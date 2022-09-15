Mike Myers revealed that he’s “gutted” over Queen Elizabeth II’s passing. The Canadian-born actor, whose parents were both English, still sounded slightly shocked over the monarch’s passing on the red carpet for his latest movie, “Amsterdam” at Alice Tully Hall on Sunday night. “I still am gutted, to be honest,” he told Page Six exclusively. “I haven’t been out, this is the first time I’ve been out.” The “Austin Powers” star, 59, explained why the Queen meant so much to him. “She was a permanent part of my life. She was on our money, every airport, every hockey rink,” he said before adding that...

CELEBRITIES ・ 42 MINUTES AGO