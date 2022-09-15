ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

TheStreet

A New Budget Airline Is Promising Us $99 Flights to Europe

While companies making supersonic jets are promising four-hour flights between London and New York, the numbers show that most people are more concerned with ticket price than speed. Jet fuel is, according to the IATA, up by almost 150% from last year while the latest numbers from Adobe Analytics (ADBE)...
WASHINGTON, DC
Hawaii Magazine

Southwest Airlines Offers $39 Interisland Hawaiʻi Tickets for Rest of Year

Southwest Airlines has dropped the price of its interisland tickets to the low, low cost of just $39 for a special sale in late July. That’s like, a dozen coffees from Starbucks. But better yet, the airline just announced that what was once a short, limited-time offer will now be available to flyers for the rest of the year.
TRAVEL
TheStreet

Southwest Airlines Introduces A Feature You're Going To Love

At the best of times, flying isn’t the most enjoyable way to spend your time. Even with a cocktail and an in-flight movie you’d never watch at home, you still have to deal with delays, cramped seats (which actually are getting more cramped all the time) and, sometimes, rude customers sitting right next to you.
TRAVEL
InsideHook

Airlines Are Cracking Down on Carry-Ons, So Watch Your Bags

I’ll never forget where I was…the day that JetBlue banned carry-on bags in basic economy. As of July 20, 2021, my once-favorite airline aligned itself with the likes of other budget airlines, like Spirit and Frontier, by requiring Blue Basic ticket holders to either check their carry-ons or pay an additional fee to bring them into the cabin. It was the unofficial beginning of the end of both ultra-low pandemic pricing and previously enjoyed carry-on-related freedoms.
TRAVEL
Thrillist

JetBlue's Latest Sale Has Flights Across the U.S. for as Low as $49

Frontier Airlines announced a celebratory flight sale with $69 fares on its new Atlanta route, and JetBlue is responding with, "hold my beer." The budget-friendly carrier is kicking off a flight deal of its own that gets you affordable tickets to destinations across the US. You can snag $49 fares...
TRAVEL
Inc.com

Here Are the Airlines That Will Rebook You If Your Flight Is Canceled--and Those That Won't

The Department of Transportation has created an online dashboard that tells you which of the top 10 U.S. airlines promise to rebook you, book you on another airline, or provide a meal or hotel room if your flight is canceled or badly delayed. You may be surprised to learn that some airlines promise hotel rooms, free meals, and rebooking on other airlines in case of a lengthy delay or cancellation--while one, Allegiant, makes no promises at all.
LIFESTYLE
The Associated Press

UPS order for cargo planes helps boost Boeing’s sales book

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — UPS is delivering for Boeing, helping boost the aircraft maker’s August sales numbers with an order for cargo planes. Boeing said Tuesday that it took orders for 26 planes net last month, with the biggest being a United Parcel Service Inc. order for eight freighters. Arlington-based Boeing also took orders for 13 more 737 Max planes, including two for American Airlines.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
teslarati.com

Tesla’s detailed absenteeism reports to Elon Musk are adding to a drop in morale: report

In late May, Elon Musk sent a message to Tesla employees stating that the company would implement a return-to-office policy. According to Musk, Tesla employees are expected to spend a minimum of 40 hours in the office per week. The office must also be where an employee’s colleagues are located, “not in some remote pseudo office,” the CEO stated.
PC Magazine

Save on Plane Tickets: How to Find Cheap Flights to Your Dream Destination

Flying is difficult these days, from flight delays and cancellations to exorbitant airfare prices. If you're looking to get your travel fix following the relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions, you have your work cut out for you. The budget flights from the peak of the pandemic are a thing of the past, but that doesn't mean there aren't ways to save money when planning that dream vacation. Here are a few tips that can help you find cheap airline tickets.
LIFESTYLE
teslarati.com

70% of Canada without Starlink should have it later this year

Seventy percent of Canada without Starlink should have it later this year, according to a tweet from Elon Musk. Starlink, which is designed to provide high-speed internet access to everywhere on earth, is still unavailable in some parts of the world. The internet service was recently deployed in Antarctica at...
TECHNOLOGY
cruisefever.net

Another Cruise Line Adds Starlink Internet for Fast WiFi

A second cruise line has added Starlink Internet on their ships for high-speed connectivity at sea. SeaDream Yacht Club added Starlink on both of their luxury yachts that was part of a $10 million renovation. While Royal Caribbean was the first cruise line to announce the addition of Starlink, SeaDream became the first boutique travel line to add the faster WiFi.
TRAVEL
designdevelopmenttoday.com

GlobalX Orders 50 All-Electric Alice Aircraft from Eviation

Eviation Aircraft, a manufacturer of all-electric aircraft, today announced that Global Crossing Airlines Group (or GlobalX), a Miami-based provider of passenger and cargo charter jets, has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) ordering 50 all-electric commuter Alice aircraft. The aircraft will open up new routes for passenger travel in GlobalX's...
FLORIDA STATE

