Kanye West Sparks Romance Rumors With Candice Swanepoel: Details
Love is in the air? Kanye West has sparked dating speculation after hanging out with model Candice Swanepoel during New York Fashion Week. West, 45, and Swanepoel, 33, were spotted at an event on Tuesday, September 13, for his Yeezy GAP sunglasses — which the Victoria’s Secret Angel has modeled. Two days later, the South Africa native shared an Instagram photo of her and the rapper behind some blurred-out glass.
Kanye West and Candice Swanepoel Are Dating, 'They've Connected Over Fashion,' Source Says
Kanye West Admits Kim Kardashian Raises Their Kids ‘80 Percent’ of the Time
What works for them. Kanye West offered rare insight into his coparenting approach with Kim Kardashian. “Even to this day, I’ll still give Kim advice on things that could help because that’s going to go to the kids,” the rapper, 45, who shares kids North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4 and Psalm, 3, with Kardashian, 41, said on the “Alo Mind Full” podcast on Thursday, September 15.
This Is Why the Internet Thought Trisha Paytas's Baby Was Queen Elizabeth Reincarnate
It's a girl! Youtuber and social media personality Trisha Paytas welcomed her first baby with husband and Israeli artist Moses Hacmon on September 14, 2022. The couple named their newborn daughter Malibu Barbie Paytas-Hacmon, a name with almost as much flair and panache as her mother's online personality. "She has arrived 💕 Meet our daughter, Malibu Barbie Paytas-Hacmon 🙏🏼 born 09.14.22 😇," captioned Trisha.
Rosie O'Donnell Says She 'Never Got Over' Ellen DeGeneres' Comment That Hurt Her Feelings
As a daytime talk show veteran, Rosie O'Donnell may have paved the way for Ellen DeGeneres, but the 60-year-old actress and TV personality never appeared on DeGeneres' long-running talk show. DeGeneres, 64, jokingly came out as "Lebanese" on The Rosie O'Donnell Show in 1996 ahead of her character coming out...
How Viola Davis turned into an action hero for 'The Woman King'
Viola Davis is a well-known dramatic powerhouse, but for her latest role in The Woman King, the 57-year-old Oscar winner proves that she's ready to launch a whole new career... as an action hero. "I had a swagger with this one," Davis tells Yahoo Entertainment about her ferocious star turn...
'Let's just call it what it was': Chrissy Teigen says her miscarriage was actually an abortion
Chrissy Teigen revealed Thursday that the miscarriage she suffered two years ago was actually an abortion. While speaking at the A Day of Unreasonable Conversation conference in Beverly Hills, Teigen said she only recently came to the realization. The conference seeks to help TV creators better understand and portray sensitive issues.
Nick Cannon Welcomes His Ninth Child
Nick Cannon is soon to be a father of 10. On Wednesday (Sept. 14), the Wild ‘N Out host announced the birth of his ninth child, a daughter named Onyx Ice Cole Cannon with model LaNisha Cole. In a letter to his newborn shared on Instagram, Cannon wrote, “I vow to protect, provide, guide and love this child to the best of my abilities […] I am learning that it is not the limited amount of time we have on this planet but it’s the limited amount of love that is the issue. And I promise to love this little...
Snoop Dogg And Shante Broadus Debut Luxury Scarf Line
Snoop Dogg and his wife Shante Broadus have teamed up to launch a new line of luxury scarves. Described as one of the rapper’s most personal business ventures to date, The Broadus Collection by Shante & Snoop is dedicated to their daughter, Cori Broadus. At the age of six, Cori was as diagnosed with Lupus, an autoimmune disease that results in hair loss. To manage the effect of her condition, Broadus would wear scarves, and in solidarity, the whole Broadus family sported scarves alongside her, making it the family’s signature look. Now, the Broaduses have decided to add a more...
Mike Myers says he’s ‘gutted’ and ‘so sad’ over Queen’s death
Mike Myers revealed that he’s “gutted” over Queen Elizabeth II’s passing. The Canadian-born actor, whose parents were both English, still sounded slightly shocked over the monarch’s passing on the red carpet for his latest movie, “Amsterdam” at Alice Tully Hall on Sunday night. “I still am gutted, to be honest,” he told Page Six exclusively. “I haven’t been out, this is the first time I’ve been out.” The “Austin Powers” star, 59, explained why the Queen meant so much to him. “She was a permanent part of my life. She was on our money, every airport, every hockey rink,” he said before adding that...
Zach Bryan Performs Unreleased Song “Deep Satin” Live For The First Time
If you are a lucky soul that gets to witness Zach Bryan performing an unreleased song at a show… just know I envy you. Zach Bryan laid it down the other week at his show in Franklin, Tennessee. I was scrolling YouTube today, and a video popped up from that night that I hadn’t seen. Sure enough, it’s an unreleased single called “Deep Satin.” And according to the original poster, it’s the first time this song was played live on […] The post Zach Bryan Performs Unreleased Song “Deep Satin” Live For The First Time first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Sarah Michelle Gellar Makes Rare Public Appearance With Daughter Charlotte at L.A. Screening of ‘Do Revenge’
Sarah Michelle Gellar had a surprise guest by her side at her latest screening—her 12-year-old daughter, Charlotte Grace Prinze. The Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum attended a special event in L.A. for her new movie, Do Revenge, in which she plays the headmaster of a preppy high school. While Gellar has her hands full in the film with two teenagers (played by Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke) who attempt to get revenge on their school bullies, it was Gellar's own real-life daughter who stole the show at the event.
Taylor Swift shares candid look behind the scenes of new album
Taylor Swift is giving us an inside look into the making of "Midnights." The 32-year-old artist shared a behind-the-scenes video to Instagram of a compilation of clips of her creating her newest album, including footage singing with glasses of wine, walking through the snow and resting with her cat. Swift...
