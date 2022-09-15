CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Saturday was a celebration in Downtown Cary as law enforcement from across Wake County came together to meet their communities and celebrate their work. “Stepping out from behind the badge, letting people see you as a member of the community, as a person that they can relate to, someone they can come up and talk with,” Kenric Alexander, with the Cary Police Department, said about the day.

