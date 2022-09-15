LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- Intent HQ, the customer AI analytics platform company, launches Audience AI, the first AI-guided dynamic audience builder for telco marketers. Audience AI is designed to help telcos identify new hidden opportunities within their customer base and achieve significantly improved campaign performance. It uses machine learning to find target consumers based on behavioral similarity indicators without needing data scientists or business intelligence (BI) intervention. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005190/en/ Audience AI is the industry’s only audience creation solution designed for communication providers to harness the power of behavioral data. It enables marketing teams to build target audiences based on customer information that would not otherwise be understood or available. It solves the all-too-common marketing challenge of inferior audience selection, which leads to missed opportunities, greater op-outs, and customer brand fatigue. Audience AI is ideal for marketers who want to achieve better campaign conversion. (Graphic: Business Wire)

