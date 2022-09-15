As owner of Joseph’s Salon & Spa, Kelli Flint Campbell knows how to help others feel beautiful. During the day, she focuses on offering health and wellness services to the local community and has been doing so for more than 25 years. Kelli is also a busy mom of two who loves to cook and is currently renovating her home kitchen. One might think it would be hard for Kelli to choose one item that she feels most passionate about, but she answers the question right away: “I love fresh flowers.”

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 2 DAYS AGO