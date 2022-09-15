Read full article on original website
Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely
Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
Stock Market Today: Stocks Push Higher Ahead of Powell's Jackson Hole Speech
Stocks gained ground Thursday as investors sized up a pair of not-so-bad economic reports ahead of tomorrow's appearance by Fed Chair Jerome Powell at the central bank's annual symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. This morning, the Labor Department said that weekly jobless claims fell to a one-month low of 243,000...
Stock Market Today: Dow Dives 1,008 Points as Powell Speech Rattles Markets
Stocks took a plunge Friday as a favorable reading on inflation did little to offset the hawkish tone struck by Fed Chair Jerome Powell in a much-anticipated speech. Ahead of the opening bell, data from the Commerce Department showed that the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) index – the Fed's preferred measure of inflation that tracks consumer spending – was up 6.3% year-over-year in July, slower than the 6.8% rise seen in June. On a month-over-month basis, the index fell 0.1%. Core PCE, which excludes volatile energy and food prices, was up 4.6% year-over-year and 0.1% month-over-month – both figures below what was reported last month and what economists' were expecting.
What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today
Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading higher by 2.90% to $300.90 Wednesday morning. The stock appears to be rebounding following Tuesday's market selloff. Shares of several companies in the auto & auto component sector, including Tesla, were trading lower Tuesday amid overall market weakness as August CPI readings showed inflation came in greater than expected.
The US dollar's relentless advance sends China's foreign exchange reserves to the lowest since 2018
Data from the People's Bank of China showed reserves fell by the equivalent of $49.2 billion to $3.0549 trillion by the end of August. The State Administration of Foreign Exchange attributed the decline to lower asset prices as the dollar climbs. The US dollar index hit a fresh 20-year high,...
tipranks.com
JPMorgan’s (NYSE:JPM) Pinto Warns of Massive Fee Decline
JPMorgan’s (NYSE:JPM) President and COO Daniel Pinto expects the financial behemoth’s third quarter investment banking fees to decline by 45% to 50% from a year ago. It’s trading vertical, on the other hand, is set to record ~5% gains for the quarter. Further, Pinto also expects JPM’s...
3 Absolute Bargain Stocks to Buy Now and Hold
When high-tech growth can be bought at a relatively low price, it could be worth considering. While home improvement boomed during the pandemic, there's still a role for that type of business today. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
msn.com
U.S. stocks end lower as FedEx warning rattles investors, S&P 500 and Nasdaq book biggest weekly drops since June
U.S. stocks ended lower Friday, trimming losses into the close but still booking big weekly losses, after a warning from FedEx Corp. rattled investors amid ongoing worries that another interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve next week heightens recession risks. How did stock indexes trade?. For the week, the...
investing.com
U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.71%
Investing.com – U.S. stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the Oil & Gas, Technology and Consumer Services sectors led shares higher. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.71%, while the S&P 500 index climbed 1.06%, and the NASDAQ Composite index added 1.27%.
US Inflation Data Expected To Show 8% Increase In August: What It Means For Interest Rates
This week's U.S. inflation data could set the stage for a third straight 0.75% rate hike from the Federal Reserve. What To Know: The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics is set to release Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from August at 8:30 a.m. ET Tuesday, and the data is expected to steer investor sentiment one way or the other ahead of the Fed's policy meeting later this month.
tipranks.com
This is Why Nio Stock (NYSE:NIO) Might be in Trouble
While electric vehicles were all the rage, the sector recently came under fire, mainly due to economic reasons. However, for Chinese EV upstart Nio, consumer cultural factors could also impose a significant headwind on NIO stock. As the various consequences of climate change and the economic burden of rising gasoline...
tipranks.com
New Hope’s (ASX:NHC) shares have surged 170%, what’s next?
New Hope Corporation shares hit a new 52-week high, pushing their year-to-date gains above 170%. Although NHC stock seems to have run faster than analyst expected, TipRanks insights remain mostly bullish on the stock. New Hope Corporation Limited (ASX:NHC) shares soared more than 6% to hit a new 52-week high...
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today: Stocks Closed Lower in Thursday’s Trading Session
U.S. indices finished in the red once again as the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) closed down 0.56%, while the S&P 500 (SPX) dropped 1.13% on Thursday. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) fell 1.71%. The major averages had closed the regular trading session of Wednesday with moderate gains after a...
tipranks.com
‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 Real Estate Stocks
There was no good news in the August inflation numbers. While the annualized rate did fall slightly from July, from 8.5% to 8.3%, it came in higher than expected – and worse, the core CPI rate, rather than dropping, increased to 6.3%. Consumers are struggling, and their pain is real.
tipranks.com
Five analyst-favourite British stocks with a bullish outlook
These five stocks get a lot of attention from analysts – and with good reason. There’s no denying we live in turbulent economic times – but some stocks are blooming amid warnings of recession: here are five such stocks that have good analyst coverage along with Buy ratings on TipRanks.
Here's what comes next for the world's top currencies as Fed moves and global growth fears weigh on foreign exchange markets
The US Dollar has spiked up against major currencies this year, including a 24% surge against the Japanese yen. The Federal Reserve's rate hikes are a key factor lifting the dollar but there are others at play, too. Spiking energy prices and growth worries are contributing to weakness in the...
tipranks.com
APM Human Services International (ASX:APM) shares rise despite deal talk denial
APM Human Services shares continued to rise even after the company refuted links to a potential buyout. TipRanks insights remain mostly bullish on APM shares. APM Human Services International (ASX:APM) shares rose 6% to AU$3.45 in afternoon trading. The stock’s spike comes after APM Human Services was linked to Angus Knight buyout talks, which it has since refuted.
tipranks.com
Which “Strong Buy” Energy Stock Could Fuel the Best Returns?
Energy prices have declined from the peak seen earlier this year due to concerns over demand amid an impending recession. However, prices could continue to be high due to supply constraints. Despite the ongoing uncertainty, Wall Street analysts continue to be optimistic about many companies in the energy sector. We will discuss three such energy stocks and see which one could offer a higher upside.
Stock Market Today: Stocks Close Higher After Terrible Tuesday
Stocks stabilized Wednesday after Tuesday's hotter-than-expected inflation data sparked Wall Street's worst selloff in over two years. Inflation remained in focus today with the early morning release of the producer price index (PPI) for August. Similar to yesterday's consumer price index (CPI), the PPI – which measures what suppliers are charging for goods and services – rose at a slower annual clip in August than it did in July. However, on a month-over-month basis, both PPI and core PPI, which excludes energy and food prices, were up from July's figures.
tipranks.com
Why You Should Consider Selling ENPH Stock to Buy GNRC
Enphase Energy stock has benefited from the energy crisis, but the positive momentum will inevitably slow down once the issue is resolved. Meanwhile, Generac Holdings remains strongly poised for a rally. Recently, Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) has experienced a major advantage over Generac Holdings (NYSE: GNRC) because Europeans, particularly in...
