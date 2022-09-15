Read full article on original website
Related
Maine Lobster Listed as Seafood To ‘Avoid,’ Leaving Restaurateurs Fuming
The claws are coming out in Maine after one environmental group put the New England state’s favored food, lobster, on a list of seafood to “avoid.” The Maine lobsters made this list along with other seafood because of concerns that harvesting the ocean animals could be putting whales in danger.
Was It Legal for the Driver Who Crashed on the Maine Turnpike to Have Dogs in the Back of His Pickup?
A horrific accident on the Maine Turnpike on Wednesday resulted in one man being taken to the hospital and one of 10 dogs killed. That accident has led to a lot of people speculating on social media as to the law on transporting dogs in an open truck bed. According...
New England Has the Smartest People in the Country With 4 States in the Top 10
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. We're Ivy League central so it's most definitely a given, along with the majority of residents being forward-thinking, open-minded, and embracing science, education, and equality. According...
Migrants left on Martha's Vineyard arrive at Joint Base Cape Cod shelter
BARNSTABLE - About 50 migrants who arrived unexpectedly on Martha's Vineyard Wednesday have been moved to a shelter at Joint Base Cape Cod.Gov. Charlie Baker said moving to the temporary shelter on Cape Cod was voluntary for the migrants from Venezuela, who were flown to the island by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The state offered the migrants transportation to the base and "humanitarian supports."Police escorted buses of migrants from St. Andrews church in Edgartown where they had spent the past two nights to the ferry port on the island Friday morning. They arrived to the base by bus just after...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Why Martha’s Vineyard may have been the worst place for a bus full of migrants
The migrants have since been moved to Cape Cod in Barnstable County, Massachusetts. What happened to the migrants at Martha’s Vineyard? What did Martha’s Vineyard do about the migrants?
What we know so far about the migrants sent to Martha’s Vineyard by Ron DeSantis
Mass. politicians have denounced the Florida governor's action as a political stunt. Florida flew about 50 Venezuelan migrants to Martha’s Vineyard yesterday, a move that sparked outcry among local politicians and sent the community scrambling to provide resources and support. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s communications director, Taryn Fenske, told...
Mass. Gov. Charlie Baker houses migrants at Cape Cod temporarily
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said Friday that 50 migrants shipped to Martha's Vineyard from Texas have been moved to the Joint Base Cape Cod on humanitarian grounds. Baker's office said the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency was coordinating efforts among state and local officials to make sure...
On This Day: Scottish vote to stay in U.K. in referendum
Sept. 18 (UPI) -- On this date in history:. In 1850, the U.S. Congress passed the Fugitive Slave Act, allowing slave owners to reclaim slaves who escaped into another state. In 1927, the Columbia Broadcasting System was born. Originally known as the Tiffany Network, its first program was an opera, The King's Henchman.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard have left, but their stories continue
After spending two days in Martha's Vineyard, nearly 50 migrants, most from Venezuela, have left the island. They were taken to Joint Base Cape Cod, where officials are expected to find them accommodations. We're joined now by Oren Sellstrom, litigation director at Lawyers for Civil Rights. Welcome. OREN SELLSTROM: Thank...
COVID booster rollout proceeds smoothly even as it finds few takers
How has the rollout of the new COVID-19 vaccine boosters gone so far? Shots are plentiful, waits are short, but demand is uncertain. Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
Making sense of COVID-19's risk now
It's a strange moment in the pandemic. Mask mandates and other restrictions have all but disappeared. Vaccines and boosters mean lots of people are protected against severe illness, and yet hundreds of people are still dying from COVID-19 every day. So we're left to figure out for ourselves how risky that night out at the movies is or that trip abroad.
Controversial harm reduction strategies appear to slow drug deaths
Record numbers of people are dying from drug overdoses in this country. And some public health experts say it's time to radically rethink how we help people living with drug addiction. There's a growing focus on something called harm reduction, where the goal is keeping people alive even while they are still using drugs to get high. A lot of the most cutting-edge and controversial programs like this are being tested in Canada. NPR addiction correspondent Brian Mann has been looking into this and joins me now. Good morning, Brian.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fla. Gov. DeSantis sent migrant flights to Massachusetts, his office says
Fifty migrants arrived unexpectedly on the resort island Martha's Vineyard, off the coast of Massachusetts. Florida's Republican Governor Ron DeSantis took responsibility for financing the flight after someone rounded up the migrants in Texas. So they went from Texas to Florida to this elite summer vacation spot. Eve Zuckoff from our member station WCAI met the migrants at a shelter.
Why Do So Many Bakeries and Pastry Shops Abound?
What’s with all the bakeries and designer pastries? While coffee chains and cafés infiltrated New York City streets years ago, the latest wave of post-pandemic pick-me-ups can be found in an abundance of bakeries. Colorful, affordable, communal — the quest for the perfect pastry has become a pursuit in itself. Some tend to stroll past display cases as if they were taking in a museum exhibition; other upscale food halls are featuring pastry shops to sweeten the attraction. Paris-Brest delectables can be found at the recently opened sprawling Tin Building by Jean-George Vongerichten and bombolones, crostatas della nonna and other...
"Humans used as props": Keating slams DeSantis for flying migrants to Martha's Vineyard
WOODS HOLE - U.S. Rep. Bill Keating is slamming what he calls a "pretty lame political stunt" by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis while praising the community response on Martha's Vineyard to the unexpected arrival of 50 migrants on the island on Wednesday. Keating told WBZ-TV he received a phone call in the afternoon from Vineyard officials who said a charter plane with men, women and children on board had arrived, and that another was on the way."They had no notification whatsoever," Keating said.The representative said the migrants from Venezuela were misled about what opportunities awaited them on the island."They had what...
Tucson has 5.5 years of excess Colorado River water stowed in a "secret" reservoir
It is drier than it has been in the Southwest for 1,200 years. And the fast-growing states there that rely on the Colorado River are seeing their water deliveries being cut out like never before. But as NPR's Kirk Siegler reports, in Arizona anyway, few people appear to be panicking.
Martha's Vineyard merchant says there's a ‘process’ for coming to America, 'follow that'
OAK BLUFFS, Mass. – At least one person on this oasis of leftist elites blames federal officials for the illegal immigration crisis that thrust Martha’s Vineyard into the national spotlight. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sent 50 migrants by plane Wednesday to the Massachusetts island, which boasts one of...
Arizona's long-term conservation strategy is softening the blow of the Colorado River drought
It's drier than it's been in the Southwest for 1,200 years. And the fast-growing states there that rely on the Colorado River are seeing their water deliveries cut like never before. But as NPR's Kirk Siegler reports, in Arizona, at least, few people appear to be panicking. KIRK SIEGLER, BYLINE:...
thecentersquare.com
Fed judge tosses out lawsuit over lobster regulations
(The Center Square) – A federal judge has rejected a lawsuit by Maine lobstermen seeking to block new regulations meant to protect critically endangered North Atlantic right whales. The Maine Lobstermen's Association filed the lawsuit to block new regulations that will require fishermen to make gear modifications to reduce...
Migrants relocated from Martha’s Vineyard to Massachusetts military base
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker (R) announced on Friday that the state would move the nearly 50 migrants sent from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard to Joint Base Cape Cod. “Today, the Baker-Polito Administration announced new shelter and humanitarian supports at Joint Base Cape Cod (JBCC) for the approximately 50 migrants who arrived in Martha’s Vineyard this…
Connecticut Public
Hartford, CT
9K+
Followers
17K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.https://ctpublic.org/
Comments / 0