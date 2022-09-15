ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
50 migrants arrive at Martha's Vineyard airport, sent from Texas by DeSantis

Two planeloads of migrants arrived on Martha's Vineyard yesterday afternoon without warning. This marks a new escalation in the political fight over border security. The migrants were flown from Texas on planes chartered by the state of Florida. And just this morning, two busloads of migrants were dropped off outside the official residence of the vice president in Washington.
Morning news brief

Florida pays for flights sending migrants from Texas to Martha's Vineyard. Nearly four out of 10 people say their finances are worse than a year ago. The challenges King Charles III has to face.
Fla. Gov. DeSantis sent migrant flights to Massachusetts, his office says

Fifty migrants arrived unexpectedly on the resort island Martha's Vineyard, off the coast of Massachusetts. Florida's Republican Governor Ron DeSantis took responsibility for financing the flight after someone rounded up the migrants in Texas. So they went from Texas to Florida to this elite summer vacation spot. Eve Zuckoff from our member station WCAI met the migrants at a shelter.
A new book explores the Cuban sandwich's history and its evolution in the U.S.

Two Florida cities have fought for years over one sandwich - the Cuban. Miami and Tampa both claim to be its hometown. We spoke with two of the three researchers who tell the story of the sandwich's journey to the U.S. and its evolution. They now have a new book called "The Cuban Sandwich: A History In Layers." The culinary layers can sometimes be disputed. Inside Cuban bread, you can find seasoned pork, sweet ham, Swiss cheese, a pickle and mustard, and sometimes even salami.
The reaction in Florida over its governor's actions sending migrants to Massachusetts

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has been unmoved by the criticism that the flights of migrants he sent to Martha's Vineyard were inhumane and a political stunt. He says Florida plans to continue with a program that will send planes and buses of migrants to places he identifies as sanctuary jurisdictions. NPR's Greg Allen has been covering the governor's actions from Miami, and he's with us now to tell us more.
Storm battering western Alaska causes widespread flooding

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A powerful storm sweeping north through the Bering Strait on Saturday caused widespread flooding in several western Alaska coastal communities, knocking out power and sending residents fleeing for higher ground. The force of the water moved some homes off their foundations, and one house in Nome floated down a river until it got caught at a bridge. The potent storm — what remains of Typhoon Merbok — has been influencing weather patterns as far away as California, where strong winds and a rare late-summer rainstorm were expected. In Alaska, no injuries or deaths were immediately reported, said Jeremy Zidek, spokesperson for the Alaska Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management. Officials had warned some places could see their worst flooding in 50 years and that the high waters could take up to 14 hours to recede.
