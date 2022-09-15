Read full article on original website
U.S. refiners eye Canadian oil once strategic reserve turns off taps
NEW YORK, Sept 20 (Reuters) - U.S. refiners are expected to buy more Canadian oil after the Biden administration ends releases from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) this fall, traders said, adding this should boost the price of Canadian barrels at a time of tight global supply.
Stocks sink as investors brace for another big rate hike
Stocks opened lower on Wall Street as investors brace for another big interest rate increase this week from the Federal Reserve. The S&P 500 dropped 28 points, or 0.7%, to 3,862, as of 9:49 a.m. Eastern time, while the Dow Jones industrials fell 231 points, or 0.9%, to 30,691. The tech-heavy Nasdaq was down 85 points.
Marketmind: Fore!
A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Tom Westbrook. Sweden's Riksbank is expected to tee off another round of outsized rate hikes today, with its largest rate rise in three decades.
Stock markets face volatility ahead of Fed meeting to raise interest rates
The Federal Reserve has twp-day meeting starting Tuesday and economists are preparing for another interest rate hike to come out of it. Saira Malik, chief investment officer of Nuveen, joins CBS News at the closing bell to discuss what is driving the market.
Stocks rise amid expectations of another big rate hike
Stocks rose on Wall Street after swaying between small gains and losses for much of the day as investors brace for another big interest rate increase this week from the Federal Reserve. The S&P 500 gained 27 points, or 0.7%, to close at 3,899. The Dow Jones industrials rose 197...
Heating and electric bills set to surge this winter: "There is a lot of pain"
Americans are in store for an expensive winter when it comes to paying their heating and electric bills. The average household will pay about 17% more this winter to heat their property, reaching a 10-year high of about $1,200 per home, according to a forecast from the nonprofit National Energy Assistance Directors Association. Electric bills are also set to rise, with the U.S. residential price of electricity expected to jump about 7.5% from 2021, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
Americans are piling up credit card debt to cope with inflation
More Americans are racking up credit card debt as inflation pushes up the cost of food, utilities and other staples. According a new report from CreditCards.com, 60% of credit card holders have been carrying balances on their cards for at least a year, up 10% from 2021. "It's even harder...
Debt consolidation loans: What to know
If you're struggling to manage debt on multiple credit cards, a debt consolidation loan could simplify your monthly finances and help you regain control. When you take out a debt consolidation loan, you pay off several debts and replace them with one single loan with one fixed monthly payment. You may even be able to lower your interest charges and monthly payment.
Movement to defund fossil fuels is coming for the private equity industry
As Wall Street banks and investors face mounting pressure to disinvest in fossil fuels, the massive private equity industry is taking their place, according to climate activists. The eight largest buyout firms have put nearly as much money into coal, oil and gas as the big banks, according to a recent analysis from the Private Equity Stakeholder Project and Americans for Financial Reform Education Fund (AFREF).
The strong U.S. dollar impacts everyone. Here's how.
The value of the U.S. dollar has been on a tear for more than a year against everything from the British pound across the Atlantic to the South Korean won across the Pacific. After rising again Friday, the dollar is near its highest level in more than two decades against a key index measuring six major currencies, including the euro and Japanese yen. Many professional investors don't expect it to ease off anytime soon.
