Connecticut Public

Fla. Gov. DeSantis sent migrant flights to Massachusetts, his office says

Fifty migrants arrived unexpectedly on the resort island Martha's Vineyard, off the coast of Massachusetts. Florida's Republican Governor Ron DeSantis took responsibility for financing the flight after someone rounded up the migrants in Texas. So they went from Texas to Florida to this elite summer vacation spot. Eve Zuckoff from our member station WCAI met the migrants at a shelter.
FLORIDA STATE
Connecticut Public

How does Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis benefit by putting migrants on a plane?

What drove Florida's governor to use taxpayer money to move migrants around?. Ron DeSantis drew lots of attention by arranging for his state to pay to transport people to Martha's Vineyard. The move was unusual in several ways. DeSantis wanted to highlight a flood of migrants but didn't seem to have enough in Florida to use as props. So he found some in Texas where Governor Greg Abbott is already doing this - moving migrants around for political capital. As we've reported, people from Venezuela and Colombia were lured onto a plane, lied to about their destination and left in an elite vacation spot where they now have shelter. In the end, we should note the number of immigrants in Florida was the same as before.
FLORIDA STATE
Connecticut Public

Here's what's happening for the migrants sent to Martha's Vineyard

Today most of the approximately 50 migrants who had just arrived on the Massachusetts island of Martha's Vineyard on Wednesday left for a military base on the mainland. They had been flown in by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis with no advance notice as an immigration policy protest. Eve Zuckoff with member station WCAI in Martha's Vineyard has been following this journey. Hey, Eve.
IMMIGRATION
Morning news brief

Morning news brief

Florida pays for flights sending migrants from Texas to Martha's Vineyard. Nearly four out of 10 people say their finances are worse than a year ago. The challenges King Charles III has to face.
IMMIGRATION
Connecticut Public

The reaction in Florida over its governor's actions sending migrants to Massachusetts

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has been unmoved by the criticism that the flights of migrants he sent to Martha's Vineyard were inhumane and a political stunt. He says Florida plans to continue with a program that will send planes and buses of migrants to places he identifies as sanctuary jurisdictions. NPR's Greg Allen has been covering the governor's actions from Miami, and he's with us now to tell us more.
FLORIDA STATE
Connecticut Public

Week in politics: Justice Department appeals judge's order in Mar-A-Lago case

Here in the U.S., the judge overseeing the Mar-a-Lago case has gone ahead and appointed an independent arbiter - special master - to review the documents the FBI seized from former President Trump's Florida home. And that could mean more delays for the FBI investigation into whether any laws were broken. NPR White House correspondent Tamara Keith joins us to go over the week's news.
FLORIDA STATE
Connecticut Public

Checking in with Hurricane Ida survivors, 1 year later

Thick layers of smoke are blanketing the American West right now because of wildfires. More than 80 million people on the East Coast are under flash flood warnings. And just about a year ago, Hurricane Ida devastated much of the Louisiana coast. Virtually no part of the country seems immune to the effects of climate change. And the people who face the devastation - they live with it for years after disaster strikes. People like Benny and Tammy Alexie - Tammy, his wife, and their family lost almost everything to Hurricane Ida, including their home in a part of the bayou called Barataria, which was still flooded when we visited a month after Ida hit last year.
LOUISIANA STATE
