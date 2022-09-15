ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skykomish, WA

Yakima Herald Republic

Work to contain Bolt Creek fire now 79% complete; Highway 2 restricted

Highway 2 remains closed to all but local residents between the towns of Index and Skykomish as firefighters continue to battle the Bolt Creek fire. The fire, which has rained debris over the cross-mountain corridor, had burned an estimated 10,220 acres by Sunday night, according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center.
INDEX, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Woman dies falling off Gasworks Park structure in Seattle

A person fell off the Gasworks Park structure on Saturday morning, according to the Seattle Police Department. At about 2:42 a.m., officers and medics with Seattle Fire responded to a report that someone fell. When they arrived, the woman that fell was already dead. According to witnesses, the woman and...
SEATTLE, WA
Skykomish, WA
Washington Traffic
Index, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Bolt Creek fire resurfaces choice not to rebuild highway

As the Bolt Creek fire rains boulders and trees down on Highway 2, closing the busy corridor to cross-mountain traffic, nearby residents are revisiting a more than decade-old King County decision to not rebuild the only other road leading out of town. Of specific concern is the Old Cascade Highway,...
SKYKOMISH, WA
sunset.com

This Bucket List Train Ride Is Back – Here's What to See en Route

One of the West’s most spectacular train routes, known as the Amtrak Cascades, which runs from Seattle up to Vancouver, was sadly suspended during the pandemic due to border-crossing restrictions. But, much to travelers’ delight it will reopen service on Sept. 26, with the caveat that the impending Amtrak strike doesn’t linger and hinder service, of course. The first train to Vancouver will depart Seattle at 7:45 a.m., stopping at five cities along the way, and arrive in Vancouver at 11:45 a.m.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Officials: Bremerton motel fire appears to have been intentionally set; 50 people displaced

BREMERTON, Wash. - Officials are investigating after a fire broke out at a Bremerton motel early Sunday morning, which appears to have been intentionally set. The fire started at the Midway Inn on Wheaton Way sometime before 6:40 a.m. All guests and residents were evacuated, and many sought medical attention. The extent of any injuries or smoke inhalation is unclear.
BREMERTON, WA
#Highway 2#Stevens Pass#Landslides#Traffic Accident
KIRO 7 Seattle

Rescuers called to car submerged in Lake Washington

SEATTLE — Dive teams with the Seattle Fire Department were called to Lake Washington for a car that was submerged in the water on Wednesday afternoon. Crews responded before 3 p.m. to the 7400 block of Sandpoint Way Northeast near Magnuson Park. Rescuers searched the car that was under...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

2 kayakers rescued from tidal rapids in Deception Pass

ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. - Two kayakers were rescued Sunday after becoming trapped in tidal rapids under Deception Pass Bridge. North Whidbey Fire & Rescue marine division members conducted a high-risk rescue of two kayakers, who were seen on video getting pinned against the cliffside by tidal rapids. Rescue officials say...
Yakima Herald Republic

Sea-Tac Airport continues to see long security wait times

Long wait lines to get through airport security continued Monday morning at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. The flySEA app showed wait times for general security upward of 75 minutes around 9:30 a.m. A half-hour later, the app showed the wait fell between 45-60 minutes. Sea-Tac is advising travelers to arrive early...
q13fox.com

When will Seattle's heavy rain return?

Good Day Seattle's Abby Acone answers the question, "When will heavy rain return?" FOX 13's Brian MacMillan has a look at the seven-day forecast, with thunderstorms expected in the Cascades in the first part of the week.
q13fox.com

WSP: Motorcyclist killed, others injured in early morning hit-and-run crash in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. - Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a motorcyclist, and injured two others early Friday morning. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), troopers responded to a three-car crash on State Route 16 at Sprague Ave. E just before 12:30 a.m. When they arrived, a 51-year-old man was dead, another driver was injured, but the third driver was nowhere to be seen.
TACOMA, WA
myeverettnews.com

Crash Shuts Southbound Evergreen Way At Everett Mall Way During Morning Commute

All southbound lanes of Evergreen Way at Everett Mall Way were closed as Everett Firefighters freed a driver trapped during a crash early Wednesday morning. The crash happened around 6 AM and involved two vehicles that hit head-on. One driver suffered life-threatening injuries and Everett Firefighters had to use special...
EVERETT, WA
westseattleblog.com

SEEN OFF WEST SEATTLE: USS Nimitz, northbound in Puget Sound

(Photo by David Hutchinson) Thanks for the photos/tips! That was the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) headed northbound in Puget Sound earlier this morning. It’s been about seven weeks since it was last seen headed the other way, to Bremerton, after two weeks of training.

