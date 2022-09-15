ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

The reaction in Florida over its governor's actions sending migrants to Massachusetts

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has been unmoved by the criticism that the flights of migrants he sent to Martha's Vineyard were inhumane and a political stunt. He says Florida plans to continue with a program that will send planes and buses of migrants to places he identifies as sanctuary jurisdictions. NPR's Greg Allen has been covering the governor's actions from Miami, and he's with us now to tell us more.
Checking in with Hurricane Ida survivors, 1 year later

Thick layers of smoke are blanketing the American West right now because of wildfires. More than 80 million people on the East Coast are under flash flood warnings. And just about a year ago, Hurricane Ida devastated much of the Louisiana coast. Virtually no part of the country seems immune to the effects of climate change. And the people who face the devastation - they live with it for years after disaster strikes. People like Benny and Tammy Alexie - Tammy, his wife, and their family lost almost everything to Hurricane Ida, including their home in a part of the bayou called Barataria, which was still flooded when we visited a month after Ida hit last year.
50 migrants arrive at Martha's Vineyard airport, sent from Texas by DeSantis

Two planeloads of migrants arrived on Martha's Vineyard yesterday afternoon without warning. This marks a new escalation in the political fight over border security. The migrants were flown from Texas on planes chartered by the state of Florida. And just this morning, two busloads of migrants were dropped off outside the official residence of the vice president in Washington.
A Colorado woman is reunited with her dog that ran away after a car crash

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. A woman in Colorado lost her dog three months ago when it ran away after a car crash. The golden retriever, named Farrah, was her late husband's comfort dog as he battled stage 4 cancer. The woman searched and searched with no luck, and then a local police dispatcher came up with an idea - look for the dog by sending up a drone with infrared camera. They found Farrah within minutes of deploying the drone. She's now back home recovering with her family. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
Newly released texts highlight corruption in Mississippi welfare scandal

In 2020, the state of Mississippi arrested several officials linked to one of the biggest public corruption scandals in the state's history. Under former Governor Phil Bryant, more than 90 million in welfare funds were siphoned off for personal use, federal dollars intended to help low-income families instead being used for private investments. This week never-before-seen texts show that Bryant helped secure millions to help legendary NFL quarterback Brett Favre build a volleyball stadium. Bryant had previously denied directing welfare funds to the stadium project. Covering all this, Mississippi Today reporter Anna Wolfe, who joins us now to give us the latest. Hey, Anna.
Week in politics: Justice Department appeals judge's order in Mar-A-Lago case

Here in the U.S., the judge overseeing the Mar-a-Lago case has gone ahead and appointed an independent arbiter - special master - to review the documents the FBI seized from former President Trump's Florida home. And that could mean more delays for the FBI investigation into whether any laws were broken. NPR White House correspondent Tamara Keith joins us to go over the week's news.
'Stories through songs': Anaïs Mitchell on the pandemic, 'Hadestown' and Bonny Light Horseman

Anaïs Mitchell is a Vermont-based singer-songwriter and the Tony and Grammy award-winning creator of the Broadway musical "Hadestown." Musician Anaïs Mitchell is the rare singer-songwriter, maybe the only one, to compose a folk opera that went on to become a Tony award-winning Broadway show. "Hadestown" opened in 2019. Since then, Mitchell moved from Brooklyn back to her hometown in Vermont. She won a Grammy in 2021 for best American Roots performance.
