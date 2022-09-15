ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

thatssotampa.com

Florida Cracker Fish Company opening in Carrollwood

Florida Cracker Kitchen is readying to open a new spot in the Carrollwood area that is set to be seafood centric. Brothers Blair and Ethan Hensley opened the very first Florida Cracker Kitchen back in 2012. The motto: “In Grits We Trust.” This joint mixes old school Florida flavor with fun country store vibes.
CARROLLWOOD, FL
wild941.com

Tampa Rapper Needs Help Finding Her Missing Cousin

Popular Tampa Rapper Doechii needs our help. Today she shared to instagram that her cousin Johnathan is missing. According to the Tampa Police Department Johnathan is a 27-year-old with special needs and has been missing since Friday. He is 5’11″, with short black hair, brown eyes and weighs about 180 pounds. Reports say he was last seen leaving his home in Tampa located at 1000 East Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. His clothing attire was camoflague pants and a black t-shirt. Is you have seen him please call Tampa police at (813)231-613-6130.
TAMPA, FL
tampabeacon.com

The Tampa Bay Fishin’ Report: Mangrove snapper biting around bridges

Capt. Chuck Rogers (813-918-8356): Capt. Chuck says redfish are coming together in larger schools and are moving up the bay. A good place to work now is the flat off 4th Street above the Gandy Bridge on the Pinellas side, north to above the Howard Frankland Bridge off the St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport. Live sardines, pinfish or cut bait work well. The mangrove snapper bite remains strong, with fish to 15 inches or more common around the pilings of the bay bridges, docks and artificial reefs. Snook are clinging to the mangroves, often pushing into them out of reach when the water is high. Tripletail are around in good numbers. Check markers and buoys, as they tend to congregate around these structures. Small, live sardines or shrimp are good baits. Look for schooling Spanish mackerel in deeper, open water sections of the bay from Picnic Island all the way out to the Skyway Bridge.
TAMPA, FL
thatssotampa.com

Major Anime Convention comes to St. Pete this weekend

This wild Anime Convention is 100% worth the drive to neighboring St. Petersburg. In Tampa, we have Comic Con. If you love the immersion into global pop culture iconography, then you’re in for a treat at this one-of-a-kind Anime celebration. The ultimate display of cosplay, and all things Anime takes over the St. Pete Coliseum September 17 and 18. The festivities will include a star-studded lineup of voice actors, a vibrant fan art fest, a cosplay competition that will surely be captivating, and an extraordinarily unique anime-theme TikTok Film Festival.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
places.travel

Hidden Hideaways: Tampa Bay’s Best Secluded Parks and Beaches

The Tampa Bay area is always bustling with activity, and its well-known beaches are no exception. Finding a parking spot is often a tricky prospect at the more popular beaches, where you’re (literally) rubbing elbows with your fellow beachgoers. But sometimes you and your family just want some peace...
TAMPA, FL
wild941.com

Is $50 Enough To Take A Girl On A Date In Tampa?

Today on my show we debated rather or not $50 Was enough to take a girl on a date in Tampa. I say it is, Kid Leoww says absolutely not. We took phone calls and the majority of people said no. We would like feedback on this. Do you know of a place where this is possible? I say you can go get some Publix subs and have a picnic. You know get creative. There was a girl who called in and said this was possible at Chili’s. What are your thoughts? Shout out to Creative Loafing! They put together a list of restaurants you can go to when you have $15 or less here in Tampa Bay. Below are the phone calls we took when we asked the question “Is $50 enough to take a girl on a date in Tampa?”
TAMPA, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

Sarasota Now Has a Pokémon Store

Remember those kids in the late '90s and early 2000s who were obsessed with Pokémon cards, cartoons and video games? Well, those kids are all grown up now, with careers and kids of their own—and, for many of them, their Pokémon obsession never faded. For Kirill Lavrentyev,...
SARASOTA, FL
wild941.com

Tampa Teen Arrested After Lighting Classmate On Fire

A 13-year-old who attends North Tampa Success Center was arrested after he lit another classmate on fire. After Tampa PD arrived at the school they found out Omar Lewis used a lighter and lit his classmates hoodie on fire. Once the hoodie caught on fire, the victim felt the heat from the flames and was able to slap his back enough to put out the fire.
TAMPA, FL
wild941.com

Tampa College Student Shot After Attempting To Get Into Car

A fatal shooting occurred in Tampa’s SoHo area early Saturday night (Sept. 7th). According to News Channel 8, a University Tampa student was enjoying a night out with his friends until it took a turn for the worst, as he was fatally shot. Officers say, the student was taking...
TAMPA, FL
wild941.com

Mansion That Housed Tom Brady To Be Demolished

Tampa Bay’s most expensive home is scheduled to be demolished. Tampa Bay Times reports, Derek Jeter’s former mansion, which also was the home for Tom Brady is getting tore down. The mansion worth $22.5M, & is listed as the most expensive home in Tampa is scheduled for demolition. It was sold last year & resides in Davis Island.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

Publix Will Anchor Grocery Plaza for First Commercial Retail Development at North River Ranch, Market Walk

PARRISH, Fla. (Sept. 16, 2022) – Neal Land & Neighborhoods is pleased to announce that Publix will anchor the grocery plaza for North River Ranch’s Market Walk, the community’s first major commercial retail development. Market Walk at North River Ranch will provide walkable and bikeable access to shopping and retail to residents of North River Ranch, the award-winning, master-planned community of Neal Land & Neighborhoods, as well as the surrounding areas.
PARRISH, FL

