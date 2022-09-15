Read full article on original website
Yakima Herald Republic
Work to contain Bolt Creek fire now 79% complete; Highway 2 restricted
Highway 2 remains closed to all but local residents between the towns of Index and Skykomish as firefighters continue to battle the Bolt Creek fire. The fire, which has rained debris over the cross-mountain corridor, had burned an estimated 10,220 acres by Sunday night, according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center.
Highway 2 over Stevens Pass to remain closed into Monday
INDEX, Wash. (AP) — U.S. Highway 2 northeast of Seattle will stay shut between Index and Skykomish through at least Monday as crews working on the Bolt Creek fire clear debris and secure trees and boulders that could crash onto the roadway. The closure could last longer, The Seattle...
‘Go around the lake’: Upcoming I-90 closures to create headaches for drivers
A major closure of Interstate 90 at Mercer Island will cause some headaches for drivers trying to get to Seattle next week, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. Crews plan to replace a critical expansion joint and have released a staggered closure schedule:. From 10 a.m. on Sept....
Woman dies falling off Gasworks Park structure in Seattle
A person fell off the Gasworks Park structure on Saturday morning, according to the Seattle Police Department. At about 2:42 a.m., officers and medics with Seattle Fire responded to a report that someone fell. When they arrived, the woman that fell was already dead. According to witnesses, the woman and...
1 Person Died After A Two-Car Crash In Tacoma (Tacoma, WA)
Washington State Patrol responded to a two-car collision in Tacoma that claimed a life. The crash happened on Saturday around 3 p.m. on State Route 7 at 143rd Street South in Tacoma. According to WSP, one driver was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. The driver later died due to his injuries...
Yakima Herald Republic
Bolt Creek fire resurfaces choice not to rebuild highway
As the Bolt Creek fire rains boulders and trees down on Highway 2, closing the busy corridor to cross-mountain traffic, nearby residents are revisiting a more than decade-old King County decision to not rebuild the only other road leading out of town. Of specific concern is the Old Cascade Highway,...
sunset.com
This Bucket List Train Ride Is Back – Here’s What to See en Route
One of the West’s most spectacular train routes, known as the Amtrak Cascades, which runs from Seattle up to Vancouver, was sadly suspended during the pandemic due to border-crossing restrictions. But, much to travelers’ delight it will reopen service on Sept. 26, with the caveat that the impending Amtrak strike doesn’t linger and hinder service, of course. The first train to Vancouver will depart Seattle at 7:45 a.m., stopping at five cities along the way, and arrive in Vancouver at 11:45 a.m.
q13fox.com
Officials: Bremerton motel fire appears to have been intentionally set; 50 people displaced
BREMERTON, Wash. - Officials are investigating after a fire broke out at a Bremerton motel early Sunday morning, which appears to have been intentionally set. The fire started at the Midway Inn on Wheaton Way sometime before 6:40 a.m. All guests and residents were evacuated, and many sought medical attention. The extent of any injuries or smoke inhalation is unclear.
ifiberone.com
Leavenworth's mountainside roller coaster materializing on west side of city above US 2
LEAVENWORTH - If you're driving westward through the City of Leavenworth, you might want to look up. After years of permitting, planning and push back, Rimmer & Roeter Construction of Cashmere is making its mark at the edge of the Tumwater Canyon with continued construction of the Tumwater Twister alpine rollercoaster.
Rescuers called to car submerged in Lake Washington
SEATTLE — Dive teams with the Seattle Fire Department were called to Lake Washington for a car that was submerged in the water on Wednesday afternoon. Crews responded before 3 p.m. to the 7400 block of Sandpoint Way Northeast near Magnuson Park. Rescuers searched the car that was under...
q13fox.com
2 kayakers rescued from tidal rapids in Deception Pass
ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. - Two kayakers were rescued Sunday after becoming trapped in tidal rapids under Deception Pass Bridge. North Whidbey Fire & Rescue marine division members conducted a high-risk rescue of two kayakers, who were seen on video getting pinned against the cliffside by tidal rapids. Rescue officials say...
Yakima Herald Republic
Sea-Tac Airport continues to see long security wait times
Long wait lines to get through airport security continued Monday morning at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. The flySEA app showed wait times for general security upward of 75 minutes around 9:30 a.m. A half-hour later, the app showed the wait fell between 45-60 minutes. Sea-Tac is advising travelers to arrive early...
Massive Fire Forces Hundreds Of People To Evacuate In Western Washington
Officials say only 50% of people in the affected areas have left.
q13fox.com
When will Seattle's heavy rain return?
Good Day Seattle's Abby Acone answers the question, "When will heavy rain return?" FOX 13's Brian MacMillan has a look at the seven-day forecast, with thunderstorms expected in the Cascades in the first part of the week.
Snohomish, Skagit County solid waste facilities may have to close temporarily due to excess garbage
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Garbage is piling up at solid waste facilities in Snohomish and Skagit counties due to challenges transporting it to regional waste centers via railway. Both counties have been experiencing issues finding enough storage containers to transport garbage from transfer stations. The mounting garbage is prompting...
q13fox.com
WSP: Motorcyclist killed, others injured in early morning hit-and-run crash in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. - Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a motorcyclist, and injured two others early Friday morning. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), troopers responded to a three-car crash on State Route 16 at Sprague Ave. E just before 12:30 a.m. When they arrived, a 51-year-old man was dead, another driver was injured, but the third driver was nowhere to be seen.
myeverettnews.com
Crash Shuts Southbound Evergreen Way At Everett Mall Way During Morning Commute
All southbound lanes of Evergreen Way at Everett Mall Way were closed as Everett Firefighters freed a driver trapped during a crash early Wednesday morning. The crash happened around 6 AM and involved two vehicles that hit head-on. One driver suffered life-threatening injuries and Everett Firefighters had to use special...
2 Bellingham Residents Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Seattle (Seattle, WA)
According to the Washington State Patrol, a multi-vehicle accident occurred on Saturday in which eight people were involved. The officials stated that the crash happened on the Interstate 5 express lanes near the Pike Street exit. A 2021 Jeep along with a 2016 Honda Civic stopped for traffic. A 1996...
westseattleblog.com
SEEN OFF WEST SEATTLE: USS Nimitz, northbound in Puget Sound
(Photo by David Hutchinson) Thanks for the photos/tips! That was the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) headed northbound in Puget Sound earlier this morning. It’s been about seven weeks since it was last seen headed the other way, to Bremerton, after two weeks of training.
