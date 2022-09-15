Read full article on original website
A Brutal Winter Is Coming: Make the Best Use of the Weather by Visiting One of These Local Ice Rinks
New York is no stranger to heavy snowfall and frigid temperatures. For the 2022-2023 season, the Farmer's Almanac predicts an early winter filled with low temperatures, slush, ice, and snow.
Rare Glow-in-the-Dark Pumpkins Growing on Georgia Farm
A Georgia farmer is growing an extremely unique glow-in-the-dark pumpkin, just in time for the spooky season. For 16 years now, Dusty Smith has owned and operated Smith’s Farms in Bowersville, Georgia with a focus on growing pumpkins. Smith has spent the past four years working as a landscaper during the day and commercial pumpkin farming by night.
The Wandering Village - Review
Zürich-based developers Stray Fawn Studio’s new city-building simulation game comes with a twist – you build a village on the back of a giant, wandering creature called Onbu. The objective is to build a settlement and “form a symbiotic relationship with the colossus” as the game describes it – as the world around is littered with poisonous lands. This makes The Wandering Village a unique and challenging game – not only do you have to manage your village, its inhabitants, resources, food production and the like – but you also must pay close attention to the creature and take care of it.
Morton Arboretum’s Magical “Illumination: Tree Lights” Walking Experience Will Return In November
Illumination is back for its 10th year in a row. The beloved light show, which is set to take place in November, is filled with dazzling displays centered around nature. The Morton Arboretum’s centennial year will be spent with late-night opportunities and tons of other surprises. A paved path takes guests through the Arboretum’s majestic landscape amid dazzling light spectacles. The annual light exhibition is known to highlight the beauty of trees in winter. With warm concession tents offering beverages and snacks like s’mores kits to enjoy by crackling bonfires, the annual event is a can’t-miss opportunity to embrace the...
Fabulous Fresh Flowers
As owner of Joseph’s Salon & Spa, Kelli Flint Campbell knows how to help others feel beautiful. During the day, she focuses on offering health and wellness services to the local community and has been doing so for more than 25 years. Kelli is also a busy mom of two who loves to cook and is currently renovating her home kitchen. One might think it would be hard for Kelli to choose one item that she feels most passionate about, but she answers the question right away: “I love fresh flowers.”
Painting Once Traded for Grilled Cheese Sandwich Sells for $272,000 at Auction
Fifty years ago, two restaurant owners in Ontario, Canada, traded a grilled cheese sandwich for a watercolor painting by a then-unknown artist. The painting just sold for $272,548 at auction. Audrey and John Kinnear were regulars at Irene and John Demas' restaurant in the early '70s. The the four eventually...
Farmers Love Tonight's Harvest Moon, And You Can Too
We have already had an impressive display of full moons this year. However, as we begin the final quarter of this month, we are in for yet another display of cosmic beauty via the Harvest Moon.
Angels Camp conjures up nostalgic memories of childhood road trips
As a young lad, my parents often loaded up the car and headed to destinations unknown. They knew where we were heading but often forgot to mention that to me. Ah, the recollections of childhood. “Johnny, go pack your suitcase,” my mother would tell me on a Friday afternoon after...
