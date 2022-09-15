Read full article on original website
Related
Arizona's long-term conservation strategy is softening the blow of the Colorado River drought
It's drier than it's been in the Southwest for 1,200 years. And the fast-growing states there that rely on the Colorado River are seeing their water deliveries cut like never before. But as NPR's Kirk Siegler reports, in Arizona, at least, few people appear to be panicking. KIRK SIEGLER, BYLINE:...
The reaction in Florida over its governor's actions sending migrants to Massachusetts
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has been unmoved by the criticism that the flights of migrants he sent to Martha's Vineyard were inhumane and a political stunt. He says Florida plans to continue with a program that will send planes and buses of migrants to places he identifies as sanctuary jurisdictions. NPR's Greg Allen has been covering the governor's actions from Miami, and he's with us now to tell us more.
Checking in with Hurricane Ida survivors, 1 year later
Thick layers of smoke are blanketing the American West right now because of wildfires. More than 80 million people on the East Coast are under flash flood warnings. And just about a year ago, Hurricane Ida devastated much of the Louisiana coast. Virtually no part of the country seems immune to the effects of climate change. And the people who face the devastation - they live with it for years after disaster strikes. People like Benny and Tammy Alexie - Tammy, his wife, and their family lost almost everything to Hurricane Ida, including their home in a part of the bayou called Barataria, which was still flooded when we visited a month after Ida hit last year.
50 migrants arrive at Martha's Vineyard airport, sent from Texas by DeSantis
Two planeloads of migrants arrived on Martha's Vineyard yesterday afternoon without warning. This marks a new escalation in the political fight over border security. The migrants were flown from Texas on planes chartered by the state of Florida. And just this morning, two busloads of migrants were dropped off outside the official residence of the vice president in Washington.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
After migrants arrived in Martha's Vineyard, a community gathered to welcome them
After the unexpected arrival of nearly 50 migrants flown Wednesday into Martha's Vineyard, local organizations and community members have been providing around-the-clock support. "As we do with any shelter operation, we are focused on meeting the immediate needs of people we are sheltering, and engaged in contingency planning if the...
Bringing diversity to Maine's nearly all-white lobster fleet
Maine is one of the whitest states in the nation, and the fishermen in its famed lobster industry reflect that demographic reality. But this summer, a small group of Black men, some of them recent arrivals from Africa, are learning to lobster, as Fred Bever reports. FRED BEVER, BYLINE: At...
Rep. Peltola says her Alaskan heritage is interwoven into every thing she does
Democrat Mary Peltola was sworn in this week, making her the first Alaskan Native in Congress. Before taking office, she went back to rural southwest Alaska, where she was welcomed by the community.
The revamped tour of Virginia's executive mansion doesn't mention slavery
In Virginia, historians and descendants of enslaved people have spent years reworking the tours of the governor's mansion, the executive mansion. They want it to focus on slavery that was practiced in that house in its early decades. Then Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin moved in, and the tour has changed. VPM's Ben Paviour took it.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The week in CT news: Sandy Hook trial begins, Stefanowski loses ballot challenge, Sun stay alive
Frankie & Johnny is a weekly recap of news you need to know from around Connecticut. Each Friday, Connecticut Public's Frankie Graziano and John Henry Smith take you through the headlines and get you up-to-date on the stories you may have missed — in less than five minutes. This...
Mass. politicians blast Florida governor for shipping migrants to Martha's Vineyard
Several Massachusetts politicians and advocacy groups expressed outrage Thursday after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sent two planes carrying roughly 50 unauthorized immigrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard on Wednesday. According to reports and flight logs, the planes originated in San Antonio, Texas, and had brief stopovers in Florida on...
A Colorado woman is reunited with her dog that ran away after a car crash
Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. A woman in Colorado lost her dog three months ago when it ran away after a car crash. The golden retriever, named Farrah, was her late husband's comfort dog as he battled stage 4 cancer. The woman searched and searched with no luck, and then a local police dispatcher came up with an idea - look for the dog by sending up a drone with infrared camera. They found Farrah within minutes of deploying the drone. She's now back home recovering with her family. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
Newly released texts highlight corruption in Mississippi welfare scandal
In 2020, the state of Mississippi arrested several officials linked to one of the biggest public corruption scandals in the state's history. Under former Governor Phil Bryant, more than 90 million in welfare funds were siphoned off for personal use, federal dollars intended to help low-income families instead being used for private investments. This week never-before-seen texts show that Bryant helped secure millions to help legendary NFL quarterback Brett Favre build a volleyball stadium. Bryant had previously denied directing welfare funds to the stadium project. Covering all this, Mississippi Today reporter Anna Wolfe, who joins us now to give us the latest. Hey, Anna.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bob Stefanowski calls for repeal of 8-30g, CT’s affordable housing law
Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski on Thursday repeated his calls to repeal one of the state’s tools to encourage affordable housing development, citing a need for more local control. “I’ll start by saying this is not a partisan strategy. This is not against affordable housing. And I feel very...
Week in politics: Justice Department appeals judge's order in Mar-A-Lago case
Here in the U.S., the judge overseeing the Mar-a-Lago case has gone ahead and appointed an independent arbiter - special master - to review the documents the FBI seized from former President Trump's Florida home. And that could mean more delays for the FBI investigation into whether any laws were broken. NPR White House correspondent Tamara Keith joins us to go over the week's news.
Infowars sales spiked as Jones talked about Sandy Hook
WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Infowars' revenues and website viewership spiked as Alex Jones alleged on his show in 2014 that the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax, according to documents shown to a jury Thursday. Jones and his Free Speech Systems company are on trial in Connecticut...
Connecticut Judge Sarah Merriam confirmed to 2nd Circuit Court
The Senate on Thursday confirmed Judge Sarah Merriam to sit on the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, installing President Joe Biden’s first nominee from Connecticut to the New York-based court. In a 53-44 vote, Merriam’s appointment continues Democrats’ streak of confirming more nominees with public defense backgrounds to...
We should not being using human beings as pawns, Mass. state Sen. Cyr says
Fox News was all over this story where host Jesse Watters dwelled on the idea of elite liberals having to deal with migrants. He spoke with presidential hopeful Mike Pompeo. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) JESSE WATTERS: The Obamas have a home. Oprah, Beyonce, even James Taylor is going to be...
Court rejects Stefanowski’s bid to keep Independent Party off the ballot
A Hartford Superior Court judge ruled Thursday against Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski in his effort to block the Independent Party of Connecticut from running a candidate for governor. Stefanowski had complained that the party’s chair, Michael Telesca, violated bylaws in breaking a tie at a caucus that gave the...
Connecticut capitol rioter found guilty of assaulting police officer on Jan. 6
Patrick McCaughey III was found guilty of assaulting an officer with a dangerous weapon and obstructing an official proceeding during the Jan. 6 capitol riots. McCaughey joined a mob attempting to break into the U.S. Capitol building through an entrance on the lower west end, according to a district court judge.
'Stories through songs': Anaïs Mitchell on the pandemic, 'Hadestown' and Bonny Light Horseman
Anaïs Mitchell is a Vermont-based singer-songwriter and the Tony and Grammy award-winning creator of the Broadway musical "Hadestown." Musician Anaïs Mitchell is the rare singer-songwriter, maybe the only one, to compose a folk opera that went on to become a Tony award-winning Broadway show. "Hadestown" opened in 2019. Since then, Mitchell moved from Brooklyn back to her hometown in Vermont. She won a Grammy in 2021 for best American Roots performance.
Connecticut Public
Hartford, CT
9K+
Followers
17K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.https://ctpublic.org/
Comments / 0