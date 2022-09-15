When New Jersey Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald took over on Jan. 12, 2020, one of the first things he addressed was his team’s blue line. At the time, the defensemen included Sami Vatanen, Mirco Mueller, Andy Greene, Will Butcher, P.K Subban, and Damon Severson. Fast forward a few seasons and the only blueliner left of the aforementioned bunch is Severson. Fitzgerald has done a great job building up his defensive core in both size and skill. Whether it was via trade or free agency, he has focused his attention on improving the blue line and this summer parted ways with veteran P.K. Subban and 22-year-old Ty Smith.

