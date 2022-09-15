ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Yardbarker

Zac Jones named rookies captain, Rangers fall to Flyers 2-1

The New York Rangers named Zac Jones the rookies captain before they took on the Philadelphia Flyers rookie in their first of two scrimmages at Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania. “I found out yesterday, and obviously it’s just for these couple of games,” Jones said. “It’s a tremendous honor to wear the C and lead these guys.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Rangers’ Shesterkin’s Success Indicates Similar Path to Lundqvist

Game after game, analysts and fans across the NHL have reminded those who follow the New York Rangers just how lucky they’ve been with their goaltending. Indeed Rangers legend, Henrik Lundqvist , handed the reins to Igor Shesterkin, who recently won the 2021-22 Vezina Trophy for the league’s best goaltender. The goalie duo only had a partial season together, but it was significant as Shesterkin always admired his predecessor.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NHL

Piercey, Red Wings beat Blue Jackets, 5-2, in NHL Prospect Tournament

Piercey scored four goals for the Red Wings, who opened their three-game NHL Prospect Tournament schedule with a 5-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday afternoon in front of a packed Centre Ice Arena crowd. "It was just one of those nights," Piercey said. "The puck bounces were...
DETROIT, MI
The Hockey Writers

5 Worst Trades in Rangers History

The New York Rangers appear to be on the move these days, following an upward trajectory toward consistent playoff contention. Unfortunately, the franchise’s all-time list of bad trades is fluid as well. The Blueshirts’ litany of head-scratching swaps is more than familiar to their fans – and often serves...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
NBC Sports

Kuemper represents Caps at NHL Player Media Tour in Las Vegas

Darcy Kuemper has not played a game for the Capitals yet, but he was tasked with representing the team at the NHL Player Media Tour in Las Vegas on Thursday. These events give national media members access to a number of big-name players as players and media alike prepare for the upcoming season.
LAS VEGAS, NV
NHL

Wild defenseman Goligoski shoots perfect strike at Twins game

NHL veteran took his lumber to the mound, wristed one right down the middle. Minnesota Wild defenseman Alex Goligoski took the mound at Target Field for the ceremonial first wrist. Goligoski went out before Minnesota Twins hosted the Kansas City Royals on Thursday and fired a perfect strike without ever...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NHL

WATCH LIVE: Rookie Faceoff - Ducks vs. Arizona Coyotes

The Ducks are taking on the Arizona Coyotes in the club's second game of the 2022 Rookie Faceoff Tournament at Sharks Ice. Late Goal Gives Coyotes 2-1 Win over Ducks in Rookie Faceoff. by Matt Weller @MattWeller_ / AnaheimDucks.com. 2:32 AM. A late third-period goal proved to be the difference...
ANAHEIM, CA
Yardbarker

Nils Lundkvist forcing New York Rangers to trade him will likely backfire

It’s been roughly roughly around nine months since defenseman Nils Lundkvist asked for a trade from the New York Rangers. “We did request a trade when Nils was sent down last year,” his agent Claude Lemieux told Forever Blueshirts via text on September 1. “We hope something can get done in the next few weeks.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Sonny Milano
Nathan Gerbe
The Hockey Writers

Devils 2022-23 Training Camp Battles: Defensemen

When New Jersey Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald took over on Jan. 12, 2020, one of the first things he addressed was his team’s blue line. At the time, the defensemen included Sami Vatanen, Mirco Mueller, Andy Greene, Will Butcher, P.K Subban, and Damon Severson. Fast forward a few seasons and the only blueliner left of the aforementioned bunch is Severson. Fitzgerald has done a great job building up his defensive core in both size and skill. Whether it was via trade or free agency, he has focused his attention on improving the blue line and this summer parted ways with veteran P.K. Subban and 22-year-old Ty Smith.
NEWARK, NJ
NHL

Blue Jackets vs. Red Wings // Live @ 3PM

Watch Game 2 of the Traverse City Prospect Tournament LIVE on BlueJackets.com!. The Columbus Blue Jackets battle the Detroit Red Wings LIVE on BlueJackets.com at 3PM (ET) in Game 2 of the 2022 Traverse City Prospect Tournament in Traverse City, Michigan. Guarantee your chance to see Johnny Gaudreau, Patrik Laine...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Yardbarker

Matt Boldy Is Ready For A Full Season in Minnesota

Matt Boldy had a great first-half season with the Minnesota Wild during the 2021-22 season. By season’s end, the left wing scored 15 goals with 24 assists in 47 games played. His points per game total are one of the best for NHL rookies and had he played longer, Boldy could have garnered more Calder Trophy votes. It’s a feather in his cap that he finished eighth in the voting.
SAINT PAUL, MN

