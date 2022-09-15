ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

CBS Boston

Migrants left on Martha's Vineyard arrive at Joint Base Cape Cod shelter

BARNSTABLE - About 50 migrants who arrived unexpectedly on Martha's Vineyard Wednesday have been moved to a shelter at Joint Base Cape Cod.Gov. Charlie Baker said moving to the temporary shelter on Cape Cod was voluntary for the migrants from Venezuela, who were flown to the island by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The state offered the migrants transportation to the base and "humanitarian supports."Police escorted buses of migrants from St. Andrews church in Edgartown where they had spent the past two nights to the ferry port on the island Friday morning. They arrived to the base by bus just after...
Boston

What we know so far about the migrants sent to Martha’s Vineyard by Ron DeSantis

Mass. politicians have denounced the Florida governor's action as a political stunt. Florida flew about 50 Venezuelan migrants to Martha’s Vineyard yesterday, a move that sparked outcry among local politicians and sent the community scrambling to provide resources and support. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s communications director, Taryn Fenske, told...
UPI News

On This Day: Scottish vote to stay in U.K. in referendum

Sept. 18 (UPI) -- On this date in history:. In 1850, the U.S. Congress passed the Fugitive Slave Act, allowing slave owners to reclaim slaves who escaped into another state. In 1927, the Columbia Broadcasting System was born. Originally known as the Tiffany Network, its first program was an opera, The King's Henchman.
Connecticut Public

COVID booster rollout proceeds smoothly even as it finds few takers

How has the rollout of the new COVID-19 vaccine boosters gone so far? Shots are plentiful, waits are short, but demand is uncertain. Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
Connecticut Public

Making sense of COVID-19's risk now

It's a strange moment in the pandemic. Mask mandates and other restrictions have all but disappeared. Vaccines and boosters mean lots of people are protected against severe illness, and yet hundreds of people are still dying from COVID-19 every day. So we're left to figure out for ourselves how risky that night out at the movies is or that trip abroad.
Connecticut Public

Controversial harm reduction strategies appear to slow drug deaths

Record numbers of people are dying from drug overdoses in this country. And some public health experts say it's time to radically rethink how we help people living with drug addiction. There's a growing focus on something called harm reduction, where the goal is keeping people alive even while they are still using drugs to get high. A lot of the most cutting-edge and controversial programs like this are being tested in Canada. NPR addiction correspondent Brian Mann has been looking into this and joins me now. Good morning, Brian.
Connecticut Public

Fla. Gov. DeSantis sent migrant flights to Massachusetts, his office says

Fifty migrants arrived unexpectedly on the resort island Martha's Vineyard, off the coast of Massachusetts. Florida's Republican Governor Ron DeSantis took responsibility for financing the flight after someone rounded up the migrants in Texas. So they went from Texas to Florida to this elite summer vacation spot. Eve Zuckoff from our member station WCAI met the migrants at a shelter.
WWD

Why Do So Many Bakeries and Pastry Shops Abound?

What’s with all the bakeries and designer pastries? While coffee chains and cafés infiltrated New York City streets years ago, the latest wave of post-pandemic pick-me-ups can be found in an abundance of bakeries. Colorful, affordable, communal — the quest for the perfect pastry has become a pursuit in itself. Some tend to stroll past display cases as if they were taking in a museum exhibition; other upscale food halls are featuring pastry shops to sweeten the attraction. Paris-Brest delectables can be found at the recently opened sprawling Tin Building by Jean-George Vongerichten and bombolones, crostatas della nonna and other...
CBS Boston

"Humans used as props": Keating slams DeSantis for flying migrants to Martha's Vineyard

WOODS HOLE - U.S. Rep. Bill Keating is slamming what he calls a "pretty lame political stunt" by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis while praising the community response on Martha's Vineyard to the unexpected arrival of 50 migrants on the island on Wednesday. Keating told WBZ-TV he received a phone call in the afternoon from Vineyard officials who said a charter plane with men, women and children on board had arrived, and that another was on the way."They had no notification whatsoever," Keating said.The representative said the migrants from Venezuela were misled about what opportunities awaited them on the island."They had what...
thecentersquare.com

Fed judge tosses out lawsuit over lobster regulations

(The Center Square) – A federal judge has rejected a lawsuit by Maine lobstermen seeking to block new regulations meant to protect critically endangered North Atlantic right whales. The Maine Lobstermen's Association filed the lawsuit to block new regulations that will require fishermen to make gear modifications to reduce...
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

