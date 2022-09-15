ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Santa Clarita Radio

Second Annual SCV Day Draws Donations For Local Homelessness

The 2nd annual SCV Day drew crowds to Vista Canyon to take part in live music, food trucks and local vendors, whose proceeds went to support the homeless in our community. Beginning in 2021, the event has been hosted by SCV Rotary Club to support the registered homeless youth in the district.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Liberty Parade Travels Through Santa Clarita

Cars portraying their patriotism took to the streets of Santa Clarita on Sunday during Constitution Week in a “Liberty Parade.”. Put together by local Cindy Josten, the Liberty Parade took place one day after the 235th year anniversary of the signing of the Constitution by the founding fathers on Sept. 17, 1787.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Santa Clarita’s 27th Annual River Rally Draws Hundreds Of Volunteers

Santa Clarita’s 27th annual River Rally drew hundreds of volunteers from the community Saturday morning in an effort to clean up the Santa Clara Riverbed. The event kicked off on Saturday at 8 a.m., with volunteers signing in at the staging area under the Via Princessa bridge at the riverbed on Wiley Canyon Road.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Fire At Santa Clarita Aquatic Center Quickly Extinguished

Firefighters quickly extinguished a fire at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center Friday night. Around 11:20 p.m. Friday, first responders received reports of a structure fire at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center on the 20800 block of Centre Pointe Parkway, according to officials with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. First...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Ladle Up The 10th Annual SCV Charity Chili Cook-Off

Forty amateur chefs are sweating it out in the kitchen, preparing to compete in the 10th Annual SCV Charity Chili Cook-off next month. People’s Choice and Judges Choice prizes are planned to be awarded to the top three chilis in each category during the SCV Charity Chili Cook-Off, according to officials.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

One Hospitalized After Being Trapped In Saugus Crash

A person was transported to the hospital after they collided with a pole and were trapped in their vehicle in a Saugus crash. Around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, first responders received reports of a Saugus crash on Bouquet Canyon Road near Vasquez Canyon Road, according to officials with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

L.A. County Health Issue Warnings On The Dangers Of Counterfeit Pills

Recently, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (LACDPH) issued a health alert cautioning residents about counterfeit pills containing potentially fatal levels of fentanyl. On Thursday, officials at the LACDPH issued a health alert warning L.A. County residents to be aware of counterfeit pills that may be laced with...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

‘Chasing The High’: Learn About The Dangers Of Prescription Pill Abuse

The City of Santa Clarita is proud to present the 2022 Parent Resource Symposium, ‘Chasing the High,’ next Friday. Expert presenters at Chasing The High include detectives from the Juvenile Intervention Team, members of the Mental Evaluation Team and Student Resource Deputies, according to officials. The 2022 Parent...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Suspect Apprehended After Valencia Robbery, Assault On Employees

A suspect was apprehended after a Valencia robbery that also led to an assault on the store employees. On Wednesday, deputies responded to a business on the 26000 block of Mcbean Parkway regarding a robbery in progress, said deputy Robert Jensen, spokesperson with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Saugus Takes Home 28-21 Win In Title Like Fight With Valencia

In an all-time classic, Saugus’ defense comes up strong in second half as the two teams open Foothill League play with a bang. Tyson and Holyfield. Frazier and Ali. Sports history provided all the cliches for Friday night’s bout between two Foothill League heavyweights, Saugus High School and Valencia.
SANTA CLARITA, CA

