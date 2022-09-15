El Paso Rock Shop is in space L1-23 at The DenverShow. The Denver Show is open daily 9 am - 6pm, September 9-18, 2022, in The National Western Complex & Events Center. Since the 1970s, Mario Vizcarra (a.k.a Super Mario) has been trading in the gem & rock market. That's right; it has been his passion for over 50 years. In fact, El Paso Rock Shop has grown into a fully-fledged showroom with a knowledgeable staff that is ready to meet your needs. For that reason, they can proudly say that El Paso Rock Shop is the largest shop of its kind in the Southwest. What's more, they offer one of the largest selections of products.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO