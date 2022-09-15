ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sullivan County, TN

Jury rules for Sullivan schools, former director in deciding former teacher's suspension, free speech lawsuit

By By RICK WAGNER
The Herald News
The Herald News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wAfaO_0hxCFsnE00

GREENEVILLE — Sullivan County Schools and former Director David Cox have prevailed in a federal lawsuit filed against them by former teacher Jeremy McLaughlin.

The eight-member jury reached a verdict Thursday afternoon finding McLaughlin did not prove Cox based his decision to give McLaughlin a three-day suspension in September of 2020 on any protected speech.

The six-woman, two-man jury also found that Cox proved he would have given the same suspension in the absence of protected speech mentioned in letters from Cox to McLaughlin.

No damages, including what both sides agreed would have included $747.30 in lost wages for the three days, were awarded to McLaughlin.

TEACHER RESIGNED LAST YEAR

McLaughlin resigned in September 2021 to accept a non-teaching position, testifying earlier in the week he could not keep a job he felt had taken and would continue to take his First Amendment rights of free speech.

However, he filed McLaughlin vs. Sullivan County Board of Education, et al. while still a teacher with the county.

The trial, in which Chris McCarty and Sallie Neese represented Cox and the county school system, started Tuesday and continued Wednesday. Closing arguments and jury instructions came Thursday morning. Witnesses Tuesday and Wednesday were McLaughlin, Cox and Assistant Director and Human Resources Supervisor Ingrid Deloach.

After court was recessed, McLaughlin shook hands with and hugged Deloach and shook hands with Cox, saying he didn’t mean to offend a “brother.”

Part of the reason Cox gave in September in confirming the three-day suspension was that McLaughlin had no remorse for his actions, including profanity-laced Facebook posts that U.S. Eastern District Court Judge Clifton Corker ruled to be protected free speech.

However, Rick Colbert, who with Joseph Hubbard represented McLaughlin, said in closing arguments Cox also never showed remorse to McLaughlin for violating his free speech rights.

McLaughlin testified Tuesday he never intended non-teachers to participate in a teacher survey or teachers to answer more than once, saying his Facebook comments about that and other topics often were sarcastic.

All four attorneys declined comment after the trial, but McCarty referred a request for comment to current Sullivan County Schools Director Evelyn Rafalowski.

In an email Thursday evening, Rafalowski wrote:

“We were pleased to hear of the jury’s verdict today in favor of the Sullivan County Board of Education and our former Director, Dr. David Cox. These situations are difficult at best and I look forward to moving ahead. We are appreciative of our representation from Attorney Chris McCarty of Lewis Thomason and Dr. Cox’s continued dedication to our school district.”

PROTECTED VERSUS NOT PROTECTED

Corker before the trial ruled that seven Facebook posts by McLaughlin were protected by the First Amendment, including one regarding a school system teacher survey he complained didn’t include school remaining virtual as an option. The choices were in-person, a hybrid of virtual and in-person, and another option.

McLaughlin in an Aug. 13 speech to the school board urged that virtual school continue during the COVID-19 pandemic, drawing the ire of some parents who complained about earlier 2020 profanity-laced posts they found on his public Facebook account. But Cox said from the beginning the suspension was not because of that speech.

However, Corker ruled that McLaughlin’s comments on the teacher survey post were not protected speech.

McLaughlin’s comments included pointing out how teachers and non-teachers alike could vote and vote multiple times using incognito mode. Corker ruled that was not protected because it was “personal interest and not of public interest,” the judge said during jury instructions Thursday.

Other comments from those who didn’t testify, a former student of McLaughlin and his former high school choral teacher, indicated they actually took the survey.

COX’S REACTION

“I am obviously happy with the verdict and believe it is the correct verdict,” Cox said outside the courtroom. “Public educators, which include teachers, are role models for our children.”

Cox was referencing part of the closing argument by Colbert in which the attorney said teachers should not be role models passing along their beliefs and stances to students, but good teachers.

Cox and Deloach testified Wednesday that the survey results were important to them in gauging teachers’ opinions about how to instruct students during the pandemic.

However, McLaughlin said the survey easily could be “brigaded” with multiple responses from the same person using incognito mode on cell phones, computers and other devices, as student surveys for the new West Ridge High colors were.

WHAT COULD BE NEXT?

The next step for an appeal for McLaughlin, a former Sullivan Central High School and then West Ridge High School physics teacher, would be the Cincinnati-based Sixth Circuit of Appeals, which would hear the matter based on the record and not have a jury.

McLaughlin’s attorneys were paid by the Tennessee Education Association, the state organization affiliated with the Sullivan County Education Association, of which McLaughlin once was president and was treasurer when he resigned from teaching.

Johnson City Press

Milligan PA students receive white coats

Milligan University celebrated 26 future physician assistants in the university’s Gregory Center on Sept. 10, as they walked across the stage to receive their white coats. Family and friends were also there to celebrate their loved ones’ accomplishments. “The white coat signifies the great responsibility these professionals have...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

Dr. Jason Martin to make appearances in Northeast Tennessee

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Dr. Jason Martin, the Democratic nominee for governor, will be making appearances in Northeastern Tennessee on Monday and Tuesday. “I got into politics not to be a red or blue chest piece but because I care about my community, I’ve never done this before in my life. I saw a […]
TENNESSEE STATE
wcyb.com

Lockdown for Kingsport City Schools lifted after alleged shooting

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Authorities confirm several Kingsport City schools were put on lockdown as police responded to an alleged shooting incident Monday. Police say, at 1:15 p.m. Kingsport Police Department Patrol Officers and Detectives responded to an alleged shooting incident at the intersection of Cypress and Ash Streets.
KINGSPORT, TN
The Herald News

