Gallagher Premiership: Saracens beat Harlequins side missing Marcus Smith; Leicester Tigers, Sale Sharks, Bristol Bears, Northampton Saints claim wins

Recap all of Saturday's Premiership action as Saracens came from behind to beat a Harlequins side missing Marcus Smith, while Leicester, Sale and Bristol also picked up wins... Harlequins 27-30 Saracens. Harlequins' frustration at the absence of Marcus Smith for their derby against Saracens was compounded by throwing away a...
Women's Super League: Lois Forsell hopes hard work can banish Leeds Rhinos' Grand Final heartache against York City Knights

There was little time for Leeds Rhinos' squad to dwell on their Betfred Women’s Super League Grand Final defeat to St Helens in October last year. Barely a month after that 28-0 loss at Headingley, head coach Lois Forsell had her players back in pre-season training preparing for the 2022 campaign with the intention of being fitter and stronger than the rest of the competition.
William Saliba: Arsenal defender says starting at World Cup for France would be a dream

William Saliba says starting at the World Cup for France is a dream for him as he continues his fine form for Premier League leaders Arsenal. Three years after his £25m move from St Etienne, the centre-back has finally broken into the Gunners' first team, starting all seven of Arsenal's Premier League matches so far this season and scoring twice - most recently in their 3-0 win over Brentford on Super Sunday.
Ayr Gold Cup: Summerghand rolls back the years to make Danny Tudhope first Scot to lift prize in over 50 years

Summerghand proved there is no substitute to experience as the eight-year-old struck in typically late fashion to scoop the Virgin Bet Ayr Gold Cup. Commanche Falls looked poised to add the prestigious six-furlong handicap to the Stewards' Cup he won in July, but he was denied in the dying strides as Scotland's own Danny Tudhope weaved his way into contention aboard David O'Meara's evergreen eight-year-old.
Qipco Champions Day: Baaeed team hoping he gets dream send-off at Ascot as unbeaten star parades at Newmarket

Baaeed’s team are hoping the home crowd at Ascot will gather in numbers to give their unbeaten superstar the perfect send-off in the Qipco Champion Stakes. Trainer William Haggas and owner Shadwell announced in the week that Baaeed will finish his career on Champions Day next month, live on Sky Sports Racing, rather than stepping up to 12 furlongs and being supplemented for the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.
