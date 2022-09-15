Read full article on original website
Video of Tanker Outside Mississippi Gov Mansion Emerges Amid Water Shortage
Governor Tate Reeves said that Jackson cannot produce enough water to fight fires or reliably flush the city's toilets.
Police are investigating an apparent 'swatting' incident at Marjorie Taylor Greene's Georgia home
Police say someone called 911 with a computer generated voice saying they were "upset about Mrs. Greene's political view on transgender youth rights."
50 migrants arrive at Martha's Vineyard airport, sent from Texas by DeSantis
Two planeloads of migrants arrived on Martha's Vineyard yesterday afternoon without warning. This marks a new escalation in the political fight over border security. The migrants were flown from Texas on planes chartered by the state of Florida. And just this morning, two busloads of migrants were dropped off outside the official residence of the vice president in Washington.
The migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard have left, but their stories continue
Pilot arrested after threatening to crash plane into Mississippi Walmart and eventually landing in a field, police say
A worker at an airport who stole a twin-engine plane Saturday morning and threatened to crash it into a Mississippi Walmart was arrested after he eventually landed in a field, police said.
Morning news brief
Florida pays for flights sending migrants from Texas to Martha's Vineyard. Nearly four out of 10 people say their finances are worse than a year ago. The challenges King Charles III has to face.
Fla. Gov. DeSantis sent migrant flights to Massachusetts, his office says
Fifty migrants arrived unexpectedly on the resort island Martha's Vineyard, off the coast of Massachusetts. Florida's Republican Governor Ron DeSantis took responsibility for financing the flight after someone rounded up the migrants in Texas. So they went from Texas to Florida to this elite summer vacation spot. Eve Zuckoff from our member station WCAI met the migrants at a shelter.
Arizona has 5.5 years of excess Colorado River water stowed in a secret reservoir
Arizona is facing dramatic cuts in water deliveries from the drought-imperiled Colorado River. But many water managers there aren't that worried due to a long in the works conservation strategy.
A new book explores the Cuban sandwich's history and its evolution in the U.S.
Two Florida cities have fought for years over one sandwich - the Cuban. Miami and Tampa both claim to be its hometown. We spoke with two of the three researchers who tell the story of the sandwich's journey to the U.S. and its evolution. They now have a new book called "The Cuban Sandwich: A History In Layers." The culinary layers can sometimes be disputed. Inside Cuban bread, you can find seasoned pork, sweet ham, Swiss cheese, a pickle and mustard, and sometimes even salami.
After migrants arrived in Martha's Vineyard, a community gathered to welcome them
Arizona's long-term conservation strategy is softening the blow of the Colorado River drought
It's drier than it's been in the Southwest for 1,200 years. And the fast-growing states there that rely on the Colorado River are seeing their water deliveries cut like never before. But as NPR's Kirk Siegler reports, in Arizona, at least, few people appear to be panicking. KIRK SIEGLER, BYLINE:...
The revamped tour of Virginia's executive mansion doesn't mention slavery
In Virginia, historians and descendants of enslaved people have spent years reworking the tours of the governor's mansion, the executive mansion. They want it to focus on slavery that was practiced in that house in its early decades. Then Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin moved in, and the tour has changed. VPM's Ben Paviour took it.
The reaction in Florida over its governor's actions sending migrants to Massachusetts
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has been unmoved by the criticism that the flights of migrants he sent to Martha's Vineyard were inhumane and a political stunt. He says Florida plans to continue with a program that will send planes and buses of migrants to places he identifies as sanctuary jurisdictions. NPR's Greg Allen has been covering the governor's actions from Miami, and he's with us now to tell us more.
Migrants' plane lands on Martha's Vineyard: island mobilizes, with many unanswered questions
Storm battering western Alaska causes widespread flooding
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A powerful storm sweeping north through the Bering Strait on Saturday caused widespread flooding in several western Alaska coastal communities, knocking out power and sending residents fleeing for higher ground. The force of the water moved some homes off their foundations, and one house in Nome floated down a river until it got caught at a bridge. The potent storm — what remains of Typhoon Merbok — has been influencing weather patterns as far away as California, where strong winds and a rare late-summer rainstorm were expected. In Alaska, no injuries or deaths were immediately reported, said Jeremy Zidek, spokesperson for the Alaska Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management. Officials had warned some places could see their worst flooding in 50 years and that the high waters could take up to 14 hours to recede.
