disneydining.com
Disney’s Newest Attraction Has Empty Queue as Park Attendance Drops
When it comes to taking a Walt Disney World vacation, there are certain times of year that are busier than others. Those times of the year — typically the holiday season and summer — are known as peak season. During that time, crowds are at their highest, lines are at their longest, and no Park would be considered “not busy”. However, certain rides always have a long wait no matter what time of year because they are just that popular — think Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Galaxy’s Edge at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort.
Disney World Has a Secret You Can't Afford Not to Know
Walt Disney (DIS) commercials show families having fun at its theme parks, presenting a visit to Disney World or Disneyland as a magical vacation. That can certainly be the case as both places offer endless fun, a chance to live out fantasies, see beloved characters brought to life, and experience both nostalgia and cutting-edge technologies.
disneytips.com
Why Is Disney Closing Such a Popular Roller Coaster Attraction?
Roller coasters are undoubtedly one of the most popular types of rides Guests can experience at Disney Resorts. Some of the most epic attractions include Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind in Walt Disney World Resort and the Incredicoaster in Disney California Adventure. Movie-themed rides seem to be a hit...
I've worked at Disney World and Disneyland. Here are 6 snacks I always get and 6 I skip at the parks.
After working at the popular theme parks on both coasts, I've discovered which iconic treats are worth the money, and which ones are disappointing.
8 things at Dolly Parton's Dollywood theme park that you'd never see at Disney parks
Unlike largely secular Disney parks, religious Christian imagery is prominent at Dolly Parton's Dollywood theme park in Tennessee.
disneytips.com
Wait Times Plummet as Guests Disappear From Walt Disney World
If you’re looking for an ideal time to visit Walt Disney World Resort but don’t have any desire to wait in ridiculously long lines… you may want to start packing your bags! New charts show the average wait times have plummeted at Walt Disney World. Summer has...
Disney World Makes a Huge Change Walt Would Hate
Walt Disney, the man behind his namesake company had a very specific vision of family fun. His early movies were all G-rated, making them accessible to the whole family with no fear that anything would veer into the adult space or anything even close to it. The man behind the...
disneytips.com
Disneyland Cracks Down on Guests Trying To Bend the Rules For Magic Keys
It seems that some Guests are unhappy with how Disney has been treating them regarding Magic Key Renewals. In the past, Disney has been more lenient in the process, willing to work with Annual Passholders. But, since Magic Keys recently returned to Disneyland Resort, Guests have found the Parks unrelenting in its rules.
WDW News Today
More Details on Fantasyland Brawl from Police Report, $600 Vera Wang Minnie Ears Arrive at Walt Disney World, ‘Pinocchio’ Live-Action Trailer Released, & More: Daily Recap (8/24/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, August 24, 2022.
disneytips.com
Disney Park’s Pirates of the Caribbean Ride Closed Until 2023
As you prepare to set sail for adventure and thrills with Captain Jack Sparrow, unfortunately, one Disney Park has closed the iconic Pirates of the Caribbean attraction until next year. While we’re used to regularly riding along on Walt Disney World Resort’s version of Pirates of the Caribbean at Magic...
Disney World guests complain of ‘broken down’ rides and ‘dirty facilities’ in Orlando as ticket prices soar
Several Disney World guests have complained about “broken down” rides and “dirty facilities” at the Orlando, Florida, resort amid soaring ticket prices.These complaints come as the price of a ticket to Walt Disney World has increased by 3,871 per cent over the past 50 years.Disney fans have been complaining about their experience at the famous resort on various social media platforms.“So sad Disney has fallen so far,” one user wrote on Twitter. “You have shunned so many in the name of profit while offering lower quality of service and experience. “Broken down rides and closed venues. Tourists visiting Orlando...
disneydining.com
Walt Disney World to Begin Selling “Elevated” Cocktails In Just Two Weeks!
Many Disney fans know that, when Walt Disney was creating the magical Disneyland Resort, he was firm in his belief that he did not want any alcohol sold in the theme park. Even though Walt died before his Magic Kingdom would open at Walt Disney World, his brother Roy kept Walt’s belief alive and decided that the Magic Kingdom would also be a dry Park. Walt Disney World did not begin selling alcohol until EPCOT opened in 1981. For 40 years, the Magic Kingdom remained dry, but that changed in 2012.
disneydining.com
Man Spotted Near Top Of Cinderella Castle. Was It a Guest?
When you visit Walt Disney World Resort’s Magic Kingdom Park, there are so many things to see and do. Guests who love 3D shows may head to Fantasyland to enjoy Mickey’s PhilharMagic. Guests who want to experience something a little more thrilling may ride Big Thunder Mountain Railroad in Adventureland, or Space Mountain in Tomorrowland.
disneydining.com
Do You Know About Disney Springs’ Hidden Eatery?
Have you heard about The Front Porch? If the answer is no, I’m not that surprised. This hidden Disney Springs eatery is located on the West Side, past Everglazed Donuts and the M&M store. Maybe its more famous sister restaurant has a name you recognize… The House of Blues. Today we are exploring a great low-priced American food option at Disney Springs at The Front Porch: The House of Blues.
WDW News Today
New Droid Depot Notebook Available at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. If you want to keep track of what’s happening in a galaxy far, far away, or just in your everyday life, this new Droid-themed notebook at Disney’s Hollywood Studios is now available.
WDW News Today
New ‘Pinocchio’ Jiminy Cricket Shoulder Plush at Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Always let your conscience be your guide thanks to this “Pinocchio” Jiminy Cricket shoulder plush from Disneyland Resort. We found Jiminy in World of Disney at Downtown Disney District. Jiminy Cricket Shoulder Plush – $19.99...
WDW News Today
New Starbucks Ceramic Tumblers Featuring Disney’s Animal Kingdom and Disney’s Hollywood Studios
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. New Starbucks ceramic tumblers for each Walt Disney World theme park have begun to arrive. We first found the Magic Kingdom version, but now the Disney’s Animal Kingdom and Disney’s Hollywood Studios tumblers have debuted.
disneydining.com
Is Universal Catching Up to Disney? Comcast CEO Thinks So
For years, Disney has been at the top of not only the theme park game, but also the film and television game. Walt Disney World Resort is one of the top vacation destinations in the world and Disney movies — as well as Marvel and Star Wars — are some of the top-grossing films of all time. However, they are not the only big name in the game. Over the years, Universal — which has theme parks just minutes from Walt Disney World — has been working hard to increase its visibility and gain some Florida travelers of its own.
WDW News Today
October Hours Extended at EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom
Walt Disney World has extended hours at EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom from October 2 through 29. EPCOT will open a half hour earlier, at 8:30 a.m., instead of at 9:00 a.m. Early entry for Walt Disney World hotel guests will begin at 8:00 a.m. It will close at 9:00 p.m.
disneydining.com
Disney+ Is About to See a Big Price Hike, Bob Chapek Still Thinks It’s Too Cheap
In November 2019, The Walt Disney Company dove head-first into the streaming service game with the launch of its very own platform, Disney+. Not only did Disney+ have a massive library of classic Disney movies, but there were also films from Pixar, Marvel, and LucasFilm. Since then, Disney has gone full force in creating its own original programming, like The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, The Mandalorian, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.
