Fla. Gov. DeSantis sent migrant flights to Massachusetts, his office says
Fifty migrants arrived unexpectedly on the resort island Martha's Vineyard, off the coast of Massachusetts. Florida's Republican Governor Ron DeSantis took responsibility for financing the flight after someone rounded up the migrants in Texas. So they went from Texas to Florida to this elite summer vacation spot. Eve Zuckoff from our member station WCAI met the migrants at a shelter.
How does Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis benefit by putting migrants on a plane?
What drove Florida's governor to use taxpayer money to move migrants around?. Ron DeSantis drew lots of attention by arranging for his state to pay to transport people to Martha's Vineyard. The move was unusual in several ways. DeSantis wanted to highlight a flood of migrants but didn't seem to have enough in Florida to use as props. So he found some in Texas where Governor Greg Abbott is already doing this - moving migrants around for political capital. As we've reported, people from Venezuela and Colombia were lured onto a plane, lied to about their destination and left in an elite vacation spot where they now have shelter. In the end, we should note the number of immigrants in Florida was the same as before.
The migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard have left, but their stories continue
After spending two days in Martha's Vineyard, nearly 50 migrants, most from Venezuela, have left the island. They were taken to Joint Base Cape Cod, where officials are expected to find them accommodations. We're joined now by Oren Sellstrom, litigation director at Lawyers for Civil Rights. Welcome. OREN SELLSTROM: Thank...
Here's what's happening for the migrants sent to Martha's Vineyard
Today most of the approximately 50 migrants who had just arrived on the Massachusetts island of Martha's Vineyard on Wednesday left for a military base on the mainland. They had been flown in by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis with no advance notice as an immigration policy protest. Eve Zuckoff with member station WCAI in Martha's Vineyard has been following this journey. Hey, Eve.
After migrants arrived in Martha's Vineyard, a community gathered to welcome them
After the unexpected arrival of nearly 50 migrants flown Wednesday into Martha's Vineyard, local organizations and community members have been providing around-the-clock support. "As we do with any shelter operation, we are focused on meeting the immediate needs of people we are sheltering, and engaged in contingency planning if the...
Mass. politicians blast Florida governor for shipping migrants to Martha's Vineyard
Several Massachusetts politicians and advocacy groups expressed outrage Thursday after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sent two planes carrying roughly 50 unauthorized immigrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard on Wednesday. According to reports and flight logs, the planes originated in San Antonio, Texas, and had brief stopovers in Florida on...
Morning news brief
Florida pays for flights sending migrants from Texas to Martha's Vineyard. Nearly four out of 10 people say their finances are worse than a year ago. The challenges King Charles III has to face.
The reaction in Florida over its governor's actions sending migrants to Massachusetts
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has been unmoved by the criticism that the flights of migrants he sent to Martha's Vineyard were inhumane and a political stunt. He says Florida plans to continue with a program that will send planes and buses of migrants to places he identifies as sanctuary jurisdictions. NPR's Greg Allen has been covering the governor's actions from Miami, and he's with us now to tell us more.
Migrants' plane lands on Martha's Vineyard: island mobilizes, with many unanswered questions
About 50 migrants, most from Venezuela, including children, arrived by chartered plane on Martha's Vineyard Wednesday afternoon. Surprised island officials scrambled to care for them. The migrants’ arrival on the island is apparently part of a larger tactic by Republican-led states to transport immigrants to so-called liberal states as a...
Week in politics: Justice Department appeals judge's order in Mar-A-Lago case
Here in the U.S., the judge overseeing the Mar-a-Lago case has gone ahead and appointed an independent arbiter - special master - to review the documents the FBI seized from former President Trump's Florida home. And that could mean more delays for the FBI investigation into whether any laws were broken. NPR White House correspondent Tamara Keith joins us to go over the week's news.
