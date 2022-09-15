Read full article on original website
Fly for free: Southwest Airlines Companion Passes are up for grabs under a new promotion
Southwest Airlines is expanding eligibility for one of its most coveted frequent flyer benefits for the first few months of 2023.
A New Budget Airline Is Promising Us $99 Flights to Europe
While companies making supersonic jets are promising four-hour flights between London and New York, the numbers show that most people are more concerned with ticket price than speed. Jet fuel is, according to the IATA, up by almost 150% from last year while the latest numbers from Adobe Analytics (ADBE)...
American Airlines makes a $4B deposit to purchase 20 supersonic jets that were previously banned in the United States
American Airlines has agreed in principle to purchase 20 supersonic jets, the company announced. Last week, the airline carrier paid a non-refundable deposit to Boom Supersonic for 20 of their Overture aircraft.
Hawaii Magazine
Southwest Airlines Offers $39 Interisland Hawaiʻi Tickets for Rest of Year
Southwest Airlines has dropped the price of its interisland tickets to the low, low cost of just $39 for a special sale in late July. That’s like, a dozen coffees from Starbucks. But better yet, the airline just announced that what was once a short, limited-time offer will now be available to flyers for the rest of the year.
Southwest Airlines Introduces A Feature You're Going To Love
At the best of times, flying isn’t the most enjoyable way to spend your time. Even with a cocktail and an in-flight movie you’d never watch at home, you still have to deal with delays, cramped seats (which actually are getting more cramped all the time) and, sometimes, rude customers sitting right next to you.
I flew on Delta's Boeing 767 from Sweden to New York in economy and it was the best transatlantic flight I've taken in a long time
Despite being assigned the middle seat of the middle row, the upgraded cabin was comfortable and had everything I needed for the eight-hour journey.
Airlines Are Cracking Down on Carry-Ons, So Watch Your Bags
I’ll never forget where I was…the day that JetBlue banned carry-on bags in basic economy. As of July 20, 2021, my once-favorite airline aligned itself with the likes of other budget airlines, like Spirit and Frontier, by requiring Blue Basic ticket holders to either check their carry-ons or pay an additional fee to bring them into the cabin. It was the unofficial beginning of the end of both ultra-low pandemic pricing and previously enjoyed carry-on-related freedoms.
Thrillist
JetBlue's Latest Sale Has Flights Across the U.S. for as Low as $49
Frontier Airlines announced a celebratory flight sale with $69 fares on its new Atlanta route, and JetBlue is responding with, "hold my beer." The budget-friendly carrier is kicking off a flight deal of its own that gets you affordable tickets to destinations across the US. You can snag $49 fares...
Inc.com
Here Are the Airlines That Will Rebook You If Your Flight Is Canceled--and Those That Won't
The Department of Transportation has created an online dashboard that tells you which of the top 10 U.S. airlines promise to rebook you, book you on another airline, or provide a meal or hotel room if your flight is canceled or badly delayed. You may be surprised to learn that some airlines promise hotel rooms, free meals, and rebooking on other airlines in case of a lengthy delay or cancellation--while one, Allegiant, makes no promises at all.
UPS order for cargo planes helps boost Boeing’s sales book
ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — UPS is delivering for Boeing, helping boost the aircraft maker’s August sales numbers with an order for cargo planes. Boeing said Tuesday that it took orders for 26 planes net last month, with the biggest being a United Parcel Service Inc. order for eight freighters. Arlington-based Boeing also took orders for 13 more 737 Max planes, including two for American Airlines.
Business Insider
The Alaska Airlines Visa is now offering 50,000 miles and a companion fare — but only for a limited time
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. For a limited time, the Alaska...
teslarati.com
Tesla’s detailed absenteeism reports to Elon Musk are adding to a drop in morale: report
In late May, Elon Musk sent a message to Tesla employees stating that the company would implement a return-to-office policy. According to Musk, Tesla employees are expected to spend a minimum of 40 hours in the office per week. The office must also be where an employee’s colleagues are located, “not in some remote pseudo office,” the CEO stated.
PC Magazine
Save on Plane Tickets: How to Find Cheap Flights to Your Dream Destination
Flying is difficult these days, from flight delays and cancellations to exorbitant airfare prices. If you're looking to get your travel fix following the relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions, you have your work cut out for you. The budget flights from the peak of the pandemic are a thing of the past, but that doesn't mean there aren't ways to save money when planning that dream vacation. Here are a few tips that can help you find cheap airline tickets.
5 Best Semi-Private Airlines To Fly and How Much They Cost
If you want to fly in style, but you can't quite afford a private jet of your own, semi-private airlines offer an option somewhere between buying your own Learjet and Ubering to the airport three...
Uber dealing with "cybersecurity incident" after hacker appears to breach its system
Uber said Thursday that it reached out to law enforcement after a hacker apparently breached its network. A security engineer said the intruder had provided evidence of obtaining access to crucial cloud systems at the ride-hailing service. Uber tweeted Thursday night that it was "currently responding to a cybersecurity incident....
teslarati.com
70% of Canada without Starlink should have it later this year
Seventy percent of Canada without Starlink should have it later this year, according to a tweet from Elon Musk. Starlink, which is designed to provide high-speed internet access to everywhere on earth, is still unavailable in some parts of the world. The internet service was recently deployed in Antarctica at...
cruisefever.net
Another Cruise Line Adds Starlink Internet for Fast WiFi
A second cruise line has added Starlink Internet on their ships for high-speed connectivity at sea. SeaDream Yacht Club added Starlink on both of their luxury yachts that was part of a $10 million renovation. While Royal Caribbean was the first cruise line to announce the addition of Starlink, SeaDream became the first boutique travel line to add the faster WiFi.
See inside the cabin and cockpit of a luxury Aero jet, which caters to wealthy clientele flying to Aspen, Ibiza, and elsewhere
Aero is a luxury airline that operates in Europe and North America for $1,000 each way. Danielle Bauter flew to Aspen on Aero and got to experience the amenities and tour the cockpit. She learned about the pilots' safety features and enjoyed the concierge services. With so many reports of...
teslarati.com
Canada Minister’s meeting with CA automaker prompts Tesla Giga Canada speculations
Rumors of a potential Tesla Gigafactory in Canada were recently fueled again after Minister of Innovation, Science, and Industry François-Philippe Champagne mentioned that he and his team are heading over to California on Friday to meet with an automaker. The official made his comments at the Detroit Auto Show.
designdevelopmenttoday.com
GlobalX Orders 50 All-Electric Alice Aircraft from Eviation
Eviation Aircraft, a manufacturer of all-electric aircraft, today announced that Global Crossing Airlines Group (or GlobalX), a Miami-based provider of passenger and cargo charter jets, has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) ordering 50 all-electric commuter Alice aircraft. The aircraft will open up new routes for passenger travel in GlobalX's...
