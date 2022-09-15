Read full article on original website
spectrumlocalnews.com
New York lawmaker wants legislative OK before utility rate hikes
A New York state lawmaker is calling for legislative approval before utility rate increases go into effect. The measure backed by Democratic state Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara comes as energy customers this winter are expected to face sharply rising bills. The proposal would block any rate increase approved by regulators at...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Retail cannabis stores on track to start opening in New York by the end of 2022
Nearly a year and a half after the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act was signed into law, Chris Alexander, executive director of the New York State Office of Cannabis Management, told Capital Tonight that the office is working on licensing retailers for the legal cannabis market with a prioritization on small and medium businesses. Alexander said the first retailers are “fully on track” to open by the end of 2022 with more on the way in the new year.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Changing landscape: Going solar in North Carolina
WILMINGTON, N.C. — The Biden-Harris administration has a goal of having carbon free energy by 2035. One of the ways the administration plans on achieving that goal is by increasing the amount of solar panels that are accessible to families, including lower income families that may not have originally thought that solar power was an option for them.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Zeldin criticizes Hochul for awarding lucrative contract to donor
On the campaign trail, the Republican candidate for governor Lee Zeldin is criticizing Gov. Kathy Hochul for a no bid contract for COVID-19 tests she awarded to a campaign donor. Last year, the Hochul administration paid $637 Million for 52 million tests. But according to the Albany Times Union, the...
spectrumlocalnews.com
After climate bill passage, WVa natural gas plant unveiled
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A Maryland company announced Friday it will build a natural gas power plant designed to capture climate-changing carbon in West Virginia. Officials said it was made possible by a recently signed law embraced by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin that gives tax breaks for alternative energy projects.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Democrat Mike Collier talks campaign to unseat Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick: 'I’m building a coalition across the aisle'
TEXAS — The race for what's arguably the most powerful position in Texas — lieutenant governor — is heating up. Democrat Mike Collier is once again trying to unseat Republican incumbent Dan Patrick. But now Collier is playing up his past as a former Republican to pull off an upset.
spectrumlocalnews.com
New York's population loss debated in race for governor
For generations, New York has struggled to retain its people. The issue has been an acute one for upstate communities — both urban and rural — that have fretted the loss of its younger residents. Now, after the pandemic has led to even more out-of-state departures, the issue...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Niagara County lawmakers look to overturn state gun laws
Niagara County lawmakers are in the process of overturning Gov. Kathy Hochul’s new gun laws. The county legislature unanimously passed a bipartisan resolution opposing the new gun control measures. It gives them the ability to take appropriate legal action to overturn the law, which includes working alongside other counties.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Zeldin defends ad that highlights crime, features California clip
The Republican candidate for governor, Long Island Rep. Lee Zeldin, is defending a campaign ad which addresses violence on the streets of New York, but includes a clip from California. “You are looking at actual violent crimes caught on camera in Kathy Hochul’s New York. And it’s getting much worse,”...
spectrumlocalnews.com
The Teacher Reuse helps educators fill classrooms on tight budgets
KYLE, Texas — “The first day was a $15,000 savings,” O’Donnell said. A long time educator herself, founder and director, Shelley O’Donnell knows teachers can use all the help they can get with budgets stretched thin across the state. “It’s throughout the school year, we...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Willie Rosas serves as inspiration as first Hispanic mayor in NYS
Dunkirk Mayor Willie Rosas broke barriers as the first Hispanic person to be elected mayor of any city in New York. Rosas is a familiar face in the city of Dunkirk. He was born and raised here, but doesn’t forget his Puerto Rican roots. “So this is the little...
spectrumlocalnews.com
'Just terrible': Couple left behind by state recovery program
AYDEN, N.C. — In 2005, Willie and Geraldine Williams bought their home in Greene County. Rebuild N.C. is tasked with helping people rebuild after natural disasters. For nearly 3 years, the Williams family has lived in a hotel after the program began demolition on their home, but then stopped.
spectrumlocalnews.com
From Texas to Uganda: What’s next for 'Juneteenth Hero' Opal Lee
HUNTSVILLE, Alabama — In July I got a phone call, “Lupe, it’s Opal. When are you taking your vacation this summer?”. When the ‘Grandmother of Juneteenth,’ Ms. Opal Lee herself invites you to join her on a trip to Alabama, you say yes, and hope your news director approves the idea.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Alaska braces for floods, power outages as huge storm nears
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Residents on Alaska’s vast and sparsely populated western coast braced Friday for a powerful storm that forecasters said could be one of the worst in recent history, threatening hurricane-force winds and high surf that could knock out power and cause flooding. The storm is...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Sarah Sanders undergoes surgery for thyroid cancer
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, who is running for governor in Arkansas, underwent surgery Friday for thyroid cancer. Sanders announced she underwent the surgery after a biopsy earlier this month revealed that she had thyroid cancer. Sanders was recovering at an Arkansas hospital on Friday, her campaign said.
