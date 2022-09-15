ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

cbs17

Police collect 340 firearms in Fayetteville gun buyback event

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — After Raleigh and Durham County held recent gun buyback programs, Fayetteville police held an event of their own Saturday. In Saturday’s event, Fayetteville police paid people to turn in their guns. The amounts varied based on the type of gun. The Fayetteville event collected...
WNCT

ATF: Ammunition stolen from shipping containers in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Large amounts of ammunition were stolen recently from freight line shipping containers in North Carolina, according to federal officials. The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives alerted firearms dealers that a sizable amount of Winchester 9mm ammunition was taken from containers in Wilmington, Raleigh and Durham, news outlets report. […]
my40.tv

Large amount of ammunition stolen from North Carolina shipping containers, ATF says

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Federal officials say large amounts of ammunition were stolen recently from freight line shipping containers in North Carolina. News outlets report that the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives alerted firearms dealers that a sizable amount of Winchester 9mm ammunition was taken from containers in Wilmington, Raleigh and Durham.
cbs17

Man shot at Durham apartment complex, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police say there is a criminal investigation at an apartment complex in south Durham. Saturday morning around 2 a.m., police were seen at Triangle Place Apartments on the 2800 block of Bainbridge Drive. That’s in south Durham off of Cornwallis Road. Durham police...
cbs17

1 wounded in Saturday morning shooting at Durham mini mart

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police say they are investigating a shooting Saturday morning at the M&M Mini Mart on Angier Avenue. Shortly after 8:20 a.m., police say they responded to a shooting call and found that someone had been shot. The victim was taken to the hospital for...
cbs17

Hundreds crowd Downtown Cary for Public Safety Day

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Saturday was a celebration in Downtown Cary as law enforcement from across Wake County came together to meet their communities and celebrate their work. “Stepping out from behind the badge, letting people see you as a member of the community, as a person that they can relate to, someone they can come up and talk with,” Kenric Alexander, with the Cary Police Department, said about the day.
cbs17

Man seriously injured in Triangle Town Center mall shooting in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A shooting at a Raleigh mall Friday sent a man to the hospital with serious injuries as an investigation continued in the parking lot early Friday afternoon, Raleigh police said. Officers were sent to Raleigh’s Triangle Town Center mall, just outside of Saks Fifth Avenue...
restaurantclicks.com

Raleigh Breakfast Spots to Try This Week

Raleigh features some of the most rib-sticking, biscuit-sopping, finger-licking southern cooking anywhere in the United States. From craft kitchen creations to the homiest of down-to-earth Southern cooking, Raleigh restaurants deliver on breakfast and then some. American breakfast is taking new turns as the culinary world explores. Coffeeshops craft artisanal breakfast...
cbs17

Woman arrested in Moore County drug bust, deputies say

WEST END, N.C. (WNCN) — Moore County deputies say they arrested a woman after a drug bust in West End. Deputies say they executed a search warrant Thursday on the 600 block of NC Highway 73 after a drug investigation. They found cocaine, oxycodone, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and marijuana...
foxwilmington.com

Wilmington PD issues PSA due to reports of recent phone scam

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington Police Department has released a PSA on a recent phone scam that they have received reports of. “During this scam, the person on the phone will claim to be an Amazon representative or a DEA agent asking for a large sum of money as a “sign of cooperation”. During this, victims have reported that the scammers are asking them for large sums of money and drivers license information and are threatening to have them arrested if they do not pay,” writes the WPD in the release.
cbs17

Are you a veteran? Watch out for this scam

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A law that allows military veterans and their families who were exposed to toxins to sue the government under certain conditions is now being used by scammers. It’s called the PACT ACT scam. Scammers are great opportunists, seizing on hot topics and devising ways...
