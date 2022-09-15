Read full article on original website
capecod.com
UPDATE: Humanitarian Response Continues for Immigrants Flown in by Florida to Martha’s Vineyard
UPDATE FROM 6:30 P.M. 9/15/22: Martha’s Vineyard Officials said that work continues to provide humanitarian relief and long-term support for the individuals flown onto the island yesterday by Florida officials. The following is the full statement from Duke’s County:. The Dukes County Emergency Management Association, along with community-based,...
New Bedford City Councilor Pereira on Vineyard When Migrants Arrive
Ward 6 New Bedford City Councilor Ryan Pereira picked a good week to vacation with his family on Martha's Vineyard. Summer is fading, giving way to beautiful New England fall weather, and this week has been a doozy. Time for some rest and relaxation on the largest of the 13...
Baker-Polito Administration Announces Shelter & Humanitarian Services For Newly-Arriving Families & Individuals to the Martha’s Vineyard
BARNSTABLE – Today, September 16, the Baker-Polito Administration announced new shelter and humanitarian supports at Joint Base Cape Cod (JBCC) for the approximately 50 migrants who arrived in Martha’s Vineyard this week. The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) out of Framingham is coordinating efforts among state and local...
capecod.com
Yarmouth Fire Department Awarded $560k
YARMOUTH – The Yarmouth Fire Department has been awarded two FEMA grants totaling $564,586. The grants will be used to purchase washing and drying equipment for fire gear, as well as replace a 2.5 ton pump truck. Since 2016, the department has received about 3 million dollars in FEMA...
vineyardgazette.com
Families Gather in Support at Ceremony of Remembrance
On Saturday afternoon at the Edgartown Lighthouse Children’s Memorial 49 new stones honoring a child’s life were added to the 998 stones encircling the lighthouse, and 49 grieving families were greeted with open arms. Everyone received white carnations to place upon the stone memorializing their child. Many brought...
capecod.com
Multiple Road Races Will Take to Cape Cod Saturday and Sunday
HYANNIS – Multiple road races will be carried out across Cape Cod on Saturday, September 17 and Sunday, September 18. The annual Girlygirl P.A.R.T.S. (Pre-Screening Awareness Required To Silence Ovarian Cancer) 5K Run/Walk will be held from 8 a.m. to noon throughout the Centerville area. Participants will be taking to stretches such as Craigville Beach Road and Long Beach Road to raise money for research and more resources in the fight against ovarian cancer.
WATCH: Two bucks spotted swimming off Nantucket coast
NANTUCKET, Mass. — Some local fishermen got quite the surprise Monday morning when they spotted two deer swimming off the coast of Nantucket. Video taken by the crew shows two sets of antlers — an adult and a juvenile — swimming among the waves. One of the...
nbcboston.com
Wife of Fallen Yarmouth Sgt. Gannon Given New Bike After Losing Hers
After the wife of a fallen Yarmouth, Massachusetts police officer lost her bike while driving to train for the Police Unity Tour, an organization has stepped up and replaced it. Dara Gannon, wife of fallen Yarmouth Sgt. Sean Gannon, was on her way to train for the ride in honor...
New Bedford Mayor Plans to Appeal Retirement Board Decision
NEW BEDFORD — New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell's office says the city administration plans to appeal a decision from the retirement board last week granting former Acting Fire Chief Paul Coderre a pension. Coderre had been fired in January for allegedly lying about work-related injuries while collecting around $200,000...
Massachusetts crisis pregnancy centers push back against AG Maura Healy’s consumer advisory
Massachusetts crisis pregnancy centers are pushing back against a consumer advisory Attorney General Maura Healey’s office issued against them in July. Massachusetts Family Institute, a non-profit law firm that describes itself as “dedicated to defending and restoring religious liberty for all Americans” announced its representing crisis pregnancy centers, which it refers to as pregnancy resource centers (PRCs), across the state in a letter addressed to Healey published Monday.
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Public Schools Resolves Matter Concerning K’iché Services
New Bedford Public Schools has commenced a 3-year plan to improve its translation and interpretation services for K’iché speaking students and their families. The plan is based on an agreement that resolves a review by the U.S. Department of Justice into the District’s current services for K’iché speakers.
NECN
Beachside Dining? Open Off Season? This Cape Cod Restaurant Has It All
Cape Cod has no shortage of restaurants, but there’s a sweet spot that’s hard to land in. A lot of the more popular ones are not by the water, and many of those that are on the water are seasonal spots. Finding a beachside restaurant on the Cape...
3 Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Massachusetts appear on closing list
BOSTON - Three Bed Bath & Beyond locations in Massachusetts appear on a "store closings" list posted to the struggling retailer's website.Stores in Dorchester, Milford and Seekonk are on the 2022 closings list, which says it was updated this month. WBZ-TV has reached out to Bed Bath & Beyond for a timeline of the planned closures. Click here to see the list of stores closing.At the end of August, Bed Bath & Beyond announced it would be closing 150 stores and laying off 20% of staff. Bed Bath & Beyond currently has 20 locations in Massachusetts and eight in New Hampshire, according to its website. "The Company has identified and commenced the closure of approximately 150 lower-producing Bed Bath & Beyond banner stores," Bed Bath & Beyond stated in a news release. The list available on the website names 56 stores slated for closure.The company said last month that sales are down 26% for the second quarter of the fiscal 2022 year compared to 2021. Earlier this year, Bed Bath & Beyond was accused of turning off AC in stores to save money as sales plummeted. Bed Bath & Beyond told CNN that any changes in store temperature guidelines did not come from corporate.
5 things to do when visiting Harwich
From the beach to the trail to a lavender farm. City and town clerks across Massachusetts are sharing their favorite places to go for culture, nature, and relaxation in the cities and towns they know so well. Do you want to see your favorite city or town featured? Let us know in the survey below or e-mail [email protected].
idesignarch.com
Classic Cape Cod Shingle Style Home with Whimsical Touches
Situated atop a wooded hill in Plymouth, Massachusetts, this inviting coastal home offers sweeping panoramic views across Cape Cod Bay. The 4,427-square-foot seaside home was designed and built by Polhemus Savery DaSilva Architects Builders. The nautical woodland theme Shingle Style design incorporates characters of its wooded surroundings and the ocean view setting.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Oak Bluffs nixes mask advisory
The Oak Bluffs board of health rescinded the town mask advisory at their morning meeting Thursday, citing low CDC risk levels and the lack of ability to enforce an advisory. Contained in the advisory issued on May 18, officials warned of the highly transmissible Delta variant, and strongly advised that individuals wear masks when indoors or in enclosed spaces serving the public or when unable to maintain social distance, regardless of vaccination status.
capecod.com
Barnstable Fire Chief to retire in November-promotions announced
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
vineyardgazette.com
Wallflower
From the Sept. 18, 1981 edition of the Vineyard Gazette by William A. Caldwell:. Shyness, it says here, is a disability that afflicts 40 per cent of the population where the scientist did his research. He is herewith invited to attend any town meeting on Martha’s Vineyard, where 0.00 per cent of the population is shy.
vineyardgazette.com
Children’s Memorial Is Place for Remembrance and Healing
Families held hands and comforted one another as they gathered around the perimeter of the Edgartown Lighthouse for the annual Ceremony of Remembrance. Flower petals of pink, yellow and purple were scattered around the granite platform for children lost too early.
whdh.com
Solve It 7: A Dying Wish
DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A local man’s dying wish was for his children to receive some money they had coming to them. But his family says they had difficulties getting it, so they contacted Solve It 7. Brandon Gunnoe has the story. It has been a heartbreaking year for...
