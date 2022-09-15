ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honeoye Falls, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thestylus.org

Jimmy Z’s is Back in Business

Since March, Jimmy Z’s Plates & Shakes has been closed, without an indication of when they would reopen. While they had their food truck at various events throughout the summer, the restaurant remained vacant for months. According to General Manager Anthony Casas, one of the main reasons they closed...
BROCKPORT, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Rochester Honor Flight greeted by Harvey C. Noone American Legion Post #954

On September 11, while remembering the horrific events of the terrorist attack on America, the Harvey C. Noone Legion Family were also able to welcome back veterans to the Rochester International Airport after a whirlwind Honor Flight trip to Washington, D.C. Participants said it seemed just right to welcome these unsung heroes who participated in defending our country and values while also remembering those who were killed and injured on that day 21 years ago.
ROCHESTER, NY
WETM 18 News

Cornell’s Diakomihalis claims silver at World Championships

BELGRADE, Serbia (WETM) – Cornell’s Yianni Diakomihalis will bring home a silver medal from Belgrade. (Photo courtesy: @FloWrestling) Cornell senior wrestler Yianni Diakomihalis won a silver medal at the 2022 Senior World Championships in Belgrade, Serbia on Sunday. Diakomihalis fell in the final to Iran’s Rahman Amouzadkhalili 13-8 at 65kg. The Rochester, New York native […]
ITHACA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Honeoye Falls, NY
nypressnews.com

Saturday Sessions: Danielle Ponder performs

Singer Danielle Ponder joins this week’s Saturday Sessions. Trained as a lawyer, she worked as a public defender for eight years in Rochester, New York. But for even longer, she’s been pursuing a music career, and now it is taking off. From her debut album “Some of Us Are Brave,” Ponder performs “Someone Like You.”
ROCHESTER, NY
mhflsentinel.com

HF-L Homecoming Weekend Football Game Will Be Live on The Sentinel

It’s Homecoming Weekend at Honeoye Falls-Lima as the Cougars (3-0) host the Geneva Panthers (3-0). The battle between the two undefeated teams will be their first meeting since the 2019 season. Be sure to tune into the Sentinel’s broadcast of the game this Saturday, September 24th. The game will kickoff at 2:00 PM following the Fall Weekend Parade. The Honeoye Falls-Lima Hall of Fame Class of 2022 will be recognized during the game.
HONEOYE FALLS, NY
gvpennysaver.com

Second Seasons of Clifton Springs Celebrates 50th Anniversary

Just behind Warfield’s Restaurant in Clifton Springs stands the tan, two-story building that houses Second Seasons Consignment Boutique. An outreach of St. John’s Episcopal Church, Second Seasons has been supporting area families and local charitable organizations for 50 years. While this nonprofit has moved and grown throughout the years, the mission of its outreach ministries remains very much the same: helping those in need.
CLIFTON SPRINGS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Triathlon#The Community Programs
13 WHAM

L.O.V.E. Is the Answer Mural revealed at the Rochester Public Market

Rochester, N.Y. — Monroe County Family Coalition received a grant from the Rochester Area Community Foundation for Mural Project at the Public Market. MCFC received a $2,600 grant to implement the L.O.V.E. Is the Answer mural-painting project. Over the course of several weekends in September, families and youth from...
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
westsidenewsny.com

Attention: Kayakers, canoers and anglers

Recently, while fishing with my son in Black Creek in Churchville, I discovered the creek, from Churchville Park upstream to Route 19, was obstructed by several log jams and trees. Some restricted the passage of boat traffic completely. All the obstructions have now been cut up, opening boating accessability from...
CHURCHVILLE, NY
mhflsentinel.com

You’re Invited To The Greater Rochester Book People’s Party

Let’s talk books at the Greater Rochester Book People’s Party on September 23, 4 to 6 p.m., at Book Culture Pittsford. The following panelists will start the conversation. Judith Ellison Shenouda. Author, Editor, and Indie Publisher of books for living well and feeling good. Owner of Shenouda Associates Inc., a provider of Technical, Marketing, and Business Communications.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Pet of the Week: Trooper

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s time now for our Pet of the Week. Trooper is a loving dog looking for a home. Trooper is part of Lollypop Farm’s Bark to School Adoption Promotion. Some dogs including Trooper have no adoption fee and come with four weeks of free training sessions. The program runs from September 13 through 18. Find out more on Lollypop Farm’s website.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Rochester in Focus: Sept. 18, 2022

ROCHESTER, N.Y. On this week’s episode of Rochester In Focus, News10NBC’s Emily Putnam speaks with local wealth adviser Jarrett Felton. There have been some questions about student loans following the announcement from the White House last month. Who qualifies, how long do people have to apply for relief, and who is eligible for total loan forgiveness — those are all things covered in this conversation.
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy