BUZZARDS BAY — The Bourne Conservation Commission has not fielded a dock construction application for more than two decades since a ban was placed in the town’s wetlands regulations. That may soon change. On Oct. 6, the seven-person commission is scheduled to revise the rule related to dock size at saltmarshes to eliminate any misinterpretation about landward and seaward distance requirements. ...

BOURNE, MA ・ 39 MINUTES AGO