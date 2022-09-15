Read full article on original website
Related
WJFW-TV
Motorcycle crash occurs in Lincoln County
TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WJFW)- According to the Lincoln County Sherriff's Office, on September 17, the Lincoln County 911 center received a report of a motorcycle crash at approximately 10:00AM involving multiple motorcycles with multiple injuries on County Road A in the town of Bradley. Lincoln County EMS, Oneida County EMS, Tomahawk...
Helicopter paged to motorcycle crash scene, at least 3 injured
At least three people are seriously injured and a medical helicopter has been paged to the scene of a crash involving four motorcycles in Lincoln County. The crash was reported at about 10 a.m. Saturday on County Hwy. A just north of County Hwy. U, across from the Tomahawk Speedway. At least one victim is being described as having traumatic, life-threatening injuries.
After Hwy. 29 crash, search is on for possibly armed Wausau man considered dangerous
Police are searching for a 20-year-old Wausau man they consider dangerous and potentially armed and suicidal who was allegedly involved in a three-vehicle crash on Hwy. 29, according to sheriff’s officials. The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department received an alert from Marathon County regarding the man, identified as Chad Myszka,...
wisconsinrightnow.com
FREED: Ryan Brucker Shot Dad From Behind With Hunting Rifle in Three Lakes | Tony Evers’ Killers & Rapists #10
Since 2019, Gov. Tony Evers’ Parole Commission has released at least 884 convicted criminals, freeing them early on parole mostly into Wisconsin communities, including more than 270 murderers and attempted murderers, and more than 44 child rapists. Ryan Brucker was one of them. 10th in the series. Ryan Brucker’s...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WEAU-TV 13
UPDATE: Suspect wanted in Chippewa County in custody in Marathon County
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU)- The man who led law enforcement on a high speed chase before crashing on Hwy. 29 Friday was arrested and is in custody in Marathon County Saturday. Chippewa County Sheriff James Kowalczyk said Marathon County Sheriff’s Office notified the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department they were transporting...
onfocus.news
Ryan Duxbury, Wisconsin Rapids and University of Minnesota-Duluth Grad, Roseville(MN) Police Officer, Nominated for First Responder of the Year Award
Ryan Duxbury, a graduate of Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln High School and the University of Minnesota-Duluth, and police officer for the Roseville(MN) Police Department, has been nominated as a first responder of the year. Duxbury’s nomination is part of MN100Oktoberfest.com’s efforts to benefit the MN100 Club. The mission of the fundraising...
Driver dead in Wood Co. motorcycle crash
A motorcycle driver is dead after an early morning crash that shut down Hwy. 54 near Nekoosa for more than five hours. The crash was reported at about 2:30 a.m. in the town of Port Edwards, near Green Grove Lane. According to initial reports, a westbound vehicle struck the motorcycle...
Victim in fatal Wood Co. motorcycle crash identified
Police have identified the victim in a Friday morning fatal motorcycle crash as 47-year-old Casey L. Wulf, of Port Edwards. Police say Wulf was westbound on Hwy. 54 at about 2:30 a.m. Friday when he was struck from behind by vehicle as he approached the intersection of Green Grove Lane. Wulf was thrown from the motorcycle.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSAW
Students in Wood County could face serious consequences for possession and use of Delta 8 THC
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - A new ordinance in Wood County raises the age requirement to buy certain hemp products like Delta 8. It covers the entire county including schools. Which means students not following the new ordiance could face larger consequences. While being under the influence of Delta 8...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Drug equipment’ removed from garbage can in Waupaca County apartment complex
MANAWA, Wis. (WFRV) – The air quality of a Manawa apartment complex had to be checked after a cleaning person found ‘drug equipment’ in a garbage can. According to the Manawa Police Department, officers received a call on September 13 from an apartment manager who said that the drug waste was located in a common area bathroom.
Video captures fight between Wausau East student and teacher
Wausau school officials are reviewing what they describe as a “concerning incident” between a student and teacher at East High School. In a news release, the Wausau School District announced an investigation is underway. No additional information was released in order to protect the student, officials said. As...
Wausau area births, Sept. 15
Marcus Murphy and Montana Vandergeest announce the birth of their son Myles Thomas, born at 12:13 a.m. Sept. 6, 2022. Myles weighed 6 pounds, 10 ounces. Alex and Dana Gruling announce the birth of their son Watson Anthony, born at 8:05 a.m. Sept. 6, 2022. Watson weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSAW
Wausau School District, police investigating fight between student and teacher captured by cellphone video
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau School District and Wausau Police Department are both investigating a physical fight involving a student and teacher. The fight happened on Wednesday, Sept. 14 during school hours. Wausau Police said the incident was reported to police and school administration that day. Meanwhile, the Wausau...
WSAW
Well-known Wausau restaurant set to close Friday
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Hiawatha Restaurant and Lounge will close its doors after almost 50 years as part of the Wausau community. In a Facebook post Wednesday, owner Adam Jamgochian shared that Friday will be their last day. He invited people to join them for one last fish fry and stay for half-priced drinks after 10 p.m. He also said to stay tuned for new and exciting things happening on Grant Street.
WJFW-TV
Kelly Castle opens its doors for the Fall Ride
TOMAHAWK - Area attraction Kelley Castle has opened its doors to the public, but only for the weekend. Coinciding with Fall Ride, the authentic castle is open through Sunday. Built by Northwoods resident Pete Kelley, the castle has been an ongoing project since 1987. The castle is located on Rice Road in Tomahawk and expects to see several hundred visitors.
Portion of Wausau’s North First Avenue to temporarily close
WAUSAU – North First Avenue between Stewart Avenue and Callon Street in the city of Wausau will be closed to traffic on Sept. 20 for sanitary sewer utility work, the city announced today. A detour will be posted for northbound North First Avenue traffic using Stewart Avenue west to...
WJFW-TV
One person dead after a motorcycle crash in Wood Co.
PORT EDWARDS (WJFW) - One person has died after a motorcycle crash in Wood County overnight. Wood Co. Central Dispatch received a report at 2:26 a.m. about a motorcycle crash on STH 54 near Green Grove Lane. According to the Wood Co. Sheriff's Department, an initial investigation revealed a motorcycle...
Wausau-area man accused of election fraud faces new charges
Two days before his plea hearing to settle a felony election fraud case, prosecutors filed new charges against a Wausau-area man, this time accusing him of trying to illegally purchase a firearm. Timothy Hedstrom, 45, was charged in May in Marathon County Circuit Court after Schofield City Clerk Lisa Quinn...
cwbradio.com
Man Arrested After Domestic Disturbance in Wausau Appears in Marathon County Court
A man arrested in Wausau after a domestic disturbance incident appeared in Marathon County Court. According to the Wausau Police Department, they responded to the 4800 block of Rachel Lane in the City of Wausau for a report of a domestic disturbance. A man, 32-year-old Pao Vang, was alleged to have pointed a gun at his girlfriend and fired a single shot. No one was hit by the bullet.
WSAW
Fall Ride events to begin Thursday in Tomahawk
TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WSAW) -- Thousands of people are expected to call the northwoods home this week for 41st annual Fall Ride. Motorcycle enthusiasts from around the country venture to Tomahawk for scenic fall cruises and to reunite with familiar faces. Fall Ride is Sept. 15-18. Fall Ride has long been...
Comments / 1