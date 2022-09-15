ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

New York City may turn to cruise ships to house migrants

This weekend's seemingly endless string of buses is putting a staggering strain on America's largest city. According to New York’s Mayor, an estimated 12,000 migrants have been bused north to New York since May. A city of more than eight million is now considering turning cruise ships into housing. Recent transports to areas like Martha’s Vineyard were openly spearheaded this week by republican governors in Texas, Arizona, and Florida.Sept. 18, 2022.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

The Point: Mayor Adams on migrants, layoffs and terror threats

NEW YORK -- Eric Adams is the 110th Mayor of New York City and says he's determined to "get stuff done."Adams made news during his exclusive interview with CBS2's political reporter Marcia Kramer when he suggested cruise ships could house the thousands of migrants sent to New York City from Texas.Their conversation covered the arrival of migrants, the city's budget, potential for layoffs, congestion pricing and more. Watch it in the video player above. "The Point with Marcia Kramer" airs Sundays at 11:30 a.m. on CBS2, right after "Face the Nation."  Exclamation PointIn a conversation only on CBS News New York, Marcia Kramer asked the mayor if he's concerned about terrorist groups targeting New York City and what he's doing about it. Point of ViewMarcia Kramer leads a panel discussion with Basil Smikle, director of the Public Policy Program at Hunter College, and Harry Siegel, a senior editor at The City, co-host of its FAQ NYC podcast and columnist at "The Daily News." Your PointWe want to hear your point of view! This week, we asked New Yorkers how they think the mayor is doing: 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Food & Drinks
State
New York State
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Restaurants
New York City, NY
Government
viewing.nyc

[WATCH] These are New York City's Tallest Buildings of the Future

New York City has long been known for its towering skyscrapers and Of Course Their Busy lives. There are over 6,400 high-rise buildings in the city. The majority are located in Midtown and Lower Manhattan due to the area’s solid surface bedrock and its ability to provide the structural integrity for these buildings. The tallest building in New York is One World Trade Center, which rises 541 meters. The 104-story skyscraper also stands as the tallest building in the United States. At 472 meters, Central Park Tower is the second-tallest building in the city and is the tallest residential building in the world. The third-tallest building in the city is 111 West 57th Street. Rising to 435 meters, it is the world's most slender skyscraper.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

MTA schedule changes due to United Nations General Assembly

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — The 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly will cause traffic gridlock this coming week. MTA bus riders should prepare for additional travel time. The M15, M15-SBS, M34-SBS, M42, M50, SIM1C, SIM3C, SIM4C, SIM10, SIM8, SIM8X SIM25, SIM31, SIM23, and SIM24, will all experience service changes as follows: M15, M15-SBS: […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
weatherboy.com

Earthquake Rattles New York; 12th Earthquake in the Northeast Over Last 30 Days

USGS is reporting that an earthquake struck upstate New York north of Albany this morning. At 3:45 am, USGS reported the 12th earthquake to strike the northeast over the last 30 days; this weak seismic event unfolded, rated a magnitude 1.9 event, struck in South Glens Falls just north and east of Saratoga Springs. The earthquake’s epicenter was 10.2 km deep. While the earthquake was measured by seismographs in the northeast, it was likely not strong enough for most people to feel it.
SOUTH GLENS FALLS, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Bloomberg
Person
George Pataki
Person
Kathie Lee Gifford
Person
Diana Taylor
Person
Hoda Kotb
ourtownny.com

Little Amal in New York

Little Amal travels with an entourage. It’s not just the crowds of onlookers who follow her down the street snapping as many photos and videos as they can, it’s also a full team working to help Little Amal travel around town from event to event, and a team of volunteers that help make events possible. This twelve-foot-tall puppet of a Syrian refugee child has gained notoriety and love as she has traveled from country to country.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Spotted lanternflies exploding across New York, New Jersey

NEW YORK - By now, you've probably seen spotted lanternflies. They're native to China and Southeast Asia, but have made their way across our area, and lately they've become a nuisance in New York City. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis spoke to experts about what's being done to slow the spread. "They're a menace," said Staten Island resident Ryan MacGarrigle. McGarrigle is talking about the spotted lanternflies, which he's no stranger to on Staten Island. "They're everywhere. They're all over the trees. It's the worst," he said. When squashing isn't enough: What to do if you spot a swarm of spotted lanternfliesOn Manhattan's West Side, they've become the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

4 Long Island Schools Named 2022 Blue Ribbon Winners

Four Long Island schools were named 2022 Blue Ribbon winners. The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program, a part of the United States Department of Education, announces hundreds of recipients of the award each year. The award was created to recognize schools that are considered outstanding, and the winners are honored...
VALLEY STREAM, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Side#Politicians#St Patrick#Food Drink#Irish#Mint Jelly#Upper East Side Council
The Staten Island Advance

New York graduation requirements: Here are the educators who will explore high school diploma measures

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York State announced the educators who will undertake a thoughtful and inclusive process to explore high school state diploma measures, which should work to ensure educational excellence and equity for every student. The Graduation Measures Blue Ribbon Commission will develop recommendations to the Board...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Saint Patrick's Day
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

NYC penthouse to list for a record-breaking $250M

Midtown Manhattan’s Central Park Park Tower set a record for the world’s tallest residential condo building — reaching 1,550 feet high — following its completion earlier this year. But now, the Billionaires’ Row skyscraper could land another one. The triplex penthouse unit at 217 W....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Coney Island tragedy: Brooklyn mom accused of drowning her 3 kids fell through the cracks

The Coney Island summer was over and the September rain falling when Erin Merdy walked toward the Atlantic Ocean in the darkness, her three small children in tow for the three-block trip. The 30-year-old mother, recently hospitalized with post-partum depression, returned alone from the Brooklyn beach early last Monday after drowning the helpless siblings, including her 3-month-old son, just a ...
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy