Jury rules for Sullivan schools and former director in former teacher's suspension and free speech lawsuit

GREENEVILLE — Sullivan County Schools and former Director David Cox have prevailed in a federal lawsuit filed against them by former teacher Jeremy McLaughlin.

The eight-member jury reached a verdict Thursday finding McLaughlin did not prove Cox based his decision to give McLaughlin a three-day suspension in September 2020 on any protected speech.

The six-woman, two-man jury also found that Cox proved he would have given the same suspension in the absence of protected speech mentioned in letters from Cox to McLaughlin.

No damages, including what both sides agreed would have included $747.30 in lost wages for the three days, were awarded to the former teacher. The jury, if it had ruled for McLaughlin, could have granted him additional financial damages.

McLaughlin resigned in September 2021 to accept a non-teaching job, testifying earlier in the week he could not keep a job he felt had taken his First Amendment rights of free speech.

The trial, in which Chris McCarty and Sallie Neese represented Cox and the county school system, started Tuesday and continued Wednesday. Closing arguments and jury instructions were given Thursday morning. Witnesses were McLaughlin, Cox and Ingrid Deloach, the school system’s assistant director and human resources supervisor.

McLaughlin was represented by attorneys Joseph Hubbard and Rick Colbert.

U.S. Eastern District Court Judge Clifton Corker ruled before the trial that seven Facebook posts by McLaughlin were protected by the First Amendment, including one regarding a school system teacher survey he complained didn’t include remaining virtual as an option but only contained an in-person, hybrid of virtual and in-person and an other option.

McLaughlin in an Aug. 13 speech to the school board urged virtual school continue during the COVID-19 pandemic, drawing the ire of some parents who complained about profanity-laced Facebook posts they found on his public Facebook account.

However, Corker ruled McLaughlin’s comments on the teacher survey post were not protected speech. His comment included pointing out how teachers and non-teachers alike could vote and vote multiple times, was not protected because it was “person interest and not of public interest,” Corker said during jury instructions Thursday morning.

The next step for an appeal for McLaughlin, a former Sullivan Central High School and then West Ridge High School physics teacher, would be the Cincinnati-based Sixth Circuit of Appeals, which would hear the matter based on the record and not have a jury.