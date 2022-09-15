Read full article on original website
A Brutal Winter Is Coming: Make the Best Use of the Weather by Visiting One of These Local Ice RinksAlisha StarrRochester, NY
4 Towns in New York Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensBuffalo, NY
Having Pasta Backstage with Brian Wilson and The Beach BoysHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Hilton Apple Fest Is Back This OctoberAlisha StarrRochester, NY
Unique NY Stays—Highbanks in Perry, NYAlisha StarrPerry, NY
thestylus.org
Jimmy Z’s is Back in Business
Since March, Jimmy Z’s Plates & Shakes has been closed, without an indication of when they would reopen. While they had their food truck at various events throughout the summer, the restaurant remained vacant for months. According to General Manager Anthony Casas, one of the main reasons they closed...
westsidenewsny.com
Rochester Honor Flight greeted by Harvey C. Noone American Legion Post #954
On September 11, while remembering the horrific events of the terrorist attack on America, the Harvey C. Noone Legion Family were also able to welcome back veterans to the Rochester International Airport after a whirlwind Honor Flight trip to Washington, D.C. Participants said it seemed just right to welcome these unsung heroes who participated in defending our country and values while also remembering those who were killed and injured on that day 21 years ago.
Cornell’s Diakomihalis claims silver at World Championships
BELGRADE, Serbia (WETM) – Cornell’s Yianni Diakomihalis will bring home a silver medal from Belgrade. (Photo courtesy: @FloWrestling) Cornell senior wrestler Yianni Diakomihalis won a silver medal at the 2022 Senior World Championships in Belgrade, Serbia on Sunday. Diakomihalis fell in the final to Iran’s Rahman Amouzadkhalili 13-8 at 65kg. The Rochester, New York native […]
‘Gospel Sunday’ returns to Rochester Fringe
Organizers say it's one of the festival's most popular events.
nypressnews.com
Saturday Sessions: Danielle Ponder performs
Singer Danielle Ponder joins this week’s Saturday Sessions. Trained as a lawyer, she worked as a public defender for eight years in Rochester, New York. But for even longer, she’s been pursuing a music career, and now it is taking off. From her debut album “Some of Us Are Brave,” Ponder performs “Someone Like You.”
mhflsentinel.com
HF-L Homecoming Weekend Football Game Will Be Live on The Sentinel
It’s Homecoming Weekend at Honeoye Falls-Lima as the Cougars (3-0) host the Geneva Panthers (3-0). The battle between the two undefeated teams will be their first meeting since the 2019 season. Be sure to tune into the Sentinel’s broadcast of the game this Saturday, September 24th. The game will kickoff at 2:00 PM following the Fall Weekend Parade. The Honeoye Falls-Lima Hall of Fame Class of 2022 will be recognized during the game.
Monroe County reaffirms ‘Bond of Friendship’ with Irish sister county
City and county diplomacy work to expose Americans to international cultures, facilitating a broader understanding of communities around the globe.
gvpennysaver.com
Second Seasons of Clifton Springs Celebrates 50th Anniversary
Just behind Warfield’s Restaurant in Clifton Springs stands the tan, two-story building that houses Second Seasons Consignment Boutique. An outreach of St. John’s Episcopal Church, Second Seasons has been supporting area families and local charitable organizations for 50 years. While this nonprofit has moved and grown throughout the years, the mission of its outreach ministries remains very much the same: helping those in need.
Flower City Comic Con returns to Rochester for 2022
Many comic book artists will be present at the convention, including John Beatty, and authors such as Susan Harris and Edward Ashton.
Rochester motorcycle club holds fundraiser to support fallen RPD officer’s family
The fundraiser will run at Buntsy's Neighborhood Food and Drink until 8 p.m.
13 WHAM
L.O.V.E. Is the Answer Mural revealed at the Rochester Public Market
Rochester, N.Y. — Monroe County Family Coalition received a grant from the Rochester Area Community Foundation for Mural Project at the Public Market. MCFC received a $2,600 grant to implement the L.O.V.E. Is the Answer mural-painting project. Over the course of several weekends in September, families and youth from...
Adam Interviews Thomas Warfield
In the leadup to the event, Adam Chodak talked with Warfield about his life and the lessons he's picked up along the way.
westsidenewsny.com
Attention: Kayakers, canoers and anglers
Recently, while fishing with my son in Black Creek in Churchville, I discovered the creek, from Churchville Park upstream to Route 19, was obstructed by several log jams and trees. Some restricted the passage of boat traffic completely. All the obstructions have now been cut up, opening boating accessability from...
mhflsentinel.com
You’re Invited To The Greater Rochester Book People’s Party
Let’s talk books at the Greater Rochester Book People’s Party on September 23, 4 to 6 p.m., at Book Culture Pittsford. The following panelists will start the conversation. Judith Ellison Shenouda. Author, Editor, and Indie Publisher of books for living well and feeling good. Owner of Shenouda Associates Inc., a provider of Technical, Marketing, and Business Communications.
uncoveringnewyork.com
Hiking the Gorge Trail at Watkins Glen State Park: Everything You Need to Know
There might be no hike in New York that is more heralded than the Gorge Trail at Watkins Glen State Park, and with good reason. This trail is truly spectacular thanks to its sheer rock walls, 19 waterfalls, and some of the most gorgeous scenery that you’ll find in New York.
Mentalist Steven Nicholas twists reality and blows minds at Rochester Fringe
In "ExperiMENTALISM," Steven Nicolas uses mind games and plenty of audience participation to entertain unsuspecting Fringe audiences. Before “ExperiMENTAL” begins, you already feel like you could be put on the spot at any moment. The room at School of the Arts is intimate and dimly lit, with chairs set up at small tables. There’s no place to hide. ...
WHEC TV-10
Pet of the Week: Trooper
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s time now for our Pet of the Week. Trooper is a loving dog looking for a home. Trooper is part of Lollypop Farm’s Bark to School Adoption Promotion. Some dogs including Trooper have no adoption fee and come with four weeks of free training sessions. The program runs from September 13 through 18. Find out more on Lollypop Farm’s website.
WHEC TV-10
Rochester in Focus: Sept. 18, 2022
ROCHESTER, N.Y. On this week’s episode of Rochester In Focus, News10NBC’s Emily Putnam speaks with local wealth adviser Jarrett Felton. There have been some questions about student loans following the announcement from the White House last month. Who qualifies, how long do people have to apply for relief, and who is eligible for total loan forgiveness — those are all things covered in this conversation.
