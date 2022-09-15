Read full article on original website
SkySports
Sam Underhill: England flanker ruled out of autumn Tests due to shoulder problem
Flanker Sam Underhill is set to miss England's autumn Tests because of a shoulder problem that requires surgery. The Bath forward, who has won 29 caps, is expected to be sidelined for 12 weeks. And such a spell out of the game would mean the 26-year-old not being available for...
SkySports
Kate Cross 'chomping at the bit' for England recall ahead of ODI series opener against India
The form of the likes of seam bowlers Issy Wong and Lauren Bell has meant 30-year-old Cross has only played three international matches this summer, and she sat out the recent T20 series against the tourists, which England won 2-1. "You just want to play as much cricket as you...
SkySports
Gallagher Premiership: Saracens beat Harlequins side missing Marcus Smith; Leicester Tigers, Sale Sharks, Bristol Bears, Northampton Saints claim wins
Recap all of Saturday's Premiership action as Saracens came from behind to beat a Harlequins side missing Marcus Smith, while Leicester, Sale and Bristol also picked up wins... Harlequins 27-30 Saracens. Harlequins' frustration at the absence of Marcus Smith for their derby against Saracens was compounded by throwing away a...
SkySports
England Women vs India Women: Live updates from Hove as ODI series begins
Follow live over-by-over updates as England Women take on India Women at Hove for the first match of the ODI series. Watch live on Sky Sports Cricket.
SkySports
England vs India: Smriti Mandhana stars as tourists cruise to win in ODI series opener
Smriti Mandhana made a classy 91 as India cruised to a seven-wicket win over England in the first one-day international at Hove. England, under stand-in captain Amy Jones, won the T20 international series 2-1 but a clinical performance saw the tourists triumph in the first of three 50-over matches. Early...
SkySports
Women's Super League: Lois Forsell hopes hard work can banish Leeds Rhinos' Grand Final heartache against York City Knights
There was little time for Leeds Rhinos' squad to dwell on their Betfred Women’s Super League Grand Final defeat to St Helens in October last year. Barely a month after that 28-0 loss at Headingley, head coach Lois Forsell had her players back in pre-season training preparing for the 2022 campaign with the intention of being fitter and stronger than the rest of the competition.
SkySports
England v Pakistan T20 series: Jordan Cox, Tom Helm, Will Jacks among new names hoping to impress
Opener Jason Roy has been left out after struggling for runs all summer, averaging 12.66, while Chris Jordan (finger) and Liam Livingstone (ankle) will not feature in Pakistan. Captain Jos Buttler has been included in the squad for Pakistan but is recovering from a calf injury and is expected to...
SkySports
Huddersfield 1-0 Cardiff City: Terriers claim win after Danny Schofield departure
Huddersfield claimed only their second Championship win of the season as veteran striker Jordan Rhodes fired them to a 1-0 home success over Cardiff in their first game since the sacking of head coach Danny Schofield. Town showed plenty of early industry in their first outing after the departure of...
SkySports
Ethan Nwaneri: Mikel Arteta's 'gut feeling' led to 15-year-old becoming Premier League's youngest player
Mikel Arteta said a "gut feeling" led him to make Ethan Nwaneri the Premier League's youngest player after he brought the 15-year-old on as a late substitute in the 3-0 win at Brentford. The midfielder, aged just 15 years and 181 days old, took the Premier League record from Liverpool...
SkySports
William Saliba: Arsenal defender says starting at World Cup for France would be a dream
William Saliba says starting at the World Cup for France is a dream for him as he continues his fine form for Premier League leaders Arsenal. Three years after his £25m move from St Etienne, the centre-back has finally broken into the Gunners' first team, starting all seven of Arsenal's Premier League matches so far this season and scoring twice - most recently in their 3-0 win over Brentford on Super Sunday.
SkySports
Ayr Gold Cup: Summerghand rolls back the years to make Danny Tudhope first Scot to lift prize in over 50 years
Summerghand proved there is no substitute to experience as the eight-year-old struck in typically late fashion to scoop the Virgin Bet Ayr Gold Cup. Commanche Falls looked poised to add the prestigious six-furlong handicap to the Stewards' Cup he won in July, but he was denied in the dying strides as Scotland's own Danny Tudhope weaved his way into contention aboard David O'Meara's evergreen eight-year-old.
SkySports
Laver Cup: Andy Murray hoping for final chance to play with Roger Federer for Team Europe in London
Andy Murray is hoping he will get a final chance to play with Roger Federer at the Laver Cup next week. Federer will make the last appearance of his professional career at the Ryder Cup-style event that he invented, which pits Europe against the Rest of the World, at London's O2 Arena.
SkySports
Richard Riakporhe plotting world domination as British cruiserweight reflects on remarkable rise
The Richard Riakporhe of a decade ago might not have truly believed it were he told the Richard Riakporhe of 2022 would find himself on the brink of a world title opportunity. Then again, perhaps he would have as somebody who knew he always wanted to make himself known. At...
SkySports
Brentford 0-3 Arsenal: Fabio Vieira scores first Gunners goal as Mikel Arteta's side go top again
Brentford boss Thomas Frank described Arsenal as title contenders after Fabio Vieira's stunning goal helped the Gunners secure a 3-0 win at the Gtech Community Stadium which sent them top of the Premier League. Vieira, making his first Premier League start in the absence of the injured Martin Odegaard, rifled...
SkySports
Qipco Champions Day: Baaeed team hoping he gets dream send-off at Ascot as unbeaten star parades at Newmarket
Baaeed’s team are hoping the home crowd at Ascot will gather in numbers to give their unbeaten superstar the perfect send-off in the Qipco Champion Stakes. Trainer William Haggas and owner Shadwell announced in the week that Baaeed will finish his career on Champions Day next month, live on Sky Sports Racing, rather than stepping up to 12 furlongs and being supplemented for the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.
