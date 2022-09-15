Read full article on original website
markerzone.com
ELLIOTTE FRIEDMAN EXPECTS MACKENZIE WEEGAR TO GET A LUCRATIVE EXTENSION
In recent days, it has been apparent that the Calgary Flames and MacKenzie Weegar are working towards a contract extension, and according to one highly credible insider, that extension could be a very pricey one. Speaking on this 32 Thoughts podcast, Elliotte Friedman spoke on what he is hearing in...
Yardbarker
Rangers’ Shesterkin’s Success Indicates Similar Path to Lundqvist
Game after game, analysts and fans across the NHL have reminded those who follow the New York Rangers just how lucky they’ve been with their goaltending. Indeed Rangers legend, Henrik Lundqvist , handed the reins to Igor Shesterkin, who recently won the 2021-22 Vezina Trophy for the league’s best goaltender. The goalie duo only had a partial season together, but it was significant as Shesterkin always admired his predecessor.
Yardbarker
Zac Jones named rookies captain, Rangers fall to Flyers 2-1
The New York Rangers named Zac Jones the rookies captain before they took on the Philadelphia Flyers rookie in their first of two scrimmages at Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania. “I found out yesterday, and obviously it’s just for these couple of games,” Jones said. “It’s a tremendous honor to wear the C and lead these guys.”
Yardbarker
Time for Maple Leafs Rasmus Sandin to See the Bigger Picture
The logic of all this Rasmus Sandin saga escapes me. Perhaps that’s because I’m older than the average bear and it’s easier to see the bigger picture when you’ve seen 75 years of bigger pictures. I’m surprised he and his agent Lewis Gross are so intransigent about not signing with the Toronto Maple Leafs.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NHL
Preview: Ducks Open Rookie Faceoff Tournament Tonight in San Jose
The Ducks open the 2022 Rookie Faceoff Tournament tonight in San Jose, taking on the host Sharks at the brand-new Tech CU Arena (7 p.m.). Anaheim's roster is headlined by five first-round picks, including Mason McTavish and Pavel Mintyukov, as well as six of the club's seven selections in the 2022 NHL Draft.
markerzone.com
RANGERS GM CHRIS DRURY COMMENTS ON RUMOURS SURROUNDING NILS LUNDKVIST
Just over two weeks ago, it was reported by Larry Brooks of the New York Post that Rangers 2018 first round pick Nils Lundkvist is frustrated with his current role on the team and that he may not report to training camp. Brooks added that the Rangers actively looking to move the 22-year-old.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers Ken Holland Has Oil Country Thinking Stanley Cup
You can agree or disagree with the decisions Edmonton Oilers general manager Ken Holland has made over the years, but you can never question his commitment to the team. It’s been a positive offseason for Holland, and as main training camp gets ready to open for the Oilers’ 2022-23 season, you have to have a lot of optimism and dreams of contending for a Stanley Cup if you’re an Oilers fan.
Yardbarker
Nils Lundkvist forcing New York Rangers to trade him will likely backfire
It’s been roughly roughly around nine months since defenseman Nils Lundkvist asked for a trade from the New York Rangers. “We did request a trade when Nils was sent down last year,” his agent Claude Lemieux told Forever Blueshirts via text on September 1. “We hope something can get done in the next few weeks.”
RELATED PEOPLE
Who would be the best fit for a trade with Rangers prospect Nils Lundkvist?
With Rangers prospect Nils Lundkvist’s trade request now well-known, efforts continue to find the youngster a new home for the upcoming season. If the belief that he won’t attend training camp in New York holds true, that could be a trigger point for GM Chris Drury to avoid any distractions heading into camp while getting a chance to integrate whichever player or prospect they get for the rearguard at training camp.
Yardbarker
Rangers Roundup: Nils Lundkvist will not come to camp, Vitali Kravtsov on track, and more
In what should be no surprise, Nils Lundkvist will NOT report to New York Rangers camp per his agent Claude Lemieux. When the original story broke regarding the Rangers trying to trade the 2018 first round pick, I spoke with him about the situation. “We did request a trade when...
NHL star Evander Kane settles grievance with San Jose Sharks for undisclosed amount nine months after club released him with $26m left on his contract for refusing to comply with COVID-19 protocols
NHL forward Evander Kane and the San Jose Sharks reached a settlement Friday on the grievance he filed over the termination of his contract last season. The Sharks announced the agreement that they said was approved by the NHL and the Players' Association, saying they were 'satisfied that its terms will not adversely impact the team, either financially or competitively, in this or future seasons.'
The Hockey Writers
Devils 2022-23 Training Camp Battles: Defensemen
When New Jersey Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald took over on Jan. 12, 2020, one of the first things he addressed was his team’s blue line. At the time, the defensemen included Sami Vatanen, Mirco Mueller, Andy Greene, Will Butcher, P.K Subban, and Damon Severson. Fast forward a few seasons and the only blueliner left of the aforementioned bunch is Severson. Fitzgerald has done a great job building up his defensive core in both size and skill. Whether it was via trade or free agency, he has focused his attention on improving the blue line and this summer parted ways with veteran P.K. Subban and 22-year-old Ty Smith.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
For Sam Poulin, The Time is Now for Penguins Impact
It is no secret that Jim Rutherford wasn’t very interested in making first-round draft selections over the course of his illustrious Pittsburgh Penguins career. Clearly a gambling man, Rutherford often traded his top-round draft picks to acquire pieces that could help make the Penguins stronger in their quest for Stanley Cups.
Yardbarker
Oilers Extend Multiple PTO Offers, Veterans Coming to Camp
Members of the media for the Edmonton Oilers are relaying that Jake Virtanen isn’t likely to join the team on a PTO. While there were rumors the Oilers were interested, it appears he’s choosing to go another route, a decision that seems to sit well with a number of the team’s fans. That isn’t stopping the organization from bringing in veterans via PTO and reports are that a number of other players have accepted an invitation.
markerzone.com
KHL TEAM CONFIRMS TALKS WITH TWO FORMER NHL COACHES BEFORE DECIDING ON CURRENT BENCH BOSS
Just over two seasons removed from winning the KHL's Gagarin Cup, and being one of the top teams in the league in 2021-22, and things appear to be spiraling out of control for Avangard Omsk following the departure of Bob Hartley. The Stanley Cup and Jack Adams winning Hartley left the team after four years at the end of last season saying it was time to move on. So far this season, Omsk is 0-5 under new head coach Dmitri Ryabykin, who was an associate coach under Hartley. Questions are being raised over that choice given the team's current record. Alexander Krylov, chair of Avangard's Board of Director's, told reporters that two former NHL coaches had been contacted before deciding on Ryabykin.
Yardbarker
Sabres Need Tuch To Lead the Way
Of all the reasons that can be attributed to the optimism currently surrounding the Buffalo Sabres, Alex Tuch is probably the biggest. After being acquired from the Vegas Golden Knights in the November 2021 Jack Eichel blockbuster, Sabres fans had to wait nearly two months to see their return in the trade, but it was well worth it. Tuch became a sensation upon debuting, scoring at a nearly point-per-game pace and emerging as both a leader and fan favorite in the process.
