sinquefield Cup in St. Louis, and he tweeted a cryptic message that many interpreted as a veiled accusation of cheating. The scandal has spilled across headlines and spawned some pretty ridiculous theories as chess fans wait for the next pawn to drop in this story. Caleb Wetherell is one of those fans. He's a data scientist in Seattle and a chess hobbyist who runs the chess analysis website Pawnalyze. Mr. Wetherell, thanks so much for being with us.

