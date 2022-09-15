At least three people are seriously injured and a medical helicopter has been paged to the scene of a crash involving four motorcycles in Lincoln County. The crash was reported at about 10 a.m. Saturday on County Hwy. A just north of County Hwy. U, across from the Tomahawk Speedway. At least one victim is being described as having traumatic, life-threatening injuries.

