thatssotampa.com
Florida Cracker Fish Company opening in Carrollwood
Florida Cracker Kitchen is readying to open a new spot in the Carrollwood area that is set to be seafood centric. Brothers Blair and Ethan Hensley opened the very first Florida Cracker Kitchen back in 2012. The motto: “In Grits We Trust.” This joint mixes old school Florida flavor with fun country store vibes.
The BEST Pumpkin Patches in Tampa Bay, Halloween Events, Fall Festivals and MORE!
20+ Pumpkin Patches in Tampa Bay! Fall Festivals! Halloween Events! Hooray! The 2022 list of our favorite pumpkin patches in Tampa Bay, fall festivals, corn mazes, Halloween events and more is ghoulishly good and it keeps on growing as event dates are announced! So get your calendar out and start scheduling some fall family FUN! We […]
wild941.com
Tampa Rapper Needs Help Finding Her Missing Cousin
Popular Tampa Rapper Doechii needs our help. Today she shared to instagram that her cousin Johnathan is missing. According to the Tampa Police Department Johnathan is a 27-year-old with special needs and has been missing since Friday. He is 5’11″, with short black hair, brown eyes and weighs about 180 pounds. Reports say he was last seen leaving his home in Tampa located at 1000 East Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. His clothing attire was camoflague pants and a black t-shirt. Is you have seen him please call Tampa police at (813)231-613-6130.
tampabeacon.com
The Tampa Bay Fishin’ Report: Mangrove snapper biting around bridges
Capt. Chuck Rogers (813-918-8356): Capt. Chuck says redfish are coming together in larger schools and are moving up the bay. A good place to work now is the flat off 4th Street above the Gandy Bridge on the Pinellas side, north to above the Howard Frankland Bridge off the St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport. Live sardines, pinfish or cut bait work well. The mangrove snapper bite remains strong, with fish to 15 inches or more common around the pilings of the bay bridges, docks and artificial reefs. Snook are clinging to the mangroves, often pushing into them out of reach when the water is high. Tripletail are around in good numbers. Check markers and buoys, as they tend to congregate around these structures. Small, live sardines or shrimp are good baits. Look for schooling Spanish mackerel in deeper, open water sections of the bay from Picnic Island all the way out to the Skyway Bridge.
thatssotampa.com
Major Anime Convention comes to St. Pete this weekend
This wild Anime Convention is 100% worth the drive to neighboring St. Petersburg. In Tampa, we have Comic Con. If you love the immersion into global pop culture iconography, then you’re in for a treat at this one-of-a-kind Anime celebration. The ultimate display of cosplay, and all things Anime takes over the St. Pete Coliseum September 17 and 18. The festivities will include a star-studded lineup of voice actors, a vibrant fan art fest, a cosplay competition that will surely be captivating, and an extraordinarily unique anime-theme TikTok Film Festival.
places.travel
Hidden Hideaways: Tampa Bay’s Best Secluded Parks and Beaches
The Tampa Bay area is always bustling with activity, and its well-known beaches are no exception. Finding a parking spot is often a tricky prospect at the more popular beaches, where you’re (literally) rubbing elbows with your fellow beachgoers. But sometimes you and your family just want some peace...
‘No lines on this ride’: Ominous cloud forms near Disney World
Guests at Disney World, Florida, appeared frightened as a large funnel-shaped cloud loomed in dark skies above the resort on Thursday.
wild941.com
Is $50 Enough To Take A Girl On A Date In Tampa?
Today on my show we debated rather or not $50 Was enough to take a girl on a date in Tampa. I say it is, Kid Leoww says absolutely not. We took phone calls and the majority of people said no. We would like feedback on this. Do you know of a place where this is possible? I say you can go get some Publix subs and have a picnic. You know get creative. There was a girl who called in and said this was possible at Chili’s. What are your thoughts? Shout out to Creative Loafing! They put together a list of restaurants you can go to when you have $15 or less here in Tampa Bay. Below are the phone calls we took when we asked the question “Is $50 enough to take a girl on a date in Tampa?”
What's in a traditional 'Tampa' Cuban Sandwich?
As we continue to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, we want to highlight a delicacy in Hispanic culture that you’ve probably tasted once or 100 times — the Cuban sandwich.
Tampa Bay Weekend: Free Museum Day, motorcycles, anime & more
It's going to be a great weekend in the Tampa Bay area with a little something for everyone, from free visits to museums to Oktoberfest celebrations.
sarasotamagazine.com
Sarasota Now Has a Pokémon Store
Remember those kids in the late '90s and early 2000s who were obsessed with Pokémon cards, cartoons and video games? Well, those kids are all grown up now, with careers and kids of their own—and, for many of them, their Pokémon obsession never faded. For Kirill Lavrentyev,...
ABC Action News
Free Museum Day is September 17: Here are some Tampa Bay museums that are participating
TAMPA, Fla.—Saturday, September 17 is Smithsonian Magazine Museum Day, where people can visit some of their favorite museums across the country for free. Here are 6 Tampa Bay museums that are participating. Location: 801 Water St, Tampa. Saturday hours: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. All free tickets must be...
fox13news.com
Compromise allows new high-rise condo tower to replace historic building in downtown Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. - The new downtown Tampa on Water Street gleams, but many wonder if it's possible to honor historic buildings and integrate them into the city's future. When you look back in time in Tampa, the Tarr's furniture store stood at 520 North Tampa Street. The building still stands, and it has a story.
wild941.com
Tampa Teen Arrested After Lighting Classmate On Fire
A 13-year-old who attends North Tampa Success Center was arrested after he lit another classmate on fire. After Tampa PD arrived at the school they found out Omar Lewis used a lighter and lit his classmates hoodie on fire. Once the hoodie caught on fire, the victim felt the heat from the flames and was able to slap his back enough to put out the fire.
Puerto Ricans in Tampa anxiously watching Fiona
Though it may be more 1,000 miles away, Floridians are keeping a wary eye on Fiona, especially Puerto Ricans with family on the island.
fox13news.com
University of Tampa student shot, killed getting into wrong car identified as New Yorker
TAMPA, Fla. - A University of Tampa student who lost his life early Saturday morning as he tried to enter a man’s car has been identified as Carson Senfield. Investigators say Senfield had been hanging out with friends on South Howard Avenue and caught an Uber to his home near the 1000 block of W Arch St. around 1 a.m.
wild941.com
Tampa College Student Shot After Attempting To Get Into Car
A fatal shooting occurred in Tampa’s SoHo area early Saturday night (Sept. 7th). According to News Channel 8, a University Tampa student was enjoying a night out with his friends until it took a turn for the worst, as he was fatally shot. Officers say, the student was taking...
Vehicle found in Hillsborough River; Tampa police deploy dive team
The Tampa Police Department said it is investigating a vehicle that was found in the Hillsborough River Saturday morning.
wild941.com
Mansion That Housed Tom Brady To Be Demolished
Tampa Bay’s most expensive home is scheduled to be demolished. Tampa Bay Times reports, Derek Jeter’s former mansion, which also was the home for Tom Brady is getting tore down. The mansion worth $22.5M, & is listed as the most expensive home in Tampa is scheduled for demolition. It was sold last year & resides in Davis Island.
Tampa Bay News Wire
Publix Will Anchor Grocery Plaza for First Commercial Retail Development at North River Ranch, Market Walk
PARRISH, Fla. (Sept. 16, 2022) – Neal Land & Neighborhoods is pleased to announce that Publix will anchor the grocery plaza for North River Ranch’s Market Walk, the community’s first major commercial retail development. Market Walk at North River Ranch will provide walkable and bikeable access to shopping and retail to residents of North River Ranch, the award-winning, master-planned community of Neal Land & Neighborhoods, as well as the surrounding areas.
