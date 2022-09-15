On September 11, while remembering the horrific events of the terrorist attack on America, the Harvey C. Noone Legion Family were also able to welcome back veterans to the Rochester International Airport after a whirlwind Honor Flight trip to Washington, D.C. Participants said it seemed just right to welcome these unsung heroes who participated in defending our country and values while also remembering those who were killed and injured on that day 21 years ago.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO