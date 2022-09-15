Read full article on original website
Police collect 340 firearms in Fayetteville gun buyback event
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — After Raleigh and Durham County held recent gun buyback programs, Fayetteville police held an event of their own Saturday. In Saturday’s event, Fayetteville police paid people to turn in their guns. The amounts varied based on the type of gun. The Fayetteville event collected...
ATF: Ammunition stolen from shipping containers in NC
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Large amounts of ammunition were stolen recently from freight line shipping containers in North Carolina, according to federal officials. The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives alerted firearms dealers that a sizable amount of Winchester 9mm ammunition was taken from containers in Wilmington, Raleigh and Durham, news outlets report. […]
ATF officials warn NC gun owners to lookout for stolen ammo
ATF officials are warning gun owners in North Carolina to be on the lookout for stolen ammo that was taken from shipping containers in Raleigh, Durham and Wilmington.
Large amount of ammunition stolen from North Carolina shipping containers, ATF says
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Federal officials say large amounts of ammunition were stolen recently from freight line shipping containers in North Carolina. News outlets report that the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives alerted firearms dealers that a sizable amount of Winchester 9mm ammunition was taken from containers in Wilmington, Raleigh and Durham.
Man charged after deadly shooting in car at North Carolina mall
Raleigh Police have arrested a suspect for a shooting that took place at the Triangle Town Center mall Friday afternoon.
Man shot at Durham apartment complex, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police say there is a criminal investigation at an apartment complex in south Durham. Saturday morning around 2 a.m., police were seen at Triangle Place Apartments on the 2800 block of Bainbridge Drive. That’s in south Durham off of Cornwallis Road. Durham police...
1 wounded in Saturday morning shooting at Durham mini mart
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police say they are investigating a shooting Saturday morning at the M&M Mini Mart on Angier Avenue. Shortly after 8:20 a.m., police say they responded to a shooting call and found that someone had been shot. The victim was taken to the hospital for...
Hundreds crowd Downtown Cary for Public Safety Day
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Saturday was a celebration in Downtown Cary as law enforcement from across Wake County came together to meet their communities and celebrate their work. “Stepping out from behind the badge, letting people see you as a member of the community, as a person that they can relate to, someone they can come up and talk with,” Kenric Alexander, with the Cary Police Department, said about the day.
Man seriously injured in Triangle Town Center mall shooting in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A shooting at a Raleigh mall Friday sent a man to the hospital with serious injuries as an investigation continued in the parking lot early Friday afternoon, Raleigh police said. Officers were sent to Raleigh’s Triangle Town Center mall, just outside of Saks Fifth Avenue...
Summer crime data shows some communities seeing decrease in violence
While gun violence increased across North Carolina this summer, data shows not all crime went up in local communities.
Army paratrooper shot to death outside his North Carolina apartment
A 22-year-old shot outside of his apartment earlier this week has been identified as a paratrooper in the Army's 82nd Airborne Division based at Fort Bragg.
New fire station opens in North Raleigh; facility will help decrease firefighter cancer risk
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Raleigh’s Fire Station No. 22 has a new facility equipped to help decrease the risk of cancer in firefighters. The new 15,750 square-foot, $9 million location at 10050 Durant Road houses the Raleigh Fire Department’s hazard material unit, according to fire officials.
Crash that closed NC road for 14 hours involved new BMW M3 stolen from Rocky Mount
The driver of the stolen BMW collided with a 2014 Chevrolet Corvette driven by a 79-year-old Greensboro man, police said.
Raleigh Breakfast Spots to Try This Week
Raleigh features some of the most rib-sticking, biscuit-sopping, finger-licking southern cooking anywhere in the United States. From craft kitchen creations to the homiest of down-to-earth Southern cooking, Raleigh restaurants deliver on breakfast and then some. American breakfast is taking new turns as the culinary world explores. Coffeeshops craft artisanal breakfast...
Man charged with involuntary manslaughter in Triangle Town Center parking lot shooting
A 21-year-old man was charged with involuntary manslaughter in a shooting at Triangle Town Center that left another 21-year-old dead.
Fugitive wanted for murder in Michigan arrested in Fayetteville motel room with meth, crack, .357 Magnum, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man wanted for murder in Michigan has been arrested in a Fayetteville motel with methamphetamine, crack cocaine and a gun, police say. The Fayetteville Police Department said Thursday that Ricky Lorenzo Bridgeman, 36, was arrested Wednesday at the Motel 6 on Bragg Boulevard. He...
Woman arrested in Moore County drug bust, deputies say
WEST END, N.C. (WNCN) — Moore County deputies say they arrested a woman after a drug bust in West End. Deputies say they executed a search warrant Thursday on the 600 block of NC Highway 73 after a drug investigation. They found cocaine, oxycodone, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and marijuana...
Two Young Men Stole A New Dodge Charger Widebody From Dealer Leading Police On 150 MPH Chase
Police in Four Oaks, North Carolina have arrested two individuals for leading them on a chase that reached 150 mph (241 km/h). Local media reports that the 2022 Dodge Charger was stolen from the Hendrick’s Dodge dealership in Cary at approximately 11 p.m. on Sunday night. It was a high-performance Scat Pack model.
Wilmington PD issues PSA due to reports of recent phone scam
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington Police Department has released a PSA on a recent phone scam that they have received reports of. “During this scam, the person on the phone will claim to be an Amazon representative or a DEA agent asking for a large sum of money as a “sign of cooperation”. During this, victims have reported that the scammers are asking them for large sums of money and drivers license information and are threatening to have them arrested if they do not pay,” writes the WPD in the release.
Are you a veteran? Watch out for this scam
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A law that allows military veterans and their families who were exposed to toxins to sue the government under certain conditions is now being used by scammers. It’s called the PACT ACT scam. Scammers are great opportunists, seizing on hot topics and devising ways...
