ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Steelers Rivalry vs. Patriots has 3 Suspicious Details that Warrant an Asterisk

The Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots are two of the most successful NFL franchises of the millennium, with the Patriots getting the better of the Steelers more often than not. These outcomes would be enough to lead Steeler Nation to despise and loathe Tom Brady and Bill Belichick, but when one considers just how loaded with asterisks the Patriots’ victories truly are, one realizes that the Patriots had no business attaining their successes.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Bills share medical update on Dane Jackson after scary hit to head

Dane Jackson was taken to a hospital after taking a scary hit to the head on Monday night, but he has movement in his extremities. Jackson’s Bills were leading the Tennessee Titans 17-7 with just under a minute before halftime when the injury occurred. The Titans had a 2nd-and-10 and went with an empty backfield, signaling a likely passing play.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
Yardbarker

Bucs' Mike Evans Suspended for One Game

The NFL has suspended Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans for one game after his involvement in the Saints brawl involving Marshon Lattimore and Leonard Fournette on Sunday. The news was announced on Monday morning. In a statement put out by the league, NFL Vice President of Football Operations Jon Runyan...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Bills CB Dane Jackson leaves 'Monday Night Football' in ambulance

Monday Night Football's matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans came to a standstill when cornerback Dane Jackson had a violent head-on collision with a teammate. The video of the play is graphic, so watch it at your own discretion. What appeared to happen was a routine football play...
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Running back Nick Chubb made costly decision in Browns’ collapse

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb inadvertently hurt his team badly late in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s collapse against the New York Jets. With the Browns up 24-17 and 2:02 left in the fourth quarter, Chubb took a carry for a 12-yard touchdown to extend the lead to two scores. The Browns missed the extra point, leaving the score at 30-17, but it certainly appeared to have put the game out of reach for the Jets.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Played Football#Lsu Tigers#American Football#Nfl#The Cleveland Browns#Panthers#Prosper High School#The Lsu Tigers#Lsu
Yardbarker

Giants' Saquon Barkley becomes first player to break 'ManningCast Curse'

The New York Giants are 2-0, and Saquon Barkley has overcome a rather prominent curse in the process. Barkley was a guest on last Monday’s edition of the ManningCast on ESPN, which has become seen as a risky proposition since the program began in 2021. Seven active NFL players appeared as guests last season, and all seven of them lost their next game, giving rise to the “ManningCast Curse.”
NFL
Yardbarker

The Steelers Should Absolutely Consider Firing OC Matt Canada After Week 2 Loss

The Pittsburgh Steelers promoted Matt Canada to be the team’s offensive coordinator after the 2020 season and it was originally thought to be an exciting move. Many of those high hopes have faded throughout the last year or so as the offense has performed extremely poorly on a consistent basis. The offensive line play is one of the biggest reasons for the lack of success, along with some other factors, but the play calling and overall predictability of the Steelers’ offensive unit has been hard to watch. The organization is not known for firing coaches during the regular season, but it may be time to break that trend and move on from Canada.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Kyle Shanahan shows frustration over questions about Trey Lance injury

San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan was clearly unhappy with questions over the play that quarterback Trey Lance was injured on during Sunday’s game. Lance suffered a season-ending ankle injury during Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks on what appeared to be a designed run up the middle. After the game, Shanahan was asked about the play call and whether it factored into the injury, and he bristled at the suggestion.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Ravens Make Three Roster Moves

Fackrell, 30, is a former third-round pick of the Packers back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.1 million contract and then signed a one-year, $4.6 million deal with the Giants. From there, Fackrell signed a one-year deal with the Chargers last offseason. Fackrell was,...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Analyst 'wouldn't be surprised' if Baker Mayfield re-signs with Panthers

The Carolina Panthers seemed lukewarm on Baker Mayfield for much of the offseason before ultimately trading for the quarterback late in training camp. Despite that apparent reluctance, Mayfield may actually have a future with the franchise. In a discussion about Mayfield and the Panthers, ESPN’s Dan Graziano speculated that Mayfield...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Former 49ers LT Joe Staley on Russell Wilson: 'I hate Russ'

Nearly 1,000 days removed from his final game in the NFL, former San Francisco 49ers left tackle Joe Staley still apparently wants to keep the rivalry alive with Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. The nine-time Pro Bowl signal-caller, of course, spent the first 11 seasons of his career with the...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy