Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Governors aim to center future hydrogen industry in Midwest
The leaders of seven Midwestern states, including the governors of Indiana and Illinois, have agreed to jointly explore the economic development opportunities associated with hydrogen production. Hydrogen technology, used for decades by NASA to send rockets into space, has the potential to fuel vehicles operating on Earth, generate power and...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Nebraska's first REI store to open this week
Popular outdoor recreation retailer REI will open its first Nebraska store on Friday. REI will open its new 22,000-square-foot store at Nebraska Crossing in Gretna at 10 a.m. It features a wide assortment of outdoors gear and apparel for camping, cycling, running, fitness, hiking, snow sports, climbing and more. There's also a specialty bike shop staffed with certified mechanics.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Michigan
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the highest unemployment rate in Michigan using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Illinois grappling with nurse shortage which officials say will get worse
(The Center Square) – A shortage of nurses has been developing in Illinois for many years and officials say things could get worse. The COVID-19 pandemic caused nurses to retire or leave the profession, but there were regional shortages before then, especially in downstate rural Illinois. According to the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KPVI Newschannel 6
Missouri tax cut plan continues to evolve under Capitol dome
JEFFERSON CITY — A Senate panel scrapped a plan Monday to give Missourians tax rebate checks but signed off on an income tax cut being pushed by Gov. Mike Parson. The Senate Appropriations Committee’s action was the latest step taken by lawmakers to comply with a call by Parson to reduce state income tax rates from 5.3% to 4.8%.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Analysis: Ohio middle of the pack, with rest of country in religious liberty
(The Center Square) – Religious liberty as preserved by a state is close to on par in Ohio as compared with the rest of country, a new study says. Religious Liberty In The States, a statistical index and data catalog reflecting free-exercise protections, provides ranking for every state using six primary metrics inclusive of 29 yes/no questions. It originates from the Center for Religion, Culture & Democracy's First Liberty Institute.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Banner County was set to have Nebraska’s largest wind project. Until the military stepped in.
HARRISBURG — In bone-dry Banner County, clouds of dirt drift into the sky as rumbling tractors till the sun-baked soil. “We get very little rain,” said Jim Young, standing in a field that’s been in his family for 80 years. “And we get a lot of wind.”
KPVI Newschannel 6
Tennessee adjusts online sportsbook accounting requirements, leading to increase in taxes collected on earnings
(The Center Square) — After Executive Director Mary Beth Thomas and the Tennessee Sports Wagering Council took over the management of online sports betting in the state to start 2022, Thomas vowed to review how sportsbooks were reporting their earnings and therefore paying taxes. That accounting review led to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KPVI Newschannel 6
Texas leads U.S. in job growth, smashes all state employment records again
(The Center Square) – Texas set new employment highs in August, adding 16,400 nonfarm jobs and bringing total employment in the state to 13,530,100. Since last August, Texas has added 726,900 jobs. Texas employers added more jobs in August than in any previous month in recorded state history, surpassing...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Pritzker and Bailey tout endorsements
(The Center Square) – The major party candidates for Illinois governor are touting endorsements heading into the final weeks of the election season. Incumbent Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker has scored endorsements from various labor groups. Monday, he was joined by Laborers' International Union of North America in Chicago for an endorsement. Earlier this month, he shared in a digital ad the endorsement of Operating Engineers Local 150.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Omaha police struggle to meet FBI's new data-reporting standards
When the Nebraska Crime Commission released its 2021 Crime in Nebraska report in July, the report’s authors included one crucial caveat to drawing any conclusions from the data: Crime reports from Omaha were missing. The Omaha Police Department has yet to comply with the FBI’s National Incident-Based Reporting System,...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Recovery in Kentucky, but not all are the same
(The Center Square) – A recent analysis from the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy shows that the state was able to make up for all the jobs it lost at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in just 30 months. However, not all industries have recovered equally. Using seasonally...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KPVI Newschannel 6
Hofmeister asks for $310 million for Oklahoma teacher pay raises
(The Center Square) - State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister said she would ask the state's education board for $310 million for teacher pay raises when they meet on Thursday. The funding would give $5,000 to each of the state's 52,850 certified teachers, according to a news release from...
KPVI Newschannel 6
AAA: Gas prices fall nearly 4 cents
Tennessee gas prices fell, on average, four cents per gallon over last week. This marks the third straight week of declines in the state gas price average. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $3.22, which is nearly 24 cents less expensive than one month ago and 33 cents more than one year ago.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Pennsylvania gets millions for drug addiction programs
(The Center Square) – Grants from the federal Department of Health & Human Services will provide millions of dollars for Pennsylvania organizations focused on addiction treatment and overdose prevention. Of the roughly $79 million in grants, HHS will send $1.6 million to three projects in Pennsylvania and an unspecified...
KPVI Newschannel 6
South Dakota ranks 18th in analysis of state's religious liberties
(The Center Square) - A new report evaluating how well states are safeguarding religious liberty ranked South Dakota 18th among the 50 states. The Center for Religion, Culture & Democracy – which published the report with parent organization First Liberty Institute – said the project was undertaken to understand the current status of religious freedom in the nation.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Changes needed to make a Pennsylvania hydrogen hub work
(The Center Square) – As Pennsylvania lawmakers aim to lure billions of federal dollars for a hydrogen hub to the commonwealth, the General Assembly would need to reform the legal and permitting process to make it happen. The intricacies of such action were center stage at a Senate Environmental...
KPVI Newschannel 6
IMEC president: 'Manufacturing in and of itself is kind of an economic security'
(The Center Square) – Illinois leaders are working tirelessly to treat the manufacturing sector as a national security issue in the United States. Illinois Manufacturing Excellence Center President David Boulay recently issued statements in response to U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood’s pleas for tax credits to boost the manufacturing sector as a national security measure.
KPVI Newschannel 6
New California law puts limits on employer drug testing and policies
(The Center Square) – California employers will soon be unable to disqualify job applicants or fire a worker based on off-the-job cannabis use under a new bill signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom. Experts say proving discrimination could prove difficult. Starting in 2024, Assembly Bill 2188 will make...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Think tank: Hawaii's road usage charge for EVs could have twists and turns
(The Center Square) - A proposal that would implement a road usage charge in Hawaii may not take a smooth path, according to the Tax Foundation of Hawaii. The Hawaii Department of Transportation recommends a gradual shift to an RUC, according to a report released by the department in August. A majority of drivers that participated in the report said they supported replacing the gas tax with the RUC as soon as possible. The state has set a goal of a zero-transmission in the transportation sector by 2045, eliminating fossil fuel taxes.
Comments / 0